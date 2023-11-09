DOLLAR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Dollar General Corporation on Behalf of Dollar Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Dollar General Corporation (“Dollar” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DG) on behalf of Dollar stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Dollar has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On June 1, 2023, Dollar announced lower than expected results for the first quarter 2023. Further, the Company cut its guidance by almost 10% for the full year 2023 blaming it on “a function of the macroenvironment.” Analysts commenting on the Company’s missed guidance referenced its recent pricing shifts.

Following this news, Dollar’s stock price fell by $39.23 per share, or approximately 20% to close at $161.86 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Dollar shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: