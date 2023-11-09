Exploring Global Culinary Tourism Market Set to Reach US$ 48,20,308.2 million by 2033 with a Remarkable 17.1% CAGR | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The culinary tourism market is expected to be valued at US$ 9,92,059.4 million in 2023. In 2022, the value was US$ 9,76,679.0 million. The CAGR of the market for the forecast period from 2023 to 2033 is a remarkable 17.1%. By 2033, the market is predicted to have jumped in size to US$ 48,20,308.2 million.



Among foodies, authenticity is valued highly. Gourmets are willing to spend on travel to go to places from where cuisines originated to indulge in authentic preparation of food. Thus, culinary tourism is on the rise. However, a focus on culinary tourism is expected. Aside from consuming food, consumers are also taking culinary classes, participating in culinary trials, and overall immersing in the culinary culture of the regions.

Often, culinary tourism is embedded with overall tourism packages. Travel companies are offering tourism packages with culinary experiences regularly. Further, tourist food spots are wider than just commercial spaces. Culinary tourism is rapidly including food cooked at home, providing wider avenues to the expansion of the market.

Key Takeaways from the Culinary Tourism Market

The culinary tourism market’s size for 2023 is estimated to be US$ 9,92,059.4 million.

Culinary trials are the most popular culinary tourism activity. For 2023, culinary tourism is estimated to have a market share by activity type of 26.3%.

Domestic tourists make up the most significant consumer base of culinary tourism. For 2023, domestic tourists are expected to account for 72.6% of the market share by tourist type.

India is one of the fastest-growing countries in the market. For the 2023 to 2033 forecast period, the CAGR for India is pegged at a stellar 10.5%.

Japan is another Asian country holding significant promise for the market. For the 2023 to 2033 period, the CAGR for Japan is an impressive 10.3%.

Australia is marked for encouraging growth in the market. For the 2023 to 2033 period, the CAGR for Australia is expected to be 9.4%.

“Social media is playing an ever-increasing role in expanding the market. Through social media influencers and food bloggers, consumers are being exposed to new cuisines and places to eat. By using promotion through social media platforms, companies are tempting consumers, showcasing the foods in tourist destinations. Thus, companies in the market using social media promotions as a key strategy,” Opines Sneha Verghese, Senior Consultant for Consumer Goods and Products at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competition Analysis of the Culinary Tourism Market

Marketing campaigns are relied upon heavily by players in the market. Both local players and giant corporations have carved out a significant piece of the pie.

Key Companies in the Culinary Tourism Market

Abercrombie & Kent USA, LLC

Classic Journeys, LLC

G Adventures

Greaves Travel Ltd

India Food Tour

ITC Travel Group Limited

The FTC4Lobe Group

Topdeck Travel (Flight Centre (UK) Limited)

The Travel Corporation

Gourmet on Tour

Culinary Adventures International

Culinary Tours

Butterfield & Robinson Inc.



Recent Developments in the Culinary Tourism Market

In October 2023, the World Food Travel Association (WFTA) launched a certification program encouraging sustainable culinary experiences.

In September 2023, the Culinary Action! program from the Basque Culinary Center was launched. The program aims to provide better facilities for socially disadvantaged people in culinary experiences.

In August 2023, Airbnb took a prominent step in the market by launching a range of culinary experiences.



Key Segments

By Activity Type:

Culinary Trials

Cooking Classes

Restaurants

Food Festival

Others



By Tourist Type:

Domestic

International

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)



