Freehold Royalties Announces Third Quarter Results With Increased U.S. Production

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 08, 2023



President’s Message

The third quarter marked another strong period for Freehold as the Company was able to execute on the core aspects of its North American strategy, while providing a consistent and sustainable return for our shareholders. Record production and premium pricing within Freehold’s U.S. portfolio was a key driver in funds from operations of $65 million or $0.43/share for the quarter. Freehold returned $41 million or $0.27/share in dividends to its shareholders, yielding a payout ratio of 62%, while reducing net debt by 19% quarter over quarter. Freehold’s high margin, North American royalty portfolio enables the current dividend to be well-funded at prices significantly below current strip prices.

Freehold’s U.S. volumes averaged a record of 5,427 boe/d in Q3-2023, representing 12% organic growth over Q2-2023 and a 17% improvement versus the same period in 2022. Flush production from robust completion activity on multi-well, high net royalty interest pads on our Midland and Eagle Ford acreage drove the oil weighted growth. Well performance across our U.S. asset base for the quarter continues to be in-line with expectations. We also continue to benefit from a more oil weighted production base and Gulf Coast pricing in the U.S., with U.S. production realizing a 34% premium to that of our Canadian assets over the quarter.

Canadian production was down from the previous quarter averaging 9,178 boe/d, primarily due to a negative prior period adjustment for production in wildfire impacted areas being offline in June longer than originally estimated. This adjustment was mainly related to natural gas and NGL volumes, which mitigated the impact to funds flow. For our Canadian oil production, we saw positive production trends on our southern Saskatchewan and Clearwater acreage, as drilling resumed post spring break-up. We have achieved a record year of leasing in Canada with 102 leases signed through the first nine months (including 24 new leases in the quarter), concentrated in southeast Saskatchewan and the Mannville stack. The recent advancements in heavy oil drilling technology along with a resurgence of well-capitalized junior operators has revitalized demand for our mineral title acreage across Alberta and Saskatchewan, providing future momentum for drilling activity and royalty production.

Highlights included:

Record U.S. production of 5,427 boe/d, a 12% increase over Q2-2023; average total production of 14,605 boe/d (9,178 boe/d in Canada (9,418 boe/d before prior period adjustment) and 5,427 boe/d in the U.S.);

24 new leases with 13 counterparties; 102 leases signed through Q3-2023, a record for Freehold;

$84 million in revenue; $235 million through nine months of 2023;

$65 million in funds from operations ($0.43/share (1) ); $177 million through nine months of 2023;

); $177 million through nine months of 2023; $41 million in dividends paid ($0.27/share); 8% increase over the same period in 2022;

251 gross wells drilled, 116 wells in Canada and 135 wells in the U.S.;

$61.55/boe average realized price ($73.28/boe in the U.S. and $54.61/boe in Canada);



David M. Spyker, President and Chief Executive Officer

Dividend Announcement

The Board of Directors of Freehold has declared a monthly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid on December 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on November 30, 2023. The dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

Operating and Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended September 30

Three Months Ended June 30

FINANCIAL($ millions, except as noted) 2023 2022 Change 2023 Change West Texas Intermediate (US$/bbl) 82.26 91.56 (10%) 73.78 11% Royalty and other revenue 84.2 98.4 (14%) 73.7 14% Funds from operations 65.3 80.8 (19%) 53.0 23% Funds from operations per share, basic ($)(1)(3) 0.43 0.54 (20%) 0.35 23% Dividends paid per share ($)(2) 0.27 0.25 8% 0.27 - Dividend payout ratio (%)(3) 62% 47% 32% 77% (19%) Long-term debt 141.2 196.9 (28%) 152.0 (7%) Net debt(5) 106.6 159.9 (33%) 130.8 (18%) OPERATING Total production (boe/d)(4) 14,605 14,219 3% 14,667 - Canadian production (boe/d) 9,178 9,566 (4%) 9,800 (6%) U.S. production (boe/d) 5,427 4,653 17% 4,867 12% Oil and NGL (%) 63% 62% 1% 62% 1% Petroleum and natural gas realized price ($/boe)(4) 61.55 74.31 (17%) 54.05 14% Cash costs ($/boe)(3)(4) 5.10 3.62 41% 7.19 (29%) Netback ($/boe)(3) (4) 55.63 69.77 (20%) 46.07 21% ROYALTY INTEREST DRILLING(gross / net) Canada 116/ 3.9 147/ 5.8 (21%)/ (33%) 55/ 1.4 111%/ 179% U.S. 135/ 0.7 157/ 0.9 (14%)/ (22%) 124/ 0.4 9%/ 75%











Third Quarter Highlights

WTI prices averaged US$82.26/bbl for Q3-2023, 10% lower than Q3-2022 but up 11% from the previous quarter. Prices were impacted quarter-over-quarter by continuing supply curtailments within OPEC+ and strong consumer demand through the summer months, driving prices higher relative to Q2-2023.

Funds from operations totalled $65.3 million ($0.43/share (1) ), this compares to $53.0 million ($0.35/share (1) ) in the previous quarter. This increase was driven by higher commodity pricing, strength in U.S. production and a slight increase in liquids weighting within Freehold’s portfolio.

), this compares to $53.0 million ($0.35/share ) in the previous quarter. This increase was driven by higher commodity pricing, strength in U.S. production and a slight increase in liquids weighting within Freehold’s portfolio. Royalty and other revenue totalled $84.2 million up 14% versus the previous quarter. The sequential revenue increase was driven primarily by a higher commodity price environment and growing U.S. production.

Freehold’s corporate realized price of $61.55/boe was down 17% versus Q3-2022 but up 14% versus the previous quarter. Freehold continues to benefit from the advancement of its North American strategy with more favourable U.S. realized pricing of $73.28/boe, 34% higher than what Freehold realized in Canada ($54.61/boe) for the period.

Record year-to-date leasing with 102 agreements signed through the first nine months of 2023. For the quarter Freehold issued 24 leases with 13 counterparties and recorded lease bonuses of $1.1 million. Most of the leasing activity was focused in southeast Saskatchewan and royalty lands targeting Mannville heavy oil. Approximately 90% of leases signed through the first nine months of 2023 have been with private/public junior E&P’s.

Average production of 14,605 boe/d in Q3-2023, represented an increase of 3% over Q3-2022 and flat versus Q2-2023. U.S. oil and gas royalty production averaged a record 5,427 boe/d, up 12% compared to Q2-2023 and 17% when compared to the same period in 2022. Q3-2023 U.S. production increased by 560 boe/d from the previous quarter and includes approximately 350 boe/d from the flush production from three high net royalty interest, multi-well pads brought onstream in Midland and the Eagle Ford and approximately 150 boe/d from the improved base production and new wells in Howard County. Q3-2023 Canadian oil and gas royalty volumes averaged 9,178 boe/d (9,418 boe/d before a prior period adjustment), down 4% versus the same period in 2022 and 6% quarter-over-quarter. Volumes were reduced by a prior period adjustment as volumes in wildfire impacted areas were offline longer in June than originally estimated. Q3-2023 volumes generally reflect a lower period of new well volumes as drilling activity typically slows in Q2-2023 with spring break-up. Canadian volumes have since rebounded, and we believe production will ramp-up through year-end.

Recorded a netback (1) of $55.63/boe up 21% versus the previous quarter, driven by higher commodity prices and lower cash costs.

of $55.63/boe up 21% versus the previous quarter, driven by higher commodity prices and lower cash costs. Dividends declared for Q3-2023 totaled $40.7 million ($0.27 per share), up 4% versus the same period in 2022 when Freehold declared dividends of $39.2 million ($0.26 per share). Freehold’s dividend payout ratio ( 1 ) for Q3-2023 was 62%, versus 47% during the same period in 2022. Given the high margin nature of royalties, along with our higher oil weighting and strong price realizations, Freehold’s dividend remains sustainable at oil and natural gas prices materially below current commodity price levels.

for Q3-2023 was 62%, versus 47% during the same period in 2022. Given the high margin nature of royalties, along with our higher oil weighting and strong price realizations, Freehold’s dividend remains sustainable at oil and natural gas prices materially below current commodity price levels. Net debt ( 1) of $106.6 million at the end of Q3-2023 was reduced by $24.2 million from the previous quarter and represents 0.4 times trailing funds from operations.

of $106.6 million at the end of Q3-2023 was reduced by $24.2 million from the previous quarter and represents 0.4 times trailing funds from operations. Cash costs(1) for the quarter totalled $5.10/boe, up 41% versus the same period in 2022. This increase was driven by higher interest costs as well as the partial settlement of share-based awards for a retired non-management director.



Drilling and Leasing Activity

During the first nine months of 2023, 779 gross (14.1 net) wells were drilled on Freehold’s North American royalty lands, representing the highest level of gross drilling activity through the first three quarters in the Company’s 27-year history. For the quarter, 251 gross (4.6 net) wells were drilled on Freehold’s royalty lands with 90% of wells targeting oil prospects.

Of the 251 gross wells drilled on Freehold’s royalty lands over the quarter, 30% of the drilling occurred in the Permian, 15% was focused in the Eagle Ford, 11% in the Cardium, 9% in the Clearwater, with the remainder balanced between other plays in both Canada and the U.S. By geography, approximately 45% of gross wells on Freehold’s royalty lands targeted prospects in Texas, 29% in Alberta and 15% in Saskatchewan with the balance distributed across other regions.

Of the gross wells drilled, approximately 68% were drilled on Freehold’s mineral title lands in Canada and the U.S. with the remaining 32% on gross overriding royalty lands.

Royalty Interest Drilling

Three Months Ended September 30th Nine Months Ended September 30th 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross Net(1) Gross Net(1) Gross Net(1) Gross Net(1) Canada 116 3.9 147 5.8 346 12.2 366 13.9 United States 135 0.7 157 0.9 433 1.9 398 2.0 Total 251 4.6 304 6.7 779 14.1 764 15.9





Canada

In Q3-2023, Freehold had 116 gross (3.9 net) locations drilled on its Canadian portfolio compared to 147 gross (5.8 net) locations during Q3-2022. Drilling on our Canadian lands over the first nine months of 2023 totalled 346 gross locations (12.2 net), down 5% and 12% respectively on a gross and net measure when compared to the same period in 2022. Some of our top payors had slowed activity and now look to increase capital programs into year-end as oil prices have improved.

Over the quarter, drilling in Canada was led by a portfolio of oil weighted plays including the Cardium (26 gross wells), Clearwater (22 gross wells) and Viking (18 gross wells).

The Company has also benefitted from significant leasing throughout our Canadian portfolio in 2023, with nearly half of the 102 new leases issued to date for Mississippian targets in southeast Saskatchewan (51%) and for Mannville oil (28%) targets in Alberta. Freehold continues to see a revitalization of its southeast Saskatchewan and heavy oil portfolios, with several well capitalized growth oriented junior producers focusing on these areas. Multilateral drilling has been a focus by operators in the heavy oil areas to improve both well productivity and oil recovery.

U.S.

Overall, 135 gross wells were drilled on our U.S. royalty lands in Q3-2023, which compares to 157 gross wells during Q3-2022 and 124 gross locations during the previous quarter. Given the composition of our U.S. portfolio (>60% investment grade payors), we see sustained development on our U.S. lands with more than 13 years of multi-zone, oil weighted drilling inventory.

In the U.S., operators focused drilling on light oil prospects in the Permian and Eagle Ford with 83% of activity within these basins. In total, Freehold had 71 gross locations targeting prospects in the Permian and 35 gross locations in the Eagle Ford over the quarter. We also saw activity associated with the Delaware, Bakken and Haynesville plays.

Over the quarter, we saw several multi-well pads in the Permian (Midland Basin) and Eagle Ford contribute to record production volumes. We continue to highlight the “saw tooth” nature of our U.S. portfolio where volumes are expected to increase significantly when multi-well and/or high interest production pads are brought onstream, as we saw in Q3-2023. On an annual basis, we expect our U.S. portfolio to provide organic growth of approximately 3% over the next twelve months, aligned with third-party projections of production growth in the U.S. producing basins.

Although Freehold’s U.S. net well additions were lower than in Canada, U.S. wells are significantly more prolific as they generally come on production at approximately ten times that of an average Canadian well in our portfolio.

2023 Guidance

Freehold is maintaining its 2023 guidance after incorporating actual results for the first nine months of 2023. The following table summarizes our key operating assumptions for 2023 with production expected to be weighted approximately 62% oil and NGL’s and 38% natural gas.

2023 Guidance March 1, 2023 Production (boe/d)(1) 14,500 – 15,500 Funds from operations ($MM) $250 - $280 West Texas Intermediate crude oil (US$/bbl) $80.00 AECO natural gas (Cdn$/Mcf) $3.00 Nymex (US$/Mcf) $3.00 Exchange rate (US$/Cdn$) $0.75

(1) 2023 production is expected to consist of 8% heavy oil, 43% light and medium oil, 11% NGL’s and 38% natural gas

Select Quarterly Information

2023 2022 2021 Financial ($millions, except as noted) Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Royalty and other revenue 84.2 73.7 76.6 98.5 98.4 108.5 87.6 75.2 Net Income (loss) 42.3 24.3 31.1 40.7 63.2 66.9 38.4 31.2 Per share, basic ($)(1) 0.28 0.16 0.21 0.27 0.42 0.44 0.25 0.21 Cash flows from operations 53.7 49.9 42.6 82.7 99.9 75.4 69.3 59.7 Funds from operations 65.3 53.0 58.6 80.0 80.8 83.8 71.9 68.8 Per share, basic ($)(1)(3) 0.43 0.35 0.39 0.53 0.54 0.56 0.48 0.46 Acquisitions & related expenditures 1.2 3.2 4.3 7.2 161.7 20.7 1.3 67.9 Dividends paid 40.7 40.7 40.7 40.7 37.7 36.2 27.1 24.1 Per share ($)(2) 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.25 0.24 0.18 0.16 Dividends declared 40.7 40.7 40.7 40.7 39.2 36.2 30.1 25.6 Per share ($)(2) 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.26 0.24 0.20 0.17 Dividend payout ratio (%)(3) 62% 77% 69% 51% 47% 43% 38% 35% Long-term debt 141.2 152.0 159.1 156.6 196.9 86.0 105.0 146.0 Net debt 106.6 130.8 115.8 127.9 159.9 33.1 62.6 101.2 Shares outstanding, period end (000s) 150.7 150.7 150.7 150.7 150.7 150.6 150.6 150.6 Average shares outstanding (000s)(1) 150.7 150.7 150.7 150.7 150.6 150.6 150.6 150.6 Operating Light and medium oil (bbl/d) 6,325 6,093 6,102 6,418 5,935 5,378 5,234 5,401 Heavy oil (bbl/d) 1,127 1,167 1,253 1,218 1,190 1,239 1,210 1,254 NGL (bbl/d) 1,678 1,845 1,788 1,781 1,708 1,613 1,757 1,564 Total liquids (bbl/d) 9,130 9,105 9,143 9,417 8,833 8,230 8,201 8,219 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 32,851 33,372 33,486 33,744 32,319 31,336 32,845 34,700 Total production (boe/d)(4) 14,605 14,667 14,724 15,041 14,219 13,453 13,676 14,005 Oil and NGL (%) 63% 62% 62% 63% 62% 61% 60% 59% Petroleum & natural gas realized price ($/boe)(4) 61.55 54.05 56.99 69.76 74.31 87.55 69.71 57.44 Cash costs ($/boe)(3)(4) 5.10 7.19 5.82 5.17 3.62 8.38 3.70 3.57 Netback ($/boe)(3)(4) 55.63 46.07 50.79 63.92 69.77 78.80 66.17 53.58 Benchmark Prices West Texas Intermediate crude oil (US$/bbl) 82.26 73.78 76.13 82.64 91.56 108.41 94.29 77.19 Exchange rate (Cdn$/US$) 1.34 1.34 1.35 1.35 1.30 1.28 1.26 1.26 Edmonton Light Sweet crude oil (Cdn$/bbl) 107.89 94.97 99.03 109.83 116.85 137.79 115.67 93.28 Western Canadian Select crude oil (Cdn$/bbl) 93.05 78.76 69.31 77.08 93.49 122.09 101.02 78.71 Nymex natural gas (US$/mcf) 2.64 2.17 3.30 6.03 8.20 7.17 4.64 4.75 AECO 7A Monthly Index (Cdn$/Mcf) 2.42 2.40 4.34 5.58 5.50 6.27 4.58 4.93











