Intrepid Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

Key Highlights for Third Quarter 2023

Financial & Operational

Total sales of $54.5 million, which compares to $74.8 million in the third quarter of 2022, as potash and Trio ® average net realized sales prices (1) decreased to $433 and $298 per ton, respectively.

average net realized sales prices decreased to $433 and $298 per ton, respectively. Net loss of $7.2 million (or $0.56 per diluted share), which compares to net income of $13.1 million (or $0.97 per diluted share) in the third quarter of 2022.

Gross margin of $0.5 million, which compares to $26.8 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Cash flow used in operations of $0.3 million, which compares to $14.1 million of cash flow used in operations in the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $2.2 million, which compares to $27.0 million in the third quarter of 2022.

of $2.2 million, which compares to $27.0 million in the third quarter of 2022. Potash and Trio® sales volumes of 46 thousand and 52 thousand tons, respectively, which compares to prior year figures of 46 thousand and 39 thousand tons, respectively.

Capital Expenditures

Incurred capital expenditures of $16.6 million in the third quarter of 2023. We expect full-year 2023 capital expenditures to be between $65 to $75 million.

Our capital expenditures continue to be primarily focused on our potash assets to help us meet our goals of maximizing brine availability and underground brine residence time, which will help drive higher and more consistent potash production and improve our unit economics.

Project Updates

HB Solar Solution Mine in Carlsbad, New Mexico: Eddy Shaft Brine Extraction Project: We successfully commissioned the Eddy Shaft Brine Extraction Project in October. This project targets a significant, high-grade brine pool in the Eddy Cavern that is estimated to contain approximately 270 million gallons of brine at an expected grade of over 9% potassium chloride. Access to this brine pool immediately increases the brine available to our pond system and we expect to see incremental production contributions starting in the second half of 2024. Replacement Extraction Well ("IP30B"): We continue to work through the permitting and contracting processes for IP30B and expect construction to begin in early-2024 with commissioning now expected in the first half of 2024 due to delays in permitting. This new extraction well is designed to have a long-term operational life and will initially target approximately 330 million gallons of high-grade brine from the Eddy Cavern at HB, with this additional brine being at lower depths than the Eddy Shaft project can access. Phase Two of HB Injection Pipeline Project: Phase Two is the installation of an in-line pigging system to clean the pipeline and remove scaling to help ensure more consistent flow rates. We continue to work through the permitting requirements and anticipate construction beginning in the first quarter of 2024, with commissioning expected in the first half of 2024, assuming we have no further delays in permitting. Upon Phase 2 commissioning, we expect our brine injection rates to be the highest in company history, which is key for maximizing brine availability and residence time.



Solar Solution Mine in Moab, Utah Summer 2023 Drilling Projects: The Well 45 (Cavern 4), Well 46, and Twofer drilling projects were all successfully commissioned in July 2023 and will help us meet our key goals of maximizing brine availability and residence time. These projects provided incremental production benefits in 2023 with more substantial production contributions expected starting in 2024.



Brine Recovery Mine in Wendover, Utah Primary Pond 7: We started construction on a new primary pond at Wendover to increase the brine evaporative area, which will result in two primary ponds when complete. Similar to our caverns at Moab and HB, the primary ponds at Wendover serve as the brine storage area, and adding another primary pond will help us meet our goals of maximizing brine availability, increasing our brine grade, and improving our production. Construction has started and we expect this project to be commissioned in the third quarter of 2024.



East Facility in Carlsbad, New Mexico Both of the new continuous miners have been placed into service with the second miner operating for the full month of September. We expect to see an improvement in operating efficiencies and production during the fourth quarter of 2023 with both of the new miners in service for the full quarter.



Liquidity

As of October 31, 2023, Intrepid had approximately $7 million in cash and cash equivalents and $146 million available under its revolving credit facility, for total liquidity of approximately $153 million.

Intrepid maintains an investment account of short-and-long-term fixed income securities that had a balance of approximately $4.4 million as of October 31, 2023.

Consolidated Results, Management Commentary, & Outlook

In the third quarter of 2023, Intrepid generated sales of $54.5 million, a 27% decrease from third quarter 2022 sales of $74.8 million. Consolidated gross margin totaled $0.5 million, while the net loss totaled $7.2 million, or a loss of $0.56 per diluted share, which compares to third quarter 2022 net income of $13.1 million, or $0.97 per diluted share. The Company delivered adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 million, down from $27.0 million in the same prior year period, with the lower profitability primarily being driven by lower pricing for our key products and an increase in our cost of goods sold. Our third quarter 2023 net realized sales prices for potash and Trio® averaged $433 and $298 per ton, respectively, which compares to $734 and $488 per ton, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022.

Bob Jornayvaz, Intrepid's Executive Chairman and CEO commented: "Our third quarter results were highlighted by strong sales of potash and Trio® and our volumes for the first nine months of the year remain well ahead of last year's pace. Farmer economics continue to be supported by elevated futures prices compared to historical levels, while attractive fertilizer pricing in the eyes of growers remains a key driver of demand. Since early-August, we have seen modest improvements in market pricing for potash and all signs point to a robust fall application season. Moreover, our logistics and transportation advantages, as well as diversified sales into other markets like feed, continue to help drive our netbacks to levels above industry benchmark pricing.

While our financial results have experienced headwinds as we work through higher carrying costs for our potash and Trio®, we remain focused on improving our potash unit economics by means of higher production. On this point, we've demonstrated very strong project execution throughout the year and recently commissioned our latest undertaking at HB, the Eddy Shaft Brine Extraction project. This project serves as an important bridge to higher potash production in the near-term as we are already extracting high-grade brine that will start to meaningfully contribute to product tons starting in the second half of next year.

We want to be clear that the capital spending for our potash projects at HB, Moab, and Wendover is designed to have a long-term, sustained impact on returning our potash production to historical highs, but we do have the added benefit of also being able to target near-term tons as we go through the normal brine injection, extraction, and production cycle."

Segment Highlights

Potash

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands, except per ton data) Sales $ 27,602 $ 42,354 $ 127,363 $ 147,622 Gross margin $ 3,411 $ 19,872 $ 30,716 $ 73,862 Potash sales volumes (in tons) 46 46 213 172 Potash production volumes (in tons) 43 36 145 164 Average potash net realized sales price per ton(1) $ 433 $ 734 $ 474 $ 718

Potash segment sales in the third quarter of 2023 decreased 35% to $27.6 million when compared to the same period in 2022. The lower revenue was driven by a 41% decrease in our average net realized sales price per ton to $433, which compares to $734 per ton in the same prior year period. For the first nine months ended September 30, 2023, our potash segment sales decreased 14% to $127.4 million, with our higher sales volumes of 213 thousand tons partially offsetting a 34% decrease in our average net realized price to $474 per ton.

For the third quarter of 2023, segment gross margin totaled $3.4 million, which compares to $19.9 million in the third quarter of 2022, and for the first nine months ended September 30, 2023, segment gross margin totaled $30.7 million, which compares to $73.9 million in the prior year period. The lower gross margin figures were primarily driven by an increase in segment cost of goods sold - which was due to higher sales volumes and an increase in our weighted average carrying cost per ton - as well as lower potash pricing in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the first nine months of 2022.

Potash production totaled 43 thousand tons in the third quarter of 2023, which compares to 36 thousand tons produced in the same prior year period, while potash production for the first nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled 145 thousand tons, a decrease from 164 thousand tons in the same prior year period.

Trio ®

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands, except per ton data) Sales $ 22,030 $ 24,043 $ 81,052 $ 100,561 Gross (deficit) margin $ (4,290 ) $ 6,503 $ (1,617 ) $ 35,694 Trio® sales volume (in tons) 52 39 179 169 Trio® production volume (in tons) 52 52 159 175 Average Trio® net realized sales price per ton(1) $ 298 $ 488 $ 329 $ 482

Trio® segment sales of $22.0 million for the third quarter of 2023 were 8% lower compared to the same prior year period driven by a lower average net realized sales price per ton of $298, a decrease of 39% compared to the third quarter of 2022. This decrease was partially offset by Trio® sales volumes increasing by 33% to 52 thousand tons. For the first nine months ended September 30, 2023, our Trio® segment sales decreased 19% to $81.1 million, which was driven by a 32% decrease in our average net realized price to $329 per ton.

For the third quarter of 2023, segment gross deficit totaled $4.3 million, which compares to gross margin of $6.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, and for the first nine months ended September 30, 2023, segment gross deficit totaled $1.6 million, which compares to gross margin of $35.7 million in the same prior year period. The lower gross margin figures were primarily driven by an increase in segment cost of goods sold and lower pricing. Moreover, we recorded a lower of cost or net realizable value inventory adjustment of $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Trio® production totaled 52 thousand tons in the third quarter of 2023, which was flat compared to the prior year, while Trio® production for the first nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled 159 thousand tons, a decrease from 175 thousand tons in the same prior year period. During the third quarter of 2023, we experienced unplanned downtime during underground mining and at the production mill, with these issues resulting in an estimated production loss of approximately nine thousand tons. During the first quarter of 2023, our East Facility experienced net unplanned downtime of approximately eight days which also contributed to the lower production during the first nine months of 2023.

Oilfield Solutions

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Sales $ 4,904 $ 8,423 $ 14,265 $ 22,936 Gross margin $ 1,370 $ 395 $ 3,126 $ 6,201

Compared to the same period in 2022, our oilfield solutions segment sales decreased $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2023, due to a $4.2 million decrease in water sales, partially offset by a $0.7 million increase in surface use, rights-of-way, and easement revenues. While oil and gas activities near our Intrepid South property remained strong during the third quarter of 2023, our water sales decreased as we purchased less third-party water for resale in the third quarter of 2023 when compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Our cost of goods sold decreased $4.5 million, or 56%, for the third quarter of 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, mainly due to decreased water transportation costs and less third-party water purchased for resale. Our gross margin for the third quarter of 2023 increased $1.0 million compared to the third quarter of 2022.

For the first nine months of 2023, our oilfield solutions segment sales decreased $8.7 million in the first nine months of 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, due to a $7.9 million decrease in water sales, and a $1.3 million decrease in surface use, rights-of-way and easement revenues, partially offset by a $0.7 million increase in brine water sales.

Liquidity

During the third quarter of 2023, cash flow used in operations was $0.3 million, while cash used in investing activities was $15.9 million. As of October 31, 2023, we had approximately $7 million in cash and cash equivalents, $4 million in outstanding borrowings, and $146 million available to borrow under our revolving credit facility, for total liquidity of approximately $153 million.

Notes

1 Adjusted net (loss) income, adjusted net (loss) income per diluted share, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or adjusted EBITDA) and average net realized sales price per ton are non-GAAP financial measures. See the non-GAAP reconciliations set forth later in this press release for additional information.

Unless expressly stated otherwise or the context otherwise requires, references to tons in this press release refer to short tons. One short ton equals 2,000 pounds. One metric tonne, which many international competitors use, equals 1,000 kilograms or 2,204.62 pounds.

INTREPID POTASH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales $ 54,465 $ 74,752 $ 222,420 $ 270,891 Less: Freight costs 7,909 7,793 30,015 27,257 Warehousing and handling costs 2,731 2,541 8,265 7,221 Cost of goods sold 39,921 37,648 148,502 120,656 Lower of cost or net realizable value inventory adjustments 3,413 — 3,413 — Gross Margin 491 26,770 32,225 115,757 Selling and administrative 7,685 8,551 24,491 22,558 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 535 491 1,605 1,471 Impairment of long-lived assets 521 — 521 — Loss on sale of assets 59 10 252 1,176 Other operating expense 857 264 1,880 1,239 Operating (Loss) Income (9,166 ) 17,454 3,476 89,313 Other Income (Expense) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (54 ) 766 (292 ) 766 Interest expense, net — (28 ) — (85 ) Interest income 88 77 249 94 Other income (expense) 19 (258 ) 75 281 (Loss) Income Before Income Taxes (9,113 ) 18,011 3,508 90,369 Income Tax Benefit (Expense) 1,917 (4,903 ) (1,893 ) (22,131 ) Net (Loss) Income $ (7,196 ) $ 13,108 $ 1,615 $ 68,238 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 12,789 13,256 12,750 13,221 Diluted 12,789 13,489 12,876 13,567 (Loss) Earnings Per Share: Basic $ (0.56 ) $ 0.99 $ 0.13 $ 5.16 Diluted $ (0.56 ) $ 0.97 $ 0.13 $ 5.03

INTREPID POTASH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND DECEMBER 31, 2022

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,791 $ 18,514 Short-term investments 3,463 5,959 Accounts receivable: Trade, net 24,091 26,737 Other receivables, net 2,357 790 Inventory, net 108,360 114,816 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,546 4,863 Total current assets 146,608 171,679 Property, plant, equipment, and mineral properties, net 402,862 375,630 Water rights 19,184 19,184 Long-term parts inventory, net 25,347 24,823 Long-term investments 7,930 9,841 Other assets, net 6,864 7,294 Non-current deferred tax asset, net 183,996 185,752 Total Assets $ 792,791 $ 794,203 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 8,756 $ 18,645 Accrued liabilities 14,523 16,212 Accrued employee compensation and benefits 8,047 6,975 Other current liabilities 6,871 7,044 Total current liabilities 38,197 48,876 Advances on credit facility 2,000 — Asset retirement obligation, net of current portion 28,169 26,564 Operating lease liabilities 1,119 2,206 Finance lease liabilities 1,658 — Other non-current liabilities 1,221 1,479 Total Liabilities 72,364 79,125 Commitments and Contingencies Common stock, $0.001 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 12,789,326 and 12,687,822 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 664,348 660,614 Retained earnings 78,078 76,463 Less treasury stock, at cost (22,012 ) (22,012 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 720,427 715,078 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 792,791 $ 794,203

INTREPID POTASH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net (loss) income $ (7,196 ) $ 13,108 $ 1,615 $ 68,238 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 10,122 8,362 28,305 25,285 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 535 491 1,605 1,471 Amortization of deferred financing costs 75 67 226 187 Amortization of intangible assets 80 80 241 241 Stock-based compensation 1,522 1,407 5,071 3,965 Lower of cost or net realizable value inventory adjustments 3,413 — 3,413 — Impairment of long-lived assets 521 — 521 — Loss on disposal of assets 59 10 252 1,176 Allowance for doubtful accounts 110 — 110 — Allowance for parts inventory obsolescence 140 150 140 1,750 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 54 (766 ) 292 (766 ) Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated entities — — 452 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable, net (381 ) (5,590 ) 2,536 (2,820 ) Other receivables, net (700 ) (465 ) (1,659 ) (1,111 ) Inventory, net (8,384 ) (13,195 ) 2,379 (15,954 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,804 ) (2,177 ) (898 ) (1,504 ) Deferred tax assets, net (1,920 ) 4,607 1,756 21,548 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and accrued employee

compensation and benefits 2,916 12,411 (5,216 ) 999 Operating lease liabilities (409 ) (386 ) (1,218 ) (1,619 ) Other liabilities 924 (32,231 ) (1,298 ) (31,974 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (323 ) (14,117 ) 38,625 69,112 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Additions to property, plant, equipment, mineral properties and other assets (16,550 ) (14,326 ) (58,484 ) (37,100 ) Purchase of investments — (1,965 ) (1,415 ) (12,864 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 36 — 125 46 Proceeds from redemptions/maturities of investments 500 1,504 4,500 1,504 Other investing, net 160 — 668 — Net cash used in investing activities (15,854 ) (14,787 ) (54,606 ) (48,414 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Payments of financing lease (189 ) — (399 ) — Proceeds from short-term borrowings on credit facility 2,000 — 7,000 — Repayments of short-term borrowings on credit facility — — (5,000 ) — Capitalized debt fees — (933 ) — (933 ) Employee tax withholding paid for restricted stock upon vesting — — (1,337 ) (4,362 ) Repurchases of common stock — (2,881 ) — (2,881 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options — — — 110 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,811 (3,814 ) 264 (8,066 ) Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (14,366 ) (32,718 ) (15,717 ) 12,632 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, beginning of period 17,733 82,496 19,084 37,146 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, end of period $ 3,367 $ 49,778 $ 3,367 $ 49,778

To supplement Intrepid's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Intrepid uses several non-GAAP financial measures to monitor and evaluate its performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted net (loss) income, adjusted net (loss) income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA, and average net realized sales price per ton. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures varies among companies, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Intrepid believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors for analysis of its business. Intrepid uses these non-GAAP financial measures as one of its tools in comparing period-over-period performance on a consistent basis and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. Intrepid believes these non-GAAP financial measures are used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison, and investment recommendations of companies in the potash mining industry. Many investors use the published research reports of these professional research analysts and others in making investment decisions.

Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Per Diluted Share

Adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted net (loss) income per diluted share are calculated as net (loss) income or net (loss) income per diluted share adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period, as set forth in the reconciliation below. Intrepid considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful because they allow for period-to-period comparisons of its operating results excluding items that Intrepid believes are not indicative of its fundamental ongoing operations.

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted Net (Loss) Income:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Net (Loss) Income $ (7,196 ) $ 13,108 $ 1,615 $ 68,238 Adjustments Impairment of long-lived assets 521 — 521 — Loss on sale of assets 59 10 252 1,176 Calculated income tax effect(1) (151 ) (3 ) (201 ) (306 ) Total adjustments 429 7 572 870 Adjusted Net (Loss) Income $ (6,767 ) $ 13,115 $ 2,187 $ 69,108

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income per Share to Adjusted Net (Loss) Income per Share:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net (Loss) Income Per Diluted Share $ (0.56 ) $ 0.97 $ 0.13 $ 5.03 Adjustments Impairment of long-lived assets 0.04 — 0.04 — Loss on sale of assets — — 0.02 0.09 Calculated income tax effect(1) (0.01 ) — (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Total adjustments 0.03 — 0.04 0.07 Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Per Diluted Share $ (0.53 ) $ 0.97 $ 0.17 $ 5.10

(1) Assumes an annual effective tax rate of 26% for 2023 and 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or adjusted EBITDA) is calculated as net (loss) income adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period, as set forth in the reconciliation below. Intrepid considers adjusted EBITDA to be useful, and believe it to be useful for investors, because the measure reflects Intrepid's operating performance before the effects of certain non-cash items and other items that Intrepid believes are not indicative of its core operations. Intrepid uses adjusted EBITDA to assess operating performance.

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Net (Loss) Income $ (7,196 ) $ 13,108 $ 1,615 $ 68,238 Impairment of long-lived assets 521 — 521 — Loss on sale of assets 59 10 252 1,176 Interest expense — 28 — 85 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,917 ) 4,903 1,893 22,131 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 10,122 8,362 28,305 25,285 Amortization of intangible assets 80 80 241 241 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 535 491 1,605 1,471 Total adjustments 9,400 13,874 32,817 50,389 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,204 $ 26,982 $ 34,432 $ 118,627

Average Potash and Trio® Net Realized Sales Price per Ton

Average net realized sales price per ton for potash is calculated as potash segment sales less potash segment byproduct sales and potash freight costs and then dividing that difference by the number of tons of potash sold in the period. Likewise, average net realized sales price per ton for Trio® is calculated as Trio® segment sales less Trio® segment byproduct sales and Trio® freight costs and then dividing that difference by Trio® tons sold. Intrepid considers average net realized sales price per ton to be useful, and believe it to be useful for investors, because it shows Intrepid's potash and Trio® average per ton pricing without the effect of certain transportation and delivery costs. When Intrepid arranges transportation and delivery for a customer, it includes in revenue and in freight costs the costs associated with transportation and delivery. However, some of Intrepid's customers arrange for and pay their own transportation and delivery costs, in which case these costs are not included in Intrepid's revenue and freight costs. Intrepid uses average net realized sales price per ton as a key performance indicator to analyze potash and Trio® sales and price trends.

Reconciliation of Sales to Average Net Realized Sales Price per Ton:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 (in thousands, except per ton amounts) Potash Trio® Potash Trio® Total Segment Sales $ 27,602 $ 22,030 $ 42,354 $ 24,043 Less: Segment byproduct sales 5,622 1,425 6,177 885 Freight costs 2,057 5,086 2,430 4,135 Subtotal $ 19,923 $ 15,519 $ 33,747 $ 19,023 Divided by: Tons sold 46 52 46 39 Average net realized sales price per ton $ 433 $ 298 $ 734 $ 488 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 (in thousands, except per ton amounts) Potash Trio® Potash Trio® Total Segment Sales $ 127,363 $ 81,052 $ 147,622 $ 100,561 Less: Segment byproduct sales 17,122 4,165 15,938 3,100 Freight costs 9,321 18,038 8,117 16,054 Subtotal $ 100,920 $ 58,849 $ 123,567 $ 81,407 Divided by: Tons sold 213 179 172 169 Average net realized sales price per ton $ 474 $ 329 $ 718 $ 482





Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Product Potash Segment Trio® Segment Oilfield Solutions Segment Intersegment Eliminations Total Potash $ 21,980 $ — $ — $ (71 ) $ 21,909 Trio® — 20,605 — — 20,605 Water 48 1,368 1,133 — 2,549 Salt 2,676 57 — — 2,733 Magnesium Chloride 2,035 — — — 2,035 Brine Water 863 — 1,030 — 1,893 Other — — 2,741 — 2,741 Total Revenue $ 27,602 $ 22,030 $ 4,904 $ (71 ) $ 54,465 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Product Potash Segment Trio® Segment Oilfield Solutions Segment Intersegment Eliminations Total Potash $ 110,241 $ — $ — $ (260 ) $ 109,981 Trio® — 76,887 — — 76,887 Water 228 3,890 5,320 — 9,438 Salt 8,997 275 — — 9,272 Magnesium Chloride 4,839 — — — 4,839 Brine Water 3,058 — 2,853 — 5,911 Other — — 6,092 — 6,092 Total Revenue $ 127,363 $ 81,052 $ 14,265 $ (260 ) $ 222,420





Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Product Potash Segment Trio® Segment Oilfield Solutions Segment Intersegment Eliminations Total Potash $ 36,177 $ — $ — $ (68 ) $ 36,109 Trio® — 23,158 — — 23,158 Water 427 796 5,380 — 6,603 Salt 2,845 89 — — 2,934 Magnesium Chloride 2,008 — — — 2,008 Brine Water 897 — 792 — 1,689 Other — — 2,251 — 2,251 Total Revenue $ 42,354 $ 24,043 $ 8,423 $ (68 ) $ 74,752 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Product Potash Segment Trio® Segment Oilfield Solutions Segment Intersegment Eliminations Total Potash $ 131,684 $ — $ — $ (228 ) $ 131,456 Trio® — 97,461 — — 97,461 Water 1,564 2,722 13,260 — 17,546 Salt 8,137 378 — — 8,515 Magnesium Chloride 4,022 — — — 4,022 Brine Water 2,215 — 2,179 — 4,394 Other — — 7,497 — 7,497 Total Revenue $ 147,622 $ 100,561 $ 22,936 $ (228 ) $ 270,891





Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Potash Trio® Oilfield Solutions Other Consolidated Sales $ 27,602 $ 22,030 $ 4,904 $ (71 ) $ 54,465 Less: Freight costs 2,894 5,086 — (71 ) 7,909 Warehousing and handling

costs 1,541 1,190 — — 2,731 Cost of goods sold 18,673 17,714 3,534 — 39,921 Lower of cost or net

realizable value inventory

adjustments 1,083 2,330 — — 3,413 Gross Margin (Deficit) $ 3,411 $ (4,290 ) $ 1,370 $ — $ 491 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred1 $ 7,272 $ 1,754 $ 950 $ 226 $ 10,202 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Potash Trio® Oilfield Solutions Other Consolidated Sales $ 127,363 $ 81,052 $ 14,265 $ (260 ) $ 222,420 Less: Freight costs 12,237 18,038 — (260 ) 30,015 Warehousing and handling

costs 4,630 3,635 — — 8,265 Cost of goods sold 78,697 58,666 11,139 — 148,502 Lower of cost or net

realizable value inventory

adjustments 1,083 2,330 — — 3,413 Gross Margin (Deficit) $ 30,716 $ (1,617 ) $ 3,126 $ — $ 32,225 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred1 $ 20,753 $ 4,365 $ 2,772 $ 656 $ 28,546 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 Potash Trio® Oilfield Solutions Other Consolidated Sales $ 42,354 $ 24,043 $ 8,423 $ (68 ) $ 74,752 Less: Freight costs 3,726 4,135 — (68 ) 7,793 Warehousing and handling

costs 1,414 1,127 — — 2,541 Cost of goods sold 17,342 12,278 8,028 — 37,648 Gross Margin $ 19,872 $ 6,503 $ 395 $ — $ 26,770 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred1 $ 6,318 $ 1,072 $ 867 $ 185 $ 8,442 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Potash Trio® Oilfield Solutions Other Consolidated Sales $ 147,622 $ 100,561 $ 22,936 $ (228 ) $ 270,891 Less: Freight costs 11,430 16,055 — (228 ) 27,257 Warehousing and handling

costs 3,947 3,274 — — 7,221 Cost of goods sold 58,383 45,538 16,735 — 120,656 Gross Margin $ 73,862 $ 35,694 $ 6,201 $ — $ 115,757 Depreciation, depletion and amortization incurred1 $ 19,350 $ 3,122 $ 2,458 $ 596 $ 25,526

(1) Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred for potash and Trio® excludes depreciation, depletion, and amortization amounts absorbed in or relieved from inventory.