Jamf Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“Jamf’s industry-leading Apple management and security solutions, delivered as an integrated platform, help IT and security teams deliver an experience that is loved by users and trusted by organizations,” said John Strosahl, CEO. “Our robust platform, commitment to innovation, relentless focus on our customers, combined with growing adoption of Apple in the enterprise, helped Jamf outperform expectations for the 14th consecutive quarter.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

ARR : ARR of $566.3 million as of September 30, 2023, an increase of 15% year-over-year.

: ARR of $566.3 million as of September 30, 2023, an increase of 15% year-over-year. Revenue : Total revenue of $142.6 million, an increase of 15% year-over-year.

: Total revenue of $142.6 million, an increase of 15% year-over-year. Gross Profit : GAAP gross profit of $110.4 million, or 77% of total revenue, compared to $93.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit of $117.0 million, or 82% of total revenue, compared to $101.6 million in the third quarter of 2022.

: GAAP gross profit of $110.4 million, or 77% of total revenue, compared to $93.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit of $117.0 million, or 82% of total revenue, compared to $101.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. Operating Loss/Income : GAAP operating loss of $31.9 million, or (22)% of total revenue, compared to $28.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating income of $12.4 million, or 9% of total revenue, compared to $6.9 million in the third quarter of 2022.

: GAAP operating loss of $31.9 million, or (22)% of total revenue, compared to $28.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating income of $12.4 million, or 9% of total revenue, compared to $6.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. Cash Flow: Cash flow provided by operations of $47.2 million for the TTM ended September 30, 2023, or 9% of TTM total revenue, compared to $63.2 million for the TTM ended September 30, 2022. Unlevered free cash flow of $60.6 million for the TTM ended September 30, 2023, or 11% of TTM total revenue, compared to $64.0 million for the TTM ended September 30, 2022.



A reconciliation between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the tables below and the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below contains descriptions of these reconciliations.

Recent Business Highlights

Ended the third quarter serving more than 74,400 customers with 31.8 million total devices on our platform.

Achieved 31% year-over-year growth in security ARR, to $119.9 million as of September 30, 2023, representing 21% of Jamf’s total ARR.

Named a leading endpoint security vendor by Frost & Sullivan in their Frost Radar Endpoint Security 2023 report.

Gathered Apple IT and security experts along with key partners like Apple at the 14th annual, largest ever, Jamf Nation User Conference to share how Jamf is continuing to innovate to bring together management and security into one integrated platform.

Announced support for Apple’s new identity technology, Platform Single Sign-In (SSO), with Okta, offering fast, secure and streamlined authentication for Mac.

Achieved StateRAMP Ready status for Jamf Pro and Jamf School, giving U.S. state government agencies, including public education institutions, the confidence they need to comply with industry standards.

Released Jamf Pro 11 with a more modern, accessible UI, simplified onboarding and continued support for Declarative Device Management.

Announced new AI-powered functionality for Jamf Protect that takes detailed raw telemetry and security alert data, applies the MITRE attack framework and summarizes a friendly explanation along with recommendations for Jamf admins on how to remedy security issues.

Announced same-day support for recently released Apple operating systems including macOS Sonoma, iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and tvOS 17.

Named as one of 2023’s Best Workplaces for Women™ by Fortune Media and Great Place to Work®.

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Jamf currently expects:

Total revenue of $148.0 to $149.0 million

Non-GAAP operating income of $19.5 to $20.5 million

For the full year 2023, Jamf currently expects:

Total revenue of $557.9 to $558.9 million

Non-GAAP operating income of $43.8 to $44.8 million

To assist with modeling, for the fourth quarter of 2023 and full year 2023, amortization is expected to be approximately $10.9 million and $42.9 million, respectively. In addition, for the fourth quarter of 2023 and full year 2023, stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes are expected to be approximately $25.2 million and $104.9 million, respectively.

Jamf is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking guidance of non-GAAP operating income to GAAP operating income (loss) because certain items are out of Jamf’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Historically, these items have included, but are not limited to, acquisition-related expenses and acquisition-related earn-out, offering costs, amortization, stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes, and system transformation costs. Accordingly, a reconciliation for forward-looking non-GAAP operating income is not available without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could result in projected GAAP operating income (loss) being materially less than is indicated by currently estimated non-GAAP operating income.

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Jamf will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 3:30 p.m. Central Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on November 8, 2023.

The conference call will be webcast live on Jamf’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.jamf.com. Those parties interested in participating via telephone may register on Jamf’s Investor Relations website. The financial tables, earnings presentation, and investor presentation provided in connection with this press release and the accompanying conference call will also be available on Jamf’s Investor Relations website.

A replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website beginning on November 8, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m. Central Time (7:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Please note that Jamf uses its https://ir.jamf.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we believe the non-GAAP measures of non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin, non-GAAP income before income taxes, non-GAAP provision for income taxes as it relates to the calculation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income, free cash flow, free cash flow margin, unlevered free cash flow, and unlevered free cash flow margin are useful in evaluating our operating performance. Certain of these non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization expense, acquisition-related expenses, acquisition-related earnout, offering costs, foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation, legal settlements and other non-recurring litigation costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of debt issuance costs, and system transformation costs. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by our management about which expenses are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this press release. We strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements included in our publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely solely on any single financial measurement or communication.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the accompanying conference call contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “can,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “forecasts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance (including our outlook and guidance), the demand for our platform, anticipated impacts of macroeconomic conditions on our business, our expectations regarding business benefits and financial impacts from our acquisitions, partnerships, and investments, and our ability to deliver on our long-term strategy.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release and the accompanying conference call are also subject to additional risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023, as well as the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks and uncertainties may emerge that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and the accompanying conference call.

Given these factors, as well as other variables that may affect our operating results, you should not rely on forward-looking statements, assume that past financial performance will be a reliable indicator of future performance, or use historical trends to anticipate results or trends in future periods. The forward-looking statements included in this press release and the accompanying conference call relate only to events as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

About Jamf

Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment designed to be enterprise secure, consumer simple and protect personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com.

Jamf Holding Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 227,619 $ 224,338 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances of $484 and $445 95,361 88,163 Income taxes receivable 678 465 Deferred contract costs 21,693 17,652 Prepaid expenses 15,938 14,331 Other current assets 10,733 6,097 Total current assets 372,022 351,046 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 16,400 19,421 Goodwill 876,822 856,925 Other intangible assets, net 196,514 218,744 Deferred contract costs, non-current 48,871 39,643 Other assets 41,423 43,763 Total assets $ 1,552,052 $ 1,529,542 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 21,070 $ 15,393 Accrued liabilities 68,088 67,051 Income taxes payable 1,018 486 Deferred revenue 311,138 278,038 Total current liabilities 401,314 360,968 Deferred revenue, non-current 58,616 68,112 Deferred tax liability, net 5,624 5,505 Convertible senior notes, net 366,374 364,505 Other liabilities 20,707 29,114 Total liabilities 852,635 828,204 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 126 123 Additional paid-in capital 1,136,727 1,049,875 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (36,051 ) (39,951 ) Accumulated deficit (401,385 ) (308,709 ) Total stockholders’ equity 699,417 701,338 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,552,052 $ 1,529,542

Jamf Holding Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

​ Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, ​ 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Subscription $ 138,521 $ 118,524 $ 396,342 $ 330,132 Services 3,956 5,216 12,594 14,187 License 148 817 990 4,134 Total revenue 142,625 124,557 409,926 348,453 Cost of revenue: Cost of subscription(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)(exclusive of amortization expense shown below) 25,009 22,334 72,354 62,870 Cost of services(1)(2)(3)(4)(exclusive of amortization expense shown below) 3,736 3,584 10,413 10,184 Amortization expense 3,494 5,277 10,102 15,760 Total cost of revenue 32,239 31,195 92,869 88,814 Gross profit 110,386 93,362 317,057 259,639 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1)(2)(3)(4)(5) 64,239 54,096 188,337 159,171 Research and development(1)(2)(3)(4)(5) 34,704 30,799 101,501 89,584 General and administrative(1)(2)(3)(4)(5) 35,896 30,061 100,298 103,994 Amortization expense 7,420 7,040 21,908 21,103 Total operating expenses 142,259 121,996 412,044 373,852 Loss from operations (31,873 ) (28,634 ) (94,987 ) (114,213 ) Interest income (expense), net 1,687 45 4,453 (1,455 ) Foreign currency transaction loss (2,647 ) (2,624 ) (995 ) (4,081 ) Loss before income tax benefit (provision) (32,833 ) (31,213 ) (91,529 ) (119,749 ) Income tax benefit (provision) 556 (89 ) (1,147 ) (321 ) Net loss $ (32,277 ) $ (31,302 ) $ (92,676 ) $ (120,070 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.26 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.74 ) $ (1.00 ) Weighted‑average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 125,537,246 121,014,325 124,455,109 120,188,587

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Cost of revenue: Subscription $ 2,653 $ 2,479 $ 7,635 $ 6,495 Services 362 344 994 961 Sales and marketing 8,493 6,955 25,068 26,625 Research and development 6,429 5,130 17,863 19,620 General and administrative 10,412 5,582 26,522 35,823 $ 28,349 $ 20,490 $ 78,082 $ 89,524

(2) Includes payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation as follows:​

​ Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, ​ 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Cost of revenue: Subscription $ 92 $ 109 $ 175 $ 133 Services 13 23 25 24 Sales and marketing 304 366 711 443 Research and development 164 142 410 246 General and administrative 131 92 353 275 ​ $ 704 $ 732 $ 1,674 $ 1,121

(3) Includes depreciation expense as follows:

​ Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, ​ 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Cost of revenue: ​ Subscription $ 302 $ 285 $ 923 $ 891 Services 46 40 124 126 Sales and marketing 786 669 2,378 1,986 Research and development 447 409 1,370 1,165 General and administrative 270 234 798 707 ​ $ 1,851 $ 1,637 $ 5,593 $ 4,875

(4) Includes acquisition-related expense as follows:​

​ Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, ​ 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Cost of revenue: Subscription $ — $ — $ — $ 61 Services 14 — 16 — Sales and marketing 104 — 219 7 Research and development 333 246 508 792 General and administrative 2,284 1,536 3,429 2,571 $ 2,735 $ 1,782 $ 4,172 $ 3,431

(5) Includes system transformation costs as follows:​

​ Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, ​ 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Cost of revenue: Subscription $ 22 $ — $ 22 $ — Sales and marketing 55 — 92 — Research and development 2 — 12 — General and administrative 1,293 — 3,027 — $ 1,372 $ — $ 3,153 $ —

General and administrative also includes acquisition-related earnout of $0.2 million and $0.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively. The acquisition-related earnout was an expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 reflecting the increase in fair value of the Digita acquisition contingent liability due to growth in sales of our Jamf Protect product.

Jamf Holding Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

​ Nine Months Ended September 30, ​ 2023 2022 Operating activities ​ ​ Net loss $ (92,676 ) $ (120,070 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 37,603 41,738 Amortization of deferred contract costs 15,565 12,091 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,055 2,040 Non-cash lease expense 4,443 4,373 Provision for credit losses and returns 226 310 Share‑based compensation 78,082 89,524 Deferred tax benefit (1,973 ) (2,019 ) Adjustment to contingent consideration — 388 Other 584 4,603 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (6,512 ) (15,125 ) Income tax receivable/payable 267 688 Prepaid expenses and other assets (6,838 ) (3,351 ) Deferred contract costs (28,839 ) (22,919 ) Accounts payable 4,916 7,766 Accrued liabilities (7,370 ) 2,872 Deferred revenue 20,512 59,922 Net cash provided by operating activities 20,045 62,831 Investing activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (18,797 ) (4,023 ) Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements (2,522 ) (5,645 ) Purchase of investments (750 ) (3,100 ) Other (14 ) (151 ) Net cash used in investing activities (22,083 ) (12,919 ) Financing activities Debt issuance costs — (50 ) Cash paid for offering costs — (104 ) Cash paid for contingent consideration (206 ) (4,588 ) Payment of acquisition-related holdback (277 ) (200 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 5,640 4,682 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 5,157 (260 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (190 ) (1,322 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 2,929 48,330 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 231,921 177,150 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 234,850 $ 225,480 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash within the consolidated balance sheets to the amounts shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows above: Cash and cash equivalents $ 227,619 $ 225,480 Restricted cash included in other current assets 3,631 — Restricted cash included in other assets 3,600 — Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 234,850 $ 225,480

Jamf Holding Corp.

Supplemental Financial Information

Disaggregated Revenues

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 SaaS subscription and support and maintenance $ 133,626 $ 112,351 $ 380,954 $ 312,992 On‑premise subscription 4,895 6,173 15,388 17,140 Subscription revenue 138,521 118,524 396,342 330,132 Professional services 3,956 5,216 12,594 14,187 Perpetual licenses 148 817 990 4,134 Non‑subscription revenue 4,104 6,033 13,584 18,321 Total revenue $ 142,625 $ 124,557 $ 409,926 $ 348,453

Jamf Holding Corp.

Supplemental Information

Key Business Metrics

(in millions, except number of customers and percentages)

(unaudited)

September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 ARR $ 566.3 $ 547.8 $ 526.6 $ 512.5 $ 490.5 $ 466.0 $ 436.5 ARR from management solutions as a percent of total ARR 79 % 79 % 80 % 80 % 82 % 82 % 83 % ARR from security solutions as a percent of total ARR 21 % 21 % 20 % 20 % 18 % 18 % 17 % ARR from commercial customers as a percent of total ARR 73 % 73 % 72 % 72 % 71 % 71 % 70 % ARR from education customers as a percent of total ARR 27 % 27 % 28 % 28 % 29 % 29 % 30 % Dollar-based net retention rate(1) 108 % 109 % 111 % 113 % 115 % 117 % 120 % Devices 31.8 31.3 30.8 30.0 29.3 28.4 26.8 Customers 74,400 73,500 72,500 71,000 69,000 67,000 62,000

(1) The dollar-based net retention rate for March 31, 2022 was based on our Jamf legacy business and does not include Wandera since it had not been a part of our business for the full trailing twelve months.

Jamf Holding Corp.

Supplemental Financial Information

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Data

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating expenses $ 142,259 $ 121,996 $ 412,044 $ 373,852 Amortization expense (7,420 ) (7,040 ) (21,908 ) (21,103 ) Stock-based compensation (25,334 ) (17,667 ) (69,453 ) (82,068 ) Acquisition-related expense (2,721 ) (1,782 ) (4,156 ) (3,370 ) Acquisition-related earnout — (200 ) — (388 ) Offering costs — — — (124 ) Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation (599 ) (600 ) (1,474 ) (964 ) System transformation costs (1,350 ) — (3,131 ) — Legal settlements and other non-recurring litigation costs (200 ) — (200 ) — Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 104,635 $ 94,707 $ 311,722 $ 265,835 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross profit $ 110,386 $ 93,362 $ 317,057 $ 259,639 Amortization expense 3,494 5,277 10,102 15,760 Stock-based compensation 3,015 2,823 8,629 7,456 Acquisition-related expense 14 — 16 61 Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 105 132 200 157 System transformation costs 22 — 22 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 117,036 $ 101,594 $ 336,026 $ 283,073 Gross profit margin 77 % 75 % 77 % 75 % Non-GAAP gross profit margin 82 % 82 % 82 % 81 % Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating loss $ (31,873 ) $ (28,634 ) $ (94,987 ) $ (114,213 ) Amortization expense 10,914 12,317 32,010 36,863 Stock-based compensation 28,349 20,490 78,082 89,524 Acquisition-related expense 2,735 1,782 4,172 3,431 Acquisition-related earnout — 200 — 388 Offering costs — — — 124 Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 704 732 1,674 1,121 System transformation costs 1,372 — 3,153 — Legal settlements and other non-recurring litigation costs 200 — 200 — Non-GAAP operating income $ 12,401 $ 6,887 $ 24,304 $ 17,238 Operating loss margin (22)% (23)% (23)% (33)% Non-GAAP operating income margin 9 % 6 % 6 % 5 %





​ Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, ​ 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (32,277 ) $ (31,302 ) $ (92,676 ) $ (120,070 ) Exclude: income tax benefit (provision) 556 (89 ) (1,147 ) (321 ) Loss before income tax benefit (provision) (32,833 ) (31,213 ) (91,529 ) (119,749 ) Amortization expense 10,914 12,317 32,010 36,863 Stock-based compensation 28,349 20,490 78,082 89,524 Foreign currency transaction loss 2,647 2,624 995 4,081 Amortization of debt issuance costs 687 682 2,055 2,040 Acquisition-related expense 2,735 1,782 4,172 3,431 Acquisition-related earnout — 200 — 388 Offering costs — — — 124 Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 704 732 1,674 1,121 System transformation costs 1,372 — 3,153 — Legal settlements and other non-recurring litigation costs 200 — 200 — Non-GAAP income before income taxes 14,775 7,614 30,812 17,823 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes(1) (3,546 ) (1,828 ) (7,395 ) (4,278 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 11,229 $ 5,786 $ 23,417 $ 13,545 Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.26 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.74 ) $ (1.00 ) Diluted $ (0.26 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.74 ) $ (1.00 ) Weighted‑average shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic 125,537,246 121,014,325 124,455,109 120,188,587 Diluted 125,537,246 121,014,325 124,455,109 120,188,587 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ 0.19 $ 0.11 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.04 $ 0.17 $ 0.10 Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 125,537,246 121,014,325 124,455,109 120,188,587 Diluted 135,952,210 132,229,404 134,894,664 130,399,569

(1) In accordance with the SEC’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures Compliance and Disclosure Interpretation, the Company’s blended U.S. statutory rate of 24% is used as an estimate for the current and deferred income tax expense associated with our non-GAAP income before income taxes.

Nine Months Ended September 30, Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 20,045 $ 62,831 $ 64,827 $ 90,005 $ 65,165 Less: Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements (2,522 ) (5,645 ) (7,261 ) (7,727 ) (9,755 ) Free cash flow 17,523 57,186 57,566 82,278 55,410 Add: Cash paid for interest 704 683 944 763 967 Cash paid for acquisition-related expense 1,872 2,110 3,885 4,480 5,039 Cash paid for system transformation costs 6,918 — — — — Cash paid for contingent consideration 6,000 — — — — Cash paid for legal settlement — — — — 5,000 Unlevered free cash flow $ 33,017 $ 59,979 $ 62,395 $ 87,521 $ 66,416 Total revenue $ 409,926 $ 348,453 $ 262,586 $ 478,776 $ 366,388 Net cash provided by operating activities as a percentage of total revenue 5 % 18 % 25 % 19 % 18 % Free cash flow margin 4 % 16 % 22 % 17 % 15 % Unlevered free cash flow margin 8 % 17 % 24 % 18 % 18 %



