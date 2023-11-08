Navient recognized by Women’s Forum of New York as a “Corporate Champion” for gender diversity

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leader in technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a Corporate Champion by Women’s Forum of New York.



Navient, which has four women on its nine-member board, was honored at the Women’s Forum of New York’s seventh biennial Breakfast of Corporate Champions, which celebrated 233 companies in the S&P 500 and Fortune 1000 that have achieved at least 40% female representation on their boards.

“Congratulations to Navient’s CEO and Board as a 2023 honoree at the Women’s Forum of New York Breakfast of Corporate Champions for having 40% women on their board exceeding the national S&P 500 average of 33%,” said Janice Ellig, CEO of Ellig Group, and founder and Chair of the Women’s Forum of New York’s Breakfast of Corporate Champions. “Navient’s commitment to gender diversity has been recognized for exceeding the national average at each biennial Breakfast of Corporate Champions since 2015.”

Launched in 2011, the Breakfast of Corporate Champions is the signature event of the Women’s Forum of New York’s “Corporate Board Initiative,” focused on accelerating the advancement of women on boards across all industries and on striving to achieve gender balance on corporate boards by 2025.

“Promoting diversity and inclusion at all levels broadens our perspectives and equips us to reach our highest potential,” said Linda Mills, chair of Navient’s Board of Directors, who represented the company at the event. “We’re pleased to be among the distinguished companies honored today who are promoting greater gender diversity in the boardroom and beyond.”

About Women’s Forum of New York

The Women’s Forum of New York is a network of women leaders representing the highest levels of professional achievement across all sectors of business, industry, and spheres of influence throughout New York City. The by-invitation membership of more than 500 women is dedicated to the advancement of women's leadership through programs which personally and professionally enrich members' lives, including The Education Fund, which enables talented women whose potential has been disrupted by adversity to resume their education, and the Corporate Board Initiative, which extends and expands the contribution of women leaders through corporate board participation. Founded in 1974, the Women's Forum of New York is the founding flagship of the International Women's Forum, a global organization of over 8000 outstanding women leaders and, currently, 76 Forums around the world.

About Navient

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. Our customer-focused, data-driven services deliver exceptional results for clients in education, healthcare, and government. Learn more at navient.com.

Contact:

Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, paul.hartwick@navient.com