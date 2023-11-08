Lightspeed named one of Canada’s Enterprise—Industry leaders winners in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50™ program

MONTREAL, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE | TSX: LSPD) is honoured as an Enterprise—Industry leaders award winner as part of the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program . The company was ranked 8th on the list – up from its 12th spot ranking in 2022. Powering the world’s best businesses, Lightspeed is the unified POS and payments platform for ambitious entrepreneurs who wish to accelerate growth, provide the best customer experiences and become a go-to destination in their space.







Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the award recognizes fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies by revenue-growth percentage over their last four years of operation. This leadership category is open to companies that recorded a minimum revenue of $10 million in 2019 and $50 million in 2022.

“Lightspeed’s mission to build communities through commerce has never been more vital,” said JP Chauvet, Lightspeed’s CEO. “This mission is at the core of everything we do: empower restaurateurs and retailers with the tools that simplify how they operate, so they can focus on their customers. It is a privilege to help these entrepreneurs accelerate growth, provide the best customer experience and become a go-to destination in their space.”

“This year’s Enterprise—Industry leaders winners represent a high level of excellence and success as members of Canada’s elite in the technology sector,” stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50™ program at Deloitte Canada. “With their bold vision for the future, impactful technologies, competitive drive, and passion for pushing the boundaries, these winners catapult Canadian innovation forward nationally and on the global stage. No doubt their successes are a source of pride and inspiration for all tech entrepreneurs.”

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada’s pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise—Industry leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2023 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Clarity, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed’s one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

For more information, see www.lightspeedhq.com .

