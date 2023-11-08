MariMed Reports Third Quarter 2023 Earnings

NORWOOD, Mass., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (“MariMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“I am pleased to report another solid quarter of strong revenue growth on both a year-over-year and a sequential basis as we continue to outperform the greater industry,” said Jon Levine, Chief Executive Officer. “We reported our 15th consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA. Our wholesale business continued to set quarterly sales records, which will continue for the remainder of this year and next. Our balance sheet remains one of the strongest in the industry, and we were particularly pleased with the exponential growth of our Maryland operations with the commencement of adult-use sales on July 1st.”

Financial Highlights1

The following table summarizes the Company's consolidated financial highlights (in millions, except percentage amounts):

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 38.8 $ 33.9 $ 109.7 $ 98.2 GAAP Gross margin 43 % 48 % 44 % 49 % Non-GAAP Gross margin 45 % 48 % 45 % 49 % GAAP Net (loss) income $ (4.3 ) $ 2.7 $ (5.9 ) $ 8.9 Non-GAAP Net (loss) income $ (3.1 ) $ 4.7 $ (2.2 ) $ 17.0 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 6.1 $ 8.6 $ 19.4 $ 27.9 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin 16 % 25 % 18 % 28 %

1 See the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about non-GAAP measures in the section entitled “Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and in the financials information included herewith.

THIRD QUARTER 2023 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

During the third quarter, the Company announced the following developments in the implementation of its strategic growth plan:

July 1: MariMed commenced adult-use retail and wholesale operations in Maryland. The Company's retail sales, which began in Q422, grew 88% sequentially, while its wholesale business grew 161% year-over-year.

July 13: MariMed staged the ‘Boston 280E THC Party’ in Boston Harbor to protest unfair cannabis industry tax laws. Inspired by its 250th anniversary, the Company reenacted the Boston Tea Party. Onboard a schooner in Boston Harbor, MariMed management and employees dressed in colonial outfits and decried unfair IRS Code 280E on behalf of the entire cannabis industry.



OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, the Company announced the following developments:

October 11: MariMed announced the opening of Thrive Dispensary in Casey, Illinois, marking the fifth dispensary owned or managed in that state, and the twelfth dispensary it owns or manages across five states. In response to the state’s request to open as soon as possible, the Company operates Thrive Dispensary from a temporary mobile facility until construction of a permanent building is completed. MariMed continues to build its processing and cultivation facility in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. The processing facility is expected to open during the fourth quarter, at which time MariMed will produce its award-winning edibles for sale through retail and wholesale channels. The Company expects the cultivation facility construction to be completed in early 2024.



2023 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

MariMed remains committed to its proven strategic growth plan and continues to operate some of the best facilities in the cannabis industry. Delayed openings of new revenue generating assets, input cost inflation, and increased competition continue to have a bigger impact than anticipated on operational and financial results. As such, the Company's guidance for full year 2023 is now:

Revenue of $148 million to $150 million;

Gross margin of approximately 45%;

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $27 million to $32 million;

Capital expenditures of $22 million to $25 million;

DISCUSSION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

MariMed’s management uses several different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of its business, and making operating decisions, planning and forecasting future periods. The Company has provided in this release several non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP Gross margin, Non-GAAP Net income (loss), Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin, as supplements to Revenue, Gross margin, Net income (loss) and other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in reviewing and assessing the performance of the Company, and when planning and forecasting future periods, as they provide meaningful operating results by excluding the effects of expenses that are not reflective of its operating business performance. In addition, the Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods and for financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes that investors and analysts benefit from considering non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s financial results and its ongoing business, as it allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business. In particular, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is used by many investors and analysts themselves, along with other metrics, to compare financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies.

As there are no standardized methods of calculating non-GAAP financial measures, the Company’s calculations may differ from those used by analysts, investors and other companies, even those within the cannabis industry, and therefore may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures used by others.

Management defines non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) from operations, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding the following items:

depreciation of fixed assets;

amortization of acquired intangible assets;

Impairment or write-downs of intangible assets;

stock-based compensation;

legal settlements; and

acquisition-related and other expenses.

For further information, please refer to the publicly available financial filings available on MariMed's Investor Relations website, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or as filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website.

ABOUT MARIMED

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty’s Eddies, Nature’s Heritage, InHouse, Bubby’s Baked, K Fusion, Kalm Fusion, and Vibations: High + Energy, which are trademarks of MariMed Inc. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

MariMed Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,259 $ 9,737 Accounts receivable, net 6,352 4,157 Inventory 24,206 19,477 Deferred rents receivable 649 704 Notes receivable, current portion 52 2,637 Investments, current portion 161 123 Due from related parties 87 29 Other current assets 6,026 7,282 Total current assets 50,792 44,146 Property and equipment, net 85,195 71,641 Intangible assets, net 17,856 14,201 Goodwill 11,993 8,079 Notes receivable, net of current portion 814 7,467 Investments, net of current portion 164 — Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,679 4,931 Finance lease right-of-use assets 2,717 713 Other assets 11,607 1,024 Total assets $ 190,817 $ 152,202 Liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Term loan $ 3,600 $ — Mortgages and notes payable, current portion 1,009 3,774 Accounts payable 8,494 6,626 Accrued expenses and other 5,347 3,091 Income taxes payable 14,014 11,489 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 1,865 1,273 Finance lease liabilities, current portion 963 237 Total current liabilities 35,292 26,490 Term loan, net of current portion 18,895 — Mortgages and notes payable, net of current portion 27,444 25,943 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 8,449 4,173 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,775 461 Other liabilities 100 100 Total liabilities 91,955 57,167 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity Series B convertible preferred stock 14,725 14,725 Series C convertible preferred stock 4,275 23,000 Total mezzanine equity 19,000 37,725 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 376 341 Common stock subscribed but not issued — 39 Additional paid-in capital 170,922 142,365 Accumulated deficit (89,786 ) (83,924 ) Noncontrolling interests (1,650 ) (1,511 ) Total stockholders’ equity 79,862 57,310 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity $ 190,817 $ 152,202





MariMed Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 38,800 $ 33,912 $ 109,699 $ 98,180 Cost of revenue 21,962 17,748 61,097 50,035 Gross profit 16,838 16,164 48,602 48,145 Gross margin 43.4 % 47.7 % 44.3 % 49.0 % Operating expenses: Personnel 5,916 3,746 16,191 10,170 Marketing and promotion 1,585 1,402 4,397 2,854 General and administrative 6,135 5,097 15,520 16,890 Acquisition-related and other 32 143 647 897 Bad debt (122 ) 40 (127 ) 54 Total operating expenses 13,546 10,428 36,628 30,865 Income from operations 3,292 5,736 11,974 17,280 Interest and other (expense) income: Interest expense (2,482 ) (518 ) (7,627 ) (1,271 ) Interest income 29 239 243 720 Other (expense) income, net (646 ) (251 ) (1,556 ) 24 Total interest and other expense, net (3,099 ) (530 ) (8,940 ) (527 ) Income before income taxes 193 5,206 3,034 16,753 Provision for income taxes 4,462 2,484 8,902 7,894 Net (loss) income (4,269 ) 2,722 (5,868 ) 8,859 Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (10 ) 16 (6 ) 142 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (4,259 ) $ 2,706 $ (5,862 ) $ 8,717 Net (loss) earnings per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.03 Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 373,081 339,025 359,156 337,111 Diluted 373,081 381,071 359,156 379,868





MariMed Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (5,862 ) $ 8,717 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (6 ) 142 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 3,838 2,469 Amortization of intangible assets 2,181 854 Stock-based compensation 801 6,396 Amortization of original debt issuance discount 206 — Amortization of debt discount 1,840 — Payment-in-kind interest 301 — Present value adjustment of notes payable 719 — Bad debt (income) expense (127 ) 54 Obligations settled with common stock 463 637 Write-off of disposed assets 906 — Gain on finance lease adjustment (31 ) — (Gain) loss on changes in fair value of investments (16 ) 930 Write-down of prepaid purchase consideration 200 — Other investment income — (954 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (2,065 ) (4,856 ) Deferred rents receivable 55 111 Inventory (4,728 ) (4,215 ) Other current assets 2,040 (1,973 ) Other assets (300 ) (113 ) Accounts payable 1,868 2,372 Accrued expenses and other (132 ) (193 ) Income taxes payable 2,525 (4,804 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 4,676 5,574 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (14,749 ) (9,985 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (2,987 ) (12,746 ) Advances toward future business acquisitions (250 ) (800 ) Purchases of investments (187 ) — Purchases of cannabis licenses (626 ) (330 ) Issuance of notes receivable (879 ) — Proceeds from notes receivable 99 130 Due from related party (58 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (19,637 ) (23,731 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from term loan 29,100 — Payment of third-party debt issuance costs in connection with term loan (1,798 ) — Principal payments of term loan (1,500 ) — Principal payments of mortgages and promissory notes (519 ) (1,033 ) Repayment and retirement of mortgage (778 ) — Repayment and retirement of promissory notes (5,503 ) — Proceeds from mortgages — 3,000 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 109 10 Principal payments of finance leases (500 ) (166 ) Redemption of minority interests — (2,000 ) Distributions (128 ) (224 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 18,483 (413 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,522 (18,570 ) Cash and equivalents, beginning of year 9,737 29,683 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 13,259 $ 11,113





MariMed Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA GAAP Income from operations $ 3,292 $ 5,736 $ 11,974 $ 17,280 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 1,591 917 3,838 2,469 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 844 429 2,181 854 Stock-based compensation 296 1,372 801 6,396 Acquisition-related and other 32 143 647 897 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,055 $ 8,597 $ 19,441 $ 27,896 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue) GAAP Income from operations 8.5 % 16.9 % 10.9 % 17.6 % Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 4.0 % 2.7 % 3.5 % 2.5 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2.2 % 1.3 % 2.0 % 0.9 % Stock-based compensation 0.8 % 4.1 % 0.7 % 6.5 % Acquisition-related and other 0.1 % 0.4 % 0.6 % 0.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.6 % 25.4 % 17.7 % 28.4 % GAAP Gross margin 43.4 % 47.7 % 44.3 % 49.0 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1.1 % 0.5 % 1.0 % 0.3 % Non-GAAP Gross margin 44.5 % 48.2 % 45.3 % 49.3 % GAAP Net income (loss) $ (4,269 ) $ 2,722 $ (5,868 ) $ 8,859 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 844 429 2,181 854 Stock-based compensation 296 1,372 801 6,396 Acquisition-related and other 32 143 647 897 Non-GAAP Net income $ (3,097 ) $ 4,666 $ (2,239 ) $ 17,006



