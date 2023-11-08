Stantec awarded two lots on South West Water’s AMP 8 Engineering Consultancy Framework

EDMONTON, Alberta and LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stantec, a global leader in sustainable design and engineering services, has been named as a supplier for two lots on South West Water’s Engineering Consultancy Framework. Following a competitive tender process, South West Water Limited awarded Stantec positions on its Project and Programme Management and Engineering Design Service lots.



South West Water, Bournemouth Water, and Bristol Water are all part of South West Water Limited. Bristol Water supplies clean water to approximately 1.3 million people in the city of Bristol and surrounding areas. South West Water’s region is more than 11,100 km2, serving around 1.8 million residents, and Bournemouth Water provides drinking water to approximately 500,000 people from the port town of Poole to Beaulieu. The Engineering Consultancy Framework will see Stantec’s interdisciplinary specialists working on improvement and resilience projects across all regions served throughout the AMP 8 period.

Stantec has worked closely with South West Water throughout AMP 7 on its existing Strategic Consultancy Framework, helping support multiple environmental and engineering projects. At the same time, Stantec has significantly boosted its presence and capabilities in South West England.

On Lot 1 (Project and Programme Management), Stantec’s project managers will be supporting the management of capital delivery programs and end-to-end delivery processes, offering additional resource for the internal Capital Delivery Team.

On Lot 3 (Engineering Design Services), the firm will employ its cross-sector teams to supply a range of technical advisory, survey, feasibility and optioneering services, and offer additional resources for internal engineering teams. Stantec’s specialists will help inform and complete designs for vital capital schemes across the regions.

Sally Walters, Stantec operations director, commented: “We know South West Water needs the best engineering consultancy resources in the market to support its ambitious AMP 8 program. Our local knowledge and expanding presence in the region, coupled with our national and global interdisciplinary specialisms puts Stantec in an excellent position to support this ambition. Our teams are perfectly placed to meet South West Water Limited’s requirements over the next period.”

Jon Cooke, Stantec regional director, added: “At Stantec, we take pride in helping guide our water sector clients towards cutting-edge solutions and technology that will help them become more resilient, more efficient, and more sustainable. Our projects push the boundaries of what’s possible, using innovation and harnessing nature. We’re delighted to be supporting the delivery of ambitious investment strategies which will bring a wide range of benefits to communities and customers.”

Susan Davy, South West Water’s chief executive, said: “These appointments will help turn our plan – the right one for our region – into reality. We’re already tackling the challenges we face, but with greater investment we can go further and faster. We look forward to working with our partners over the years to come as we deliver the projects to meet the needs of the Greater South.”

For more information about Stantec and its interdisciplinary range of services, visit www.stantec.com/uk.

