Global Oryzenin Market to Reach US$ 257.32 Billion by 2033, expanding at an 8.2% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The oryzenin market is expected to reach US$ 116.48 billion in 2023 and US$ 257.32 billion in 2033. Between 2023 and 2033, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.2%. Due to its anti-allergenic and gluten-free status, oryzenin is a great protein for people with allergies or dietary restrictions. A variety of factors have caused oryzenin, a rice protein, to gain prominence in various markets.



Rice protein has also attracted attention due to a growing awareness of sustainable agriculture and the negative effects of conventional livestock farming on the environment. Planting rice generally reduces carbon emissions, which aligns with the eco-conscious consumer and business choices.

Find more insights in a sample report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4906

Food manufacturers have benefited from oryzenin's versatility, particularly in the development of meat alternatives and dairy alternatives. In order to create a wide range of plant-based products, the formulation can be easily altered to adapt to a wide range of needs. Additionally, oryzenin is becoming a popular protein source in the sports and fitness industry. Plant-based proteins are poised for sustained growth as oryzenin continues to gain traction in various sectors.

The immune-boosting properties of oryzenin have been cited as one of its potential benefits. Consuming enough protein, including oryzenin, may help support the immune system. Protein plays a crucial role in supporting immunity. Yeast proteins, such as oryzenin, are hypoallergenic and gluten-free, so it is gaining traction as a plant-based protein source. In addition to dairy alternatives, meat alternatives, and baked goods, oryzenin is used in a wide range of other food and beverage products. As these products become increasingly popular, their demand for oryzenin increases as well.

Sustainability is a major concern for consumers, so oryzenin sourcing and production methods will likely become more sustainable in the future. Peas and soy as well as oryzenin's price competitiveness may affect its market acceptance. Its potential uses in skincare products and nutraceuticals have also been recognized by the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries. Consumers are becoming more interested in products containing oryzenin due to ongoing research and development efforts to enhance their taste and texture. In the coming years, oryzenin's market is expected to grow as these factors become more pronounced.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

FMI estimates that the isolates segment accounted for 30.2% of the market in 2022.

A market share of 35.6% is expected for the bakery and confectionary segment during the forecast period.

A 7.7% share of the market was held by the United Kingdom in 2022.

The United States market for oryzenin was responsible for a 28.6% share in 2022.

The oryzenin market in India accounted for a 9.5% CAGR in 2022.



“Natural protein sources and product innovation will drive demand for oryzenin. Plant-based diets and health and wellness awareness are expected to grow the market over the next few years," opines Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights. analyst.

Request Report Methodology! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-4906

Competitive Landscape

Due to the awareness of health and fitness and the availability of protein bars on the market, several market players are setting up manufacturing facilities in emerging economies. Increasing vegan diet demand along with rising middle-class income has fueled the growth of oryzenin consumption.

Market Developments

Axiom Foods offers Oryzatein – patented, allergen-friendly protein developed from rice grains, with 80% and 90% protein contents. Soy protein and whey protein can both be substituted for it. A complementary amino acid to obtaining complete proteins is being floated these days, called Vegotein Pea Protein.

Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Chemicals Co. Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of organic food/sports supplements, as well as an organic ingredient manufacturer and trader is one of the leading suppliers of oryzenin.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the oryzenin market, the market is segmented on the basis of Product Type (Isolates, Concentrates, Others), Application (Sports & Energy Nutrition, Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery, Meat Analogs & Extenders, Dairy Alternatives) Function (Emulsifying, Texturizing, Gelling, Others) and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East, and Africa).

Buy now to gain access to detailed information about each segment: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/4906

Segmentation Analysis of the Oryzenin Market

By Product Type:

Isolates

Concentrates

Other Type



By Application:

Sports & Energy Nutrition

Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat Analogs & Extenders

Dairy Alternatives



By Function:

Emulsifying

Texturizing

Gelling

Others

By Form:

Dry

Liquid

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and the Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa



About the Food and Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

The food and beverage team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective of providing authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Author:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives. She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India. Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Food and beverage Domain:

According to Future Market Insights research, the global hybrid rice seeds market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% through 2033. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 5.1 billion in 2023 to US$ 10.8 billion by 2033.

The global forage seeds market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 12,132.9 million in 2023 and further accelerate at a robust CAGR of 9.8% between 2023 and 2033.

The rice-based products market is expected to expand its roots at an average CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The market is likely to hold a revenue of US$ 210.12 billion in 2023 while it is anticipated to cross a value of US$ 379.86 billion by 2033.

In 2022, the global brown rice market is estimated at US$ 9843 Million. The market is likely to reach nearly US$ 17895.2 Million by 2032, with a growing CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2032.

The international Wild rice market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% over the course of the estimated period, according to a report by Future Market Insights.



About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube