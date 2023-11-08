NextNav Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

5G Test Network Established in Bay Area



Signs Contract Supporting Government GPS/PNT Efforts

NextNav Pinnacle-Enabled Devices Expected on Five Wireless Carriers

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN) (“NextNav” or the “Company”), a leader in next generation GPS and 3D geolocation, today reported financial results for NextNav’s third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Ganesh Pattabiraman, NextNav Co-founder and CEO, stated, “As momentum builds towards addressing GPS vulnerabilities across the public and private sector, we recently signed a new contract to support the federal government’s resilient GPS/PNT efforts. The contract leverages our existing infrastructure to provide persistent PNT characterizations initially in select markets in the U.S., with the opportunity to expand across the country following initial implementation.

On the spectrum front, following the receipt of the FCC’s experimental license in 2Q 2023, we have now deployed a Bay Area TerraPoiNT network transmitting 5G waveforms. We have commenced formal testing to characterize our ability to support simultaneous broadband and PNT functionalities and expect to largely complete the program by year end.

Finally, as the number of devices enabled with our Pinnacle z-axis technology increases, we now have Pinnacle-enabled devices contracted across five wireless carriers. This follows our latest agreement with a new device on one of the largest MVNOs (mobile virtual network operators) in the country. These relationships illustrate our clear leadership role in E911 and position us well to drive further adoption and integration of our Pinnacle technology in the future.”

Recent Operational Highlights:

Deploys 5G Test Network in Palo Alto, CA: Following approval of its experimental license in the second quarter, NextNav has deployed a 5G waveform on a TerraPoiNT network in Palo Alto, California. The Company is now beginning the formal testing process to demonstrate the ability to provide resilient PNT services combined with 5G broadband data. NextNav expects to complete formal testing by year end.



Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023, Financial Highlights:

Revenue: was $1.0 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $503,000 in the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to increased recurring service revenue in the current period from technology and services contracts with commercial customers. In the nine months ended September 30, 2023, revenue was $2.7 million, as compared with $3.1 million in the prior year period, driven by decreased integration revenue, partially offset by an increase in recurring service revenue, from technology and services contracts with commercial customers.



Conference Call Information

NextNav will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 5:00 PM ET on November 8, 2023, to discuss its financial results for the third quarter 2023 and business outlook. To access the call, please register by visiting the following website: https://conferencingportals.com/event/TSgreOeK

Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID.

NextNav is also providing an investor relations presentation with information on its business and operations, which is available in the investor relations section of the NextNav website at https://ir.nextnav.com.

A replay of the call can also be accessed via phone through November 15, 2023, by dialing (800) 770-2030 from the U.S., or (647) 362-9199 from outside the U.S. The conference I.D. number is 62936.

About NextNav Inc.

NextNav Inc. (Nasdaq: NN) is a leader in next generation GPS, built on a robust asset platform, including 8MHz of wireless spectrum in the 900MHz band with near-nationwide coverage, intellectual property and deployed network systems. The company's Pinnacle network delivers highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services, reflecting the 3D world around us and supporting innovative, new capabilities. NextNav's TerraPoiNT network delivers accurate, reliable, and resilient 3D positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services to support critical infrastructure and other GPS-reliant systems in the absence or failure of GPS.

For more information, please visit https://nextnav.com/ or follow NextNav on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. The words “may,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “aim,” “strive,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “will” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to: expectations regarding our strategies and future financial performance, including future business plans or objectives, expected functionality of our geolocation services, anticipated timing and level of deployment of our services, anticipated demand and acceptance of our services, prospective performance and commercial opportunities and competitors, the timing of obtaining regulatory approvals, commercial partnership acquisition and retention, products and services, pricing, marketing plans; our ability to realize the anticipated technical and business benefits associated acquisitions, and any subsequent mergers, acquisitions, or other similar transactions; factors relating to our future operations, projected capital resources and financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs and capital expenditures, and expectations about international markets; projections of market growth and size, including the level of market acceptance for our services; our ability to adequately protect key intellectual property rights or proprietary technology; our ability to maintain our Location and Monitoring Service (“LMS”) licenses and obtain additional LMS licenses as necessary; our ability to maintain adequate operational financial resources, including for research and development, or raise additional capital or generate sufficient cash flows; our ability to develop and maintain effective internal controls; our success in recruiting and/or retaining officers, key employees or directors; expansion plans and opportunities; costs related to being a public company; our ability to maintain the listing of our securities on Nasdaq; macroeconomic factors and their effects on our operations; and the outcome of any known and unknown litigation and regulatory proceedings, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing.

Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

NEXTNAV INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)

September

30, 2023

(unaudited) December

31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 90,132 $ 47,230 Short term investments 6,962 8,216 Accounts receivable 2,738 2,168 Other current assets 2,323 3,576 Total current assets $ 102,155 $ 61,190 Network under construction 1,730 3,574 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $8,727 and $5,971 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 20,524 19,180 Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,556 10,143 Goodwill 17,238 17,493 Intangible assets 10,349 10,397 Other assets 1,569 1,811 Total assets $ 173,121 $ 123,788 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 916 $ 1,019 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 7,581 5,241 Operating lease current liabilities 2,634 2,532 Deferred revenue 71 95 Total current liabilities $ 11,202 $ 8,887 Warrants 14,000 4,200 Operating lease noncurrent liabilities 15,076 5,290 Other long-term liabilities 1,671 1,547 Long term debt, net of debt issuance cost and discount 47,067 — Total liabilities $ 89,016 $ 19,924 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, authorized 500,000,000 shares; 108,977,489 and 106,418,442 shares issued and 108,976,312 and 106,417,265 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 12 12 Additional paid-in capital 822,928 787,130 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,153 1,371 Accumulated deficit (743,831 ) (688,492 ) Common stock in treasury, at cost; 1,177 shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (4 ) (4 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 80,258 $ 100,017 Non-controlling interests 3,847 3,847 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 173,121 $ 123,788

NEXTNAV INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 1,027 $ 503 $ 2,657 $ 3,123 Operating expenses: Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 3,232 2,830 9,397 8,868 Research and development 5,007 4,567 14,579 12,725 Selling, general and administrative 6,152 10,152 18,722 29,874 Depreciation and amortization 1,256 891 3,559 2,657 Total operating expenses $ 15,647 $ 18,440 $ 46,257 $ 54,124 Operating loss $ (14,620 ) $ (17,937 ) $ (43,600 ) $ (51,001 ) Other income (expense): Interest income (expense) (1,740 ) 336 (1,614 ) 445 Change in fair value of warrants (6,737 ) (962 ) (9,800 ) 23,188 Other loss (99 ) (152 ) (166 ) (205 ) Loss before income taxes $ (23,196 ) $ (18,715 ) $ (55,180 ) $ (27,573 ) Provision for income taxes 24 15 159 41 Net loss $ (23,220 ) $ (18,730 ) $ (55,339 ) $ (27,614 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (670 ) (2 ) (218 ) (24 ) Comprehensive loss $ (23,890 ) $ (18,732 ) $ (55,557 ) $ (27,638 ) Net loss (23,220 ) (18,730 ) (55,339 ) (27,614 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (23,220 ) $ (18,730 ) $ (55,339 ) $ (27,614 ) Weighted average of shares outstanding – basic and diluted 108,045 101,397 107,504 98,513 Net loss attributable to common stockholders per share - basic and diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (0.28 )

NEXTNAV INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

