The net asset value of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS shares as of 31.10.2023

EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS earned 2,538 thousand euros in rental income in October, which is 6 thousand euros less than in September. Mainly due to the usual fall campaigns in shopping centers and property maintenance expenses in October, the fund earned a net rental income of 2,439 thousand euros, which is 101 thousand euros less than the previous month. The vacancy rate in the fund's rental portfolio was 2.6% at the end of October (2.5% at the end of September).

The fund's loans had a weighted average interest rate of 5.88% at the end of October (5.83% in September). All the fund's loans are being serviced normally, and the cash flow from each investment property exceeds the monthly loan and interest payments by at least 20%.

In the current year over ten months, the fund has earned a consolidated rental income of 25.31 million euros (2022: 11.13 million euros) and an EBITDA of 21.8 million euros (2022: 9.78 million euros). The fund's 2023 consolidated EBITDA includes a Like-for-Like EBITDA of 10.12 million euros (an increase of 2.7% compared to the previous year) and an EBITDA from investment properties added through the merger with EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS totaling 11.8 million euros (an increase of 3.0% compared to EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS's figures from the previous year). EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS's consolidated net profit for this year over ten months totals 8.18 million euros, including loss from investment properties revaluation made in June totaling 6.18 million euros.

Over the ten months of this year, EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS has earned investors 71.11 cents per share in potential gross dividends (80.37 cents in the same period of the previous year). The potential gross dividend per share has decreased by 11.5% compared to the previous year due to the higher EURIBOR.

As of October 31, 2023, the net asset value (NAV) per share of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS was 20.8767 euros, and the EPRA NRV was 21.5667 euros. The NAV per share increased by 0.6% in October as usual.

