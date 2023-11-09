PAYCOM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Paycom Software, Inc. on Behalf of Paycom Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PAYC) on behalf of Paycom stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Paycom has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Paycom introduced its Beti product in July 2021. Beti is an automated payroll processing system that gives employees the option to do their own payroll, including reviewing and updating payroll errors.

On October 31, 2023, Paycom reported its Q3 2023 financial results, which disclosed disappointing Q3 revenues, revenues guidance for Q4 2023, and an initial 2024 outlook for 10% to 12% revenue growth. Paycom’s reported financial results fell significantly below consensus estimates. At the earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Craig Boelte explained that the Beti product has rendered some of the Company’s existing offerings non-essential. As a result, customers have stopped purchasing Paycom’s other services and billable items, which has affected the Company’s revenues.

On this news, the price of Paycom shares declined by $94.28, or approximately 38.49%, from $244.97 per share to $150.69 on November 1, 2023.

