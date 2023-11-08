Elys Game Technology Provides Call Coordinates for 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (OTC:ELYS) (BER:3UW), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, provides an update for its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held at the Company’s corporate head office at Suite 701, 130 Adelaide St. W., Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5H 2K4 on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (the “Meeting”).

Due to continuing concerns over the transmission COVID-19 infections, Elys intends to take precautions for social distancing for those that attend the Meeting in person. The Company urges all shareholders to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting at www.proxyvote.com by entering the code provided with the proxy materials. For those who cannot attend the Meeting, they can listen to the Meeting through the live conference call coordinates as follows:

Conference Call Dial-In Information:

Canada and US: 1-833-353-8610

Italy, Austria, U.K. and Switzerland: 00 800 0066 8888 (Includes San Marino & Vatican City)

Participant Code: 3739385 #

Participants should dial in approximately 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Registered Shareholders or duly appointed proxyholders who will attend the Meeting will be permitted to vote at the Meeting. Those listening by telephone will not be able to vote.

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. is a global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide. Elys offers its clients a full suite of omnichannel leisure gaming products and services, such as online sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and online slots on a B2C basis in Italy and has B2B operations in five states as well as the District of Columbia in the U.S. market. The Company provides sports betting software, online casino software, services for commercial and tribal casinos, retail betting establishments, and franchise distribution networks.

Elys’ vision is to become a global leader in the gaming industry through the development of pioneering and innovative online casino software. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com .

