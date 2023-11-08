Osisko Reports Q3 2023 Results

MONTREAL, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (the “Corporation” or “Osisko”) (OR: TSX & NYSE) today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2023. Amounts presented are in Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted.

Highlights – Third Quarter of 2023

23,292 gold equivalent ounces (“GEOs 1 ”) earned (23,850 GEOs in Q3 2022);

”) earned (23,850 GEOs in Q3 2022); Revenues from royalties and streams of $62.1 million ($53.7 million in Q3 2022);

Cash flows generated by operating activities 2 of $43.5 million ($51.1 million in Q3 2022);

of $43.5 million ($51.1 million in Q3 2022); Net loss 2 of $20.0 million, $0.11 per basic share (net earnings of $28.0 million, $0.15 per basic share in Q3 2022), mostly as a result of a non-cash impairment charge and a write-off on assets related to the Renard diamond mine, together totaling $32.4 million ($26.2 million, net of income taxes);

of $20.0 million, $0.11 per basic share (net earnings of $28.0 million, $0.15 per basic share in Q3 2022), mostly as a result of a non-cash impairment charge and a write-off on assets related to the Renard diamond mine, together totaling $32.4 million ($26.2 million, net of income taxes); Adjusted earnings 3 of $22.4 million, $0.12 per basic share 3 (of $25.8 million, $0.14 per basic share in Q3 2022);

of $22.4 million, $0.12 per basic share (of $25.8 million, $0.14 per basic share in Q3 2022); Acquisition of a 3% gold net smelter return (“NSR”) royalty and 1% copper NSR royalty on the Costa Fuego copper-gold project held by Hot Chili Limited for US$15.0 million ($19.9 million);

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. published its maiden mineral resource estimate for the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite at its wholly-owned Corvette Property, located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec, on which Osisko holds a sliding scale 1.5 - 3.5% on precious metals, and 2.0% on all other products, including Lithium, on most (estimated at approximately 80% - 95% by Osisko) of the mineral resource estimate;

Appointment of Mr. Paul Martin as Interim Chief Executive Officer; and

Quarterly dividend of $0.06 per common share paid on October 16, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 29, 2023.

Paul Martin, Interim CEO of Osisko commented: “When factoring in the variety of challenges faced by some of our key operating partners during the third quarter, we are coming away satisfied with our overall performance. As we head into the final three months of the year, and as previously noted, we are now trending towards the lower end of our 2023 GEO guidance range. Of particular note is the Renard diamond stream, where the situation remains fluid. As such, in contrast to what was previously expected, Osisko might now actually expect a GEO contribution from the mine during the fourth quarter, however this will depend largely on rough diamond prices, and will come in materially lower than what was originally budgeted for the period. Finally, Osisko remained very active on the corporate development front both during the third quarter and after it, having first closed the Costa Fuego transaction, and then, just last week, having announced the acquisition of a 1.0% NSR royalty on Shandong Gold’s Namdini project in Ghana, where first gold production is expected in late 2024.”

Subsequent to September 30, 2023

On October 27, 2023, Stornoway Diamonds (Canada) Inc. (“Stornoway”) announced the suspension of operations at the Renard mine due to the growing uncertainty of diamond prices and the placement of Stornoway under the protection of the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.

On October 30, 2023, Osisko announced the acquisition of a 1.0% NSR royalty covering the Namdini Gold Project in Ghana. Osisko has closed the transaction with Savannah Mining Limited (“Savannah”), acquiring a direct interest in 50% of Savannah’s 2.0% NSR royalty for total consideration of US$35.0 million (excluding applicable taxes and levies).

Declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per common share payable on January 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 29, 2023.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Guy Desharnais, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice President, Project Evaluation at Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd, who is a “qualified person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is an intermediate precious metal royalty company which holds a North American focused portfolio of over 180 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes, including 23 producing assets. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, one of Canada’s largest gold mines.

Osisko’s head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.

Notes:

(1) Gold Equivalent Ounces

GEOs are calculated on a quarterly basis and include royalties, streams and offtakes. Silver earned from royalty and stream agreements are converted to gold equivalent ounces by multiplying the silver ounces earned by the average silver price for the period and dividing by the average gold price for the period. Diamonds, other metals and cash royalties are converted into gold equivalent ounces by dividing the associated revenue earned by the average gold price for the period.

Average Metal Prices and Exchange Rate

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gold(i) $1,928 $1,729 $1,932 $1,824 Silver(ii) $23.57 $19.23 $23.31 $21.92 Exchange rate (US$/Can$)(iii) 1.3414 1.3056 1.3477 1.2892



(i) The London Bullion Market Association’s PM price in U.S. dollars.

(ii) The London Bullion Market Association’s price in U.S. dollars.

(iii) Bank of Canada daily rate.

(2) From continuing operations

(3) Non-IFRS Measures

The Corporation has included certain performance measures in this press release that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) including (i) cash margin (in dollars and in percentage), (ii) adjusted earnings and (iii) adjusted earnings per share. The presentation of these non-IFRS measures is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under IFRS. As Osisko’s operations are primarily focused on precious metals, the Corporation presents cash margins and adjusted earnings as it believes that certain investors use this information, together with measures determined in accordance with IFRS, to evaluate the Corporation’s performance in comparison to other companies in the precious metals mining industry who present results on a similar basis. However, other companies may calculate these non-IFRS measures differently.

Cash Margin (in dollars and in percentage of revenues)

Cash margin (in dollars) represents revenues from continuing operations less cost of sales (excluding depletion). Cash margin (in percentage of revenues) represents the cash margin (in dollars) divided by revenues from continuing operations.

Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 $ $ $ $ Royalty interests Revenues 37,410 34,456 115,911 104,028 Less: cost of sales (excluding depletion) (193 ) (490 ) (533 ) (772 ) Cash margin (in dollars) 37,217 33,966 115,378 103,256 Depletion (5,972 ) (7,312 ) (18,430 ) (20,369 ) Gross profit 31,245 26,654 96,948 82,887 Stream interests Revenues 24,659 19,205 66,245 51,867 Less: cost of sales (excluding depletion) (4,144 ) (3,917 ) (12,105 ) (10,572 ) Cash margin (in dollars) 20,515 15,288 54,140 41,295 Depletion (10,922 ) (6,849 ) (24,926 ) (16,941 ) Gross profit 9,593 8,439 29,214 24,354 Royalty and stream interests

Total cash margin (in dollars) 57,732 49,254 169,518 144,551 Divided by: total revenues 62,069 53,661 182,156 155,895 Cash margin (in percentage of revenues) 93.0 % 91.8 % 93.1 % 92.7 % Total – Gross profit 40,838 35,093 126,162 107,241



Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per basic share

Adjusted earnings is defined as: net earnings (loss) adjusted for certain items: foreign exchange gain (loss), impairment of assets (including impairment on financial assets and investments in associates), gains (losses) on disposal of assets, unrealized gain (loss) on investments, share of income (loss) of associates, deferred income tax expense (recovery), transaction costs and other items such as non-cash gains (losses).

Adjusted earnings per basic share is obtained from the adjusted earnings divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.

Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) $ $ $ $ Net (loss) earnings from continuing operations (19,999 ) 28,014 18,810 62,877 Adjustments: Impairment of royalty and stream interests 17,490 - 24,119 - Expected credit loss and write-off of other investments 17,349 276 37,480 1,180 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 3,399 (14,260 ) 3,424 (22,729 ) Unrealized net loss on investments 2,513 758 4,482 12,172 Share of loss (income) of associates 4,754 1,143 (8,268 ) (383 ) Deferred income tax expense (3,146 ) 9,888 7,584 23,261 Adjusted earnings 22,360 25,819 87,631 76,378 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (000’s) 185,516 184,839 185,159 179,101 Adjusted earnings per basic share 0.12 0.14 0.47 0.43



Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this press release, forward-looking statements are statements other than statements of historical fact, that address, without limitation, future events, production estimates of Osisko’s assets (including increase of production), timely developments of mining properties over which Osisko has royalties, streams, offtakes and investments, management’s expectations regarding Osisko’s growth, results of operations, estimated future revenues, production costs, carrying value of assets, ability to continue to pay dividend, requirements for additional capital, business prospects and opportunities future demand for and fluctuation of prices of commodities (including outlook on gold, silver, diamonds, other commodities) currency markets and general market conditions. In addition, statements and estimates (including data in tables) relating to mineral reserves and resources and gold equivalent ounces are forward-looking statements, as they involve implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, and no assurance can be given that the estimates will be realized. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled" and similar expressions or variations (including negative variations), or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, most of which are beyond the control of Osisko, and actual results may accordingly differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, without limitation, (i) with respect to properties in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest; risks related to: (a) the operators of the properties, (b) timely development, permitting, construction, commencement of production, ramp-up (including operating and technical challenges), (c) differences in rate and timing of production from resource estimates or production forecasts by operators, (d) differences in conversion rate from resources to reserves and ability to replace resources, (e) the unfavorable outcome of any challenges or litigation relating title, permit or license, (f) hazards and uncertainty associated with the business of exploring, development and mining including, but not limited to unusual or unexpected geological and metallurgical conditions, slope failures or cave-ins, flooding and other natural disasters or civil unrest or other uninsured risks; with respect to external factors: (a) fluctuations in the prices of the commodities that drive royalties, streams, offtakes and investments held by Osisko, (b) fluctuations in the value of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar, (c) regulatory changes by national and local governments, including permitting and licensing regimes and taxation policies; regulations and political or economic developments in any of the countries where properties in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest are located or through which they are held, (d) continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, and (e) responses of relevant governments to the COVID-19 outbreak and the effectiveness of such response and the potential impact of COVID-19 on Osisko’s business, operations and financial condition; with respect to internal factors: (a) business opportunities that may or not become available to, or are pursued by Osisko or (b) the integration of acquired assets. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including, without limitation: the absence of significant change in the Corporation’s ongoing income and assets relating to determination of its Passive Foreign Investment Company ("PFIC”) status; the absence of any other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended and, with respect to properties in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest, (i) the ongoing operation of the properties by the owners or operators of such properties in a manner consistent with past practice and with public disclosure (including forecast of production), (ii) the accuracy of public statements and disclosures made by the owners or operators of such underlying properties (including expectations for the development of underlying properties that are not yet in production), (iii) no adverse development in respect of any significant property, (iv) that statements and estimates relating to mineral reserves and resources by owners and operators are accurate and (v) the implementation of an adequate plan for integration of acquired assets.

For additional information on risks, uncertainties and assumptions, please refer to the most recent Annual Information Form of Osisko filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov which also provides additional general assumptions in connection with these statements. Osisko cautions that the foregoing list of risk and uncertainties is not exhaustive. Investors and others should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risk they entail. Osisko believes that the assumptions reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be accurate as actual results and prospective events could materially differ from those anticipated such the forward-looking statements and such forward-looking statements included in this press release are not guarantee of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Osisko undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Consolidated Balance Sheets As at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash 70,754 90,548 Short-term investments 6,509 - Amounts receivable 7,315 11,700 Other assets 4,047 2,546 88,625 104,794 Non-current assets Investments in associates 314,633 319,763 Other investments 99,454 73,504 Royalty, stream and other interests 1,553,282 1,378,253 Goodwill 111,204 111,204 Other assets 8,920 8,783 2,176,118 1,996,301 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 7,557 6,825 Dividends payable 11,108 10,121 Lease liabilities 1,141 921 19,806 17,867 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 7,127 6,701 Long-term debt 315,390 147,950 Deferred income taxes 96,235 86,572 438,558 259,090 Equity Share capital 2,094,048 2,076,070 Contributed surplus 78,661 77,295 Accumulated other comprehensive income 43,658 47,435 Deficit (478,807 ) (463,589 ) 1,737,560 1,737,211 2,176,118 1,996,301

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Consolidated Statements of Income For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited) (tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 $ $ $ $ Revenues 62,069 53,661 182,156 155,895 Cost of sales (4,337 ) (4,407 ) (12,638 ) (11,344 ) Depletion (16,894 ) (14,161 ) (43,356 ) (37,310 ) Gross profit 40,838 35,093 126,162 107,241 Other operating expenses General and administrative (11,697 ) (5,186 ) (25,214 ) (14,962 ) Business development (1,337 ) (1,203 ) (4,130 ) (3,884 ) Impairment of royalty and stream interests (17,490 ) - (24,119 ) - Operating income 10,314 28,704 72,699 88,395 Interest income 1,115 3,054 5,348 6,020 Finance costs (6,086 ) (5,480 ) (12,401 ) (16,949 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain (3,390 ) 14,482 (3,543 ) 23,011 Share of (loss) income of associates (4,754 ) (1,143 ) 8,268 383 Other losses, net (19,862 ) (1,034 ) (41,962 ) (13,352 ) (Loss) earnings before income taxes (22,663 ) 38,583 28,409 87,508 Income tax recovery (expense) 2,664 (10,569 ) (9,599 ) (24,631 ) Net (loss) earnings from continuing operations (19,999 ) 28,014 18,810 62,877 Net loss from discontinued operations - (244,655 ) - (268,475 ) Net (loss) earnings (19,999 ) (216,641 ) 18,810 (205,598 ) Net (loss) earnings attributable to: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s shareholders (19,999 ) (158,647 ) 18,810 (141,162 ) Non-controlling interests - (57,994 ) - (64,436 ) Net (loss) earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s shareholders Basic and diluted (0.11 ) 0.15 0.10 0.35 Net (loss) earnings per share attributable to Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s shareholders Basic and diluted (0.11 ) (0.86 ) 0.10 (0.79 )