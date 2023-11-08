Associated Capital Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

– Book Value per share ended the quarter at $41.43 per share vs $39.96 at September 30, 2022

– AUM: $1.59 billion at September 30, 2023 compared to $1.75 billion at September 30, 2022

– Approved $4.3 million shareholder designated charitable contribution for registered shareholders, bringing total to $38 million since our spin-off in 2015



GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associated Capital Group, Inc. (“AC” or the “Company”), a diversified financial services company, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Financial Highlights - GAAP Basis

($ in 000's except AUM and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 AUM - end of period (in millions) $ 1,588 $ 1,752 $ 1,588 $ 1,752 AUM - average (in millions) 1,580 1,807 1,686 1,820 Revenues 2,200 2,562 7,047 7,690 Operating loss before management fee (Non-GAAP) (3,533 ) (3,129 ) (9,050 ) (8,646 ) Investment and other non-operating income/(loss), net 3,794 (17,789 ) 37,140 (68,753 ) Income/(loss) before income taxes 273 (20,918 ) 25,015 (77,399 ) Net income/(loss) (16 ) (16,498 ) 21,109 (62,571 ) Net income/(loss) per share-diluted 0.00 (0.75 ) 0.97 (2.84 ) Class A shares outstanding (000's) 2,672 3,041 2,672 3,041 Class B " " 18,951 18,963 18,951 18,963 Total " " 21,623 22,004 21,623 22,004 Book Value per share $ 41.43 $ 39.96 $ 41.43 $ 39.96

Giving Back to Society – (Y)our “S” in ESG

AC seeks to be a good corporate citizen by supporting our community through sponsoring local organizations. On August 9, 2023, the Board of Directors approved a $0.20 per share shareholder designated charitable contribution ("SDCC") for registered shareholders as of October 16, 2023. Based on the program created by Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway, our corporate charitable giving is unique in that the recipients of AC's charitable contributions are chosen directly by our shareholders, rather than by our corporate officers. Since our spin off as a public company, the shareholders of AC have donated approximately $38 million, including the most recent SDCC, to over 190 501(c)(3) organizations that address a broad range of local, national and international concerns.

Third Quarter Financial Data

– Assets under management ended the quarter at $1.59 billion versus $1.75 billion at September 30, 2022.

– Book value was $41.43 per share compared to $39.96 per share at September 30, 2022.

– For the first nine months, Investment and other non-operating income was $37.1 million versus a loss of $68.8 million in the year-ago period. The $105.9 million year to date positive change reflects market appreciation in the current period versus a decline in the first nine months of 2022.

Third Quarter Results



Third quarter revenues were $2.2 million compared to $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. Total operating expenses, excluding management fee, were $5.7 million in the third quarter 2023 and $5.7 million in the third quarter 2022.

Net investment and other non-operating income was $3.8 million for the third quarter, a $21.6 million change from the $17.8 million loss in the third quarter of 2022. The primary drivers of this quarter's results included gains from our GAMCO holdings and merger arbitrage partnerships. Interest income reflected higher interest rates in the 2023 quarter as compared to 2022.

There was no management fee in the third quarter of 2023 or 2022. Year to date management fee was $3.1 million versus none in the prior year.

Our income tax expense of $0.2 million for the quarter compares to a benefit of $4.9 million in the year ago quarter. The income tax expense in the 2023 quarter is primarily driven by a deferred tax expense from a foreign investment.

Assets Under Management (AUM)

Assets under management at September 30, 2023 were $1.59 billion, $254 million lower than year-end 2022 reflecting net outflows of $259 million, the impact of currency fluctuations in non-US dollar denominated classes of investment funds ($11 million), offset partially by market appreciation of $16 million.

September 30, December 31, September 30,

2023 2022 2022

($ in millions) Merger Arbitrage(a) $ 1,322 $ 1,588 $ 1,518 Long/Short Value(b) 233 222 203 Other 33 32 31 Total AUM $ 1,588 $ 1,842 $ 1,752

(a) Includes $613, $856, and $775 of sub-advisory AUM related to GAMCO International SICAV - GAMCO Merger Arbitrage, and $148, $206 and $74 of 100% U.S. Treasury Fund managed by GAMCO at September 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively.

(b) AUM represents the assets invested in this strategy that are attributable to Associated Capital Group, Inc.

Alternative Investment Management

The alternative investment strategy offerings center around our merger arbitrage strategy which has an absolute return focus of generating returns independent of the broad equity and fixed income markets. We also offer strategies utilizing fundamental, active, event-driven and special situations investments.

Merger Arbitrage

For the third quarter 2023, the longest continuously offered fund in the merger arbitrage strategy generated gross returns of 2.88% (2.33% net of fees). A summary of the performance is as follows:



Full Year Performance%(a) 3Q '23 3Q '22 YTD '23 YTD '22 2022 2021 2020 2019 5 Year(b) Since

1985(b)(c) Merger Arb Gross 2.88 3.07 2.23 0.07 4.47 10.81 9.45 8.55 7.20 10.07 Net 2.33 2.10 1.17 -0.68 2.75 7.78 6.70 5.98 4.92 7.12

(a) Net performance is net of fees and expenses, unless otherwise noted. Performance shown for an actual fund in this strategy. The performance of other funds in this strategy may vary. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

(b) Represents annualized returns through September 30, 2023

(c) Inception Date: February 1985

Merger and acquisitions activity increased 16% from the second quarter's levels, reaching $2 trillion for the year, a decline of 27% compared to 2022 levels but continuing a trend of higher M&A activity in recent quarters. The U.S. remained the dominant geography for deal making as U.S. targets accounted for 44% of deals, an increase compared to 42% in 2022. Deal making has been most vibrant in the Energy & Power industry totaling $290 billion, and accounting for 14.5% overall, followed by Technology and Healthcare, which accounted for 14.4% and 13.4%, respectively. We believe that despite recent mark-to-market volatility, we remain well positioned to earn absolute returns for our clients.

The Merger Arbitrage strategy is offered by mandate and client type through partnerships and offshore corporations serving accredited as well as institutional investors. The strategy is also offered in separately managed accounts, a Luxembourg UCITS and a London Stock Exchange listed investment company, Gabelli Merger Plus + Trust Plc (GMP-LN).

Acquisitions

Associated Capital Group's plan is to accelerate the use of its capital. We intend to leverage our research and investment capabilities by pursuing acquisitions and alliances that will broaden our product offerings and add new sources of distribution. In addition, we may make direct investments in operating businesses using a variety of techniques and structures to accomplish our objectives.

Shareholder Dividends and Buybacks

On November 8, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a semi-annual dividend of $0.10 per share which is payable on December 14, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 1, 2023.

During the third quarter, AC repurchased 103,169 Class A shares, for $3.8 million, at an average price of $36.98 per share.

Since our spin-off from GAMCO on November 30, 2015, AC has returned $169.5 million to shareholders through share repurchases, exchange offers and dividends of $34.3 million.

At September 30, 2023, there were 2.672 million Class A shares and 18.951 million Class B shares outstanding.

About Associated Capital Group, Inc.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC), based in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a diversified global financial services company that provides alternative investment management through Gabelli & Company Investment Advisers, Inc. (“GCIA”). We have also earmarked proprietary capital for our direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The direct investment business is developing along several core pillars including Gabelli Private Equity Partners, LLC (“GPEP”), formed in August 2017 with $150 million of authorized capital as a “fund-less” sponsor. We also created Gabelli Principal Strategies Group, LLC (“GPS”) in December 2015 to pursue strategic operating initiatives.

Operating Loss Before Management Fee

Operating loss before management fee expense represents a non-GAAP financial measure used by management to evaluate its business operations. We believe this measure is useful in illustrating the operating results of the Company as management fee expense is based on pre-tax income before management fee expense, which includes non-operating items including investment gains and losses from the Company’s proprietary investment portfolio and interest expense.

Year-to-date ($ in 000's) 2023 2022 Operating loss - GAAP $ (12,125 ) $ (8,646 ) Add: management fee expense(1) 3,075 - Operating loss before management fee - Non-GAAP $ (9,050 ) $ (8,646 )

(1) Management fee expense is incentive-based and is equal to 10% of Income before management fee and income taxes and excludes the impact of consolidating entities. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, Income before management fee, income taxes and excluding consolidated entities was income of $30,747 and loss of $80,369, respectively. As a result, $3,075 was accrued for the 10% management fee expense in 2023. There was no management fee accrual in 2022 due to the loss in that period.

Table I

ASSOCIATED CAPITAL GROUP, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Amounts in thousands) September 30, December 31, September 30, 2023 2022 2022 ASSETS Cash, cash equivalents and US Treasury Bills $ 384,214 $ 404,463 $ 421,933 Investments in securities and partnerships 433,480 435,610 468,702 Investment in GAMCO stock 48,031 36,683 41,218 Receivable from brokers 16,295 12,072 18,163 Receivable from brokers (cash held for real estate purchase) 13,059 - - Income taxes receivable, including deferred tax assets, net 7,804 10,320 13,170 Other receivables 1,616 6,324 1,428 Other assets 21,883 22,218 22,147 Total assets $ 926,382 $ 927,690 $ 986,761 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Payable to brokers $ 5,618 $ 7,784 $ 56,356 Compensation payable 10,915 13,936 7,662 Securities sold short, not yet purchased 5,090 2,874 3,181 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,957 2,707 1,528 Tendered redeemable noncontrolling interests payable - - 29,001 Total liabilities $ 23,580 $ 27,301 $ 97,728 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 7,133 10,193 9,778 Total Associated Capital Group, Inc. equity 895,669 890,196 879,255 Total liabilities and equity $ 926,382 $ 927,690 $ 986,761

(1) Certain captions include amounts related to consolidated variable interest entities ("VIEs") and voting interest entities ("VOEs"), refer to footnote 4 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements included in the 10-Q report to be filed for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 for more details on the impact of consolidating these entities.

(2) Investment in GAMCO stock: 2,397,974, 2,407,000 and 2,417,500 shares, respectively.

Table II

ASSOCIATED CAPITAL GROUP, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Investment advisory and incentive fees $ 2,098 $ 2,472 $ 6,789 $ 7,409 Other revenues 102 90 258 281 Total revenues 2,200 2,562 7,047 7,690 Compensation 4,078 3,591 11,437 10,531 Other operating expenses 1,655 2,100 4,660 5,805 Total expenses 5,733 5,691 16,097 16,336 Operating loss before management fee (3,533 ) (3,129 ) (9,050 ) (8,646 ) Investment gain/(loss) (2,173 ) (19,314 ) 21,635 (72,727 ) Interest and dividend income from GAMCO 96 96 288 369 Interest and dividend income, net 6,106 2,635 16,821 5,019 Shareholder-designated contribution (235 ) (1,206 ) (1,604 ) (1,414 ) Investment and other non-operating income/(loss), net 3,794 (17,789 ) 37,140 (68,753 ) Income/(loss) before management fee and income taxes 261 (20,918 ) 28,090 (77,399 ) Management fee (12 ) - 3,075 - Income/(loss) before income taxes 273 (20,918 ) 25,015 (77,399 ) Income tax expense/(benefit) 166 (4,914 ) 3,586 (17,798 ) Income/(loss) before noncontrolling interests 107 (16,004 ) 21,429 (59,601 ) Income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 123 494 320 2,970 Net income/(loss) attributable to Associated Capital Group, Inc. $ (16 ) $ (16,498 ) $ 21,109 $ (62,571 ) Net income/(loss) per share attributable to Associated Capital Group, Inc.: Basic $ 0.00 $ (0.75 ) $ 0.97 $ (2.84 ) Diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.75 ) $ 0.97 $ (2.84 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 21,672 22,010 21,836 22,033 Diluted 21,672 22,010 21,836 22,033 Actual shares outstanding - end of period 21,623 22,004 21,623 22,004

