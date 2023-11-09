Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

9 November 2023 at 07.50 a.m.

Aktia’s financial calendar and Annual General Meeting in 2024

Financial Statement Release 2023

Aktia Bank Plc publishes its Financial Statement Release for 2023 on Thursday 8 February 2024.

Annual Report 2023

Aktia Bank Plc’s Annual Report 2023 will be published on Wednesday 13 March 2024.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2024

Aktia Bank Plc's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is planned to be held on Wednesday 3 April 2024.

Interim Reports 2024

Interim Report January–March 2024: Tuesday 30 April 2024

Half-year Report January–June 2024: Friday 2 August 2024

Interim Report January–September 2024: Wednesday 6 November 2024

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:

Outi Henriksson, CFO, tel. +358 10 247 6236, outi.henriksson(at)aktia.fi

Anne-Mari Smolander, Communications/IR, tel. +358 50 563 9496, anne-mari.smolander(at)aktia.fi



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

www.aktia.com



Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 June 2023 amounted to EUR 13.8 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.3 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.