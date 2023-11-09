Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
9 November 2023 at 07.50 a.m.
Aktia’s financial calendar and Annual General Meeting in 2024
Financial Statement Release 2023
Aktia Bank Plc publishes its Financial Statement Release for 2023 on Thursday 8 February 2024.
Annual Report 2023
Aktia Bank Plc’s Annual Report 2023 will be published on Wednesday 13 March 2024.
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2024
Aktia Bank Plc's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is planned to be held on Wednesday 3 April 2024.
Interim Reports 2024
Interim Report January–March 2024: Tuesday 30 April 2024
Half-year Report January–June 2024: Friday 2 August 2024
Interim Report January–September 2024: Wednesday 6 November 2024
Aktia Bank Plc
Further information:
Outi Henriksson, CFO, tel. +358 10 247 6236, outi.henriksson(at)aktia.fi
Anne-Mari Smolander, Communications/IR, tel. +358 50 563 9496, anne-mari.smolander(at)aktia.fi
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com
Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 June 2023 amounted to EUR 13.8 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.3 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.