Dental Imaging Market to Reach $14.7 Billion, by 2032 with 8.7% CAGR: Claims Allied Market Research 

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Dental Imaging Market by Product (Extraoral Imaging Systems and Intraoral Imaging Systems.), by Route of Application, (Medical and Others), and by End User, (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others.): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". The report indicates that the global market for dental imaging is estimated to hold $14.7 billion by 2032. The market garnered the value of $6.4 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to display a notable CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2032.



Factors influencing the growth of the market:

The global dental imaging market is expanding rapidly due to technological advancements in dental imaging, rise in adoption of compact dental imaging gadgets, and increase in the prevalence of oral diseases. However, scarcity of skilled professionals for operating latest healthcare instruments and costly dental imaging systems hinder the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rapid adoption of imaging systems for ease of diagnosis and availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure is expected to offer remunerative growth opportunities to the market in the future.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $6.4 billion Market Size in 2032 $14.7 billion CAGR 8.7% No. of Pages in Report 247 Segments covered Product, Application, End User, and Region. Drivers Rise in the prevalence of oral diseases Technological advancements in dental imaging Increase in adoption of portable dental imaging devices Opportunity Growth opportunities in emerging markets Restraints High cost of dental imaging systems

Lack of skilled professionals for handling advanced healthcare instrument

Recent Developments in the Dental Imaging Market

In March 2023, Planmeca launched the product by expanding its Viso family of imaging units with a new addition called the Planmeca Viso G3. The new Planmeca Viso G3 offers dental practices all the imaging tools they need – with the full benefits of proven next-generation imaging technology.

In September 2022, Midmark Corp, a provider of dental solutions, launched a new product line called the Midmark Extraoral Imaging System (EOIS) which includes 2D panoramic and 3D cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) imaging X-ray devices.

In April 2022, Envista Holdings Corporation announced the completion of the acquisition of Carestream Dental's Intraoral Scanner business. This business will be rebranded as DEXIS and will operate as part of the Envista Equipment and Consumables Segment.

In March 2022, Envista Holdings Corporation announced Envista's KaVo imaging business will be re-branded as DEXIS. DEXIS has been a leader in digital intraoral radiography and diagnostic software innovation for over 20 years.

In January 2022, Envista Holdings Corporation, and leading dental support organization Pacific Dental Services (PDS) announced that the extension of their implant and imaging commercial relationship for an additional five years, and the expansion of this relationship to include Envista's Spark clear aligners.

In March 2022, ClearChoice partners with Planmeca to offer improved digital imaging capabilities for more cohesive care to dental implant patients in the U.S.

The intraoral imaging segment to lead the trail

By product, the intraoral imaging system segment garnered the major share in 2022, contributing to more than half of the global dental imaging market and is expected to grab the lion’s share from 2023 to 2032. The same segment would manifest the fastest growth with 9.0% CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe. The growth is attributed to the elevated adoption of imaging systems because they are easy to operate and handle.

The medical segment to witness the fastest growth

On the basis of application, the medical segment grabbed the highest market revenue in 2022, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global dental imaging market share and is projected to continue its lead position from 2023 to 2032. Also, the same segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth with 8.9% CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe. The increase in number of dental appointments for routine checkups in several medical sittings and rise in prevalence of dental disorders contributed to the expansion of the segment.

Dental clinics segment to lead the trail by 2032

In terms of end users, the dental clinics segment held the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the total market revenue and is anticipated to rule the roost throughout the forecast timeframe. Also, the same segment is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. Rising cases of dental issues, rise in the availability of compact imaging devices, and increase in adoption of dental imaging systems like scanners, X-rays, intraoral cameras for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes drive the growth of the segment.

North America to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period

The regional analysis in the report states that North America gained the momentum in terms of revenue in 2022, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global dental imaging market and is expected to continue its supremacy throughout the forecast timeframe. The market across the region is experiencing growth due to an increase in cases of dental disorders, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and easy availability of products. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth with 9.7% CAGR by 2032. Surge in awareness related to oral healthcare, rising cases of dental caries, and high geriatric population along with a surge in need for dental procedures propels the market growth across the region.

Key market players:

Vatech

Planmeca OY

Midmark Corporation

J. MORITA Corp.

Envista Holdings Corporation

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Corix Medical Systems

Cefla S.C.

Air Techniques, Inc.

Acteon

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the major participants within the global dental imaging market. These players have embraced various approaches, including partnerships, product approvals, acquisitions, product launches, and branding, with the goal of expanding their market presence and sustaining dominant positions across various regions. The report proves invaluable in shedding light on operational segments, business performance, product portfolios, and strategic initiatives of market players, thereby displaying the competitive landscape.

