PAYC Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Investors of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC)

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) (“Paycom”).



On October 31, 2023, Paycom reported its Q3 2023 financial results. In the results, Paycom disclosed disappointing Q3 revenues, revenues guidance for Q4 2023, and an initial 2024 outlook for 10% to 12% revenue growth. Paycom’s reported financial results fell significantly below consensus estimates. Following this news, the price of Paycom shares declined by $94.28, or approximately 38.49%, from $244.97 per share to $150.69 on November 1, 2023.

Kessler Topaz is investigating whether Paycom as well as certain of its top executives made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.

If you are a Paycom investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please CLICK HERE to fill out our online form or contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Jonathan Naji, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or E-mail at info@ktmc.com.

