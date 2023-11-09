ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal reports third quarter 2023 results

Luxembourg, November 9, 2023 - ArcelorMittal (referred to as “ArcelorMittal” or the “Company” or the "Group") (MT (New York, Amsterdam, Paris, Luxembourg), MTS (Madrid)), the world’s leading integrated steel and mining company, today announced results1 for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023.

Commenting, Aditya Mittal, ArcelorMittal Chief Executive Officer, said:

"On October 28, 2023, we suffered a catastrophic accident at the Kostenko coal mine in Kazakhstan that took the lives of 46 colleagues. We mourn their passing and deeply regret the devastation caused to the families of the victims. We are doing everything in our power to support them, and our communities at this difficult time.

“The only course of action is to ensure that we take a hard look inside our Group, identify the gaps that exist and strengthen our safety actions, processes and culture to ensure that we prevent all serious accidents. For this reason, we are commissioning a comprehensive independent 3rd party safety audit, the key recommendations of which will be published in due course.

“We are committed to learning from this tragedy and taking the appropriate action so that we emerge a better, safer Company.”



3Q'23 financial results:

3Q 2023 was impacted by a negative price-cost effect and a -3.7% sequential decrease in steel shipments to 13.7Mt (scope adjusted 2 -4.3% lower vs. 3Q 2022), resulting in a decline in operating income to $1.2bn in 3Q 2023 (vs. $1.9bn in 2Q 2023)

-4.3% lower vs. 3Q 2022), resulting in a decline in operating income to $1.2bn in 3Q 2023 (vs. $1.9bn in 2Q 2023) Despite the challenging market environment, the Company continues to demonstrate structurally improved profitability: EBITDA of $1.9bn in 3Q 2023 (vs. $2.6bn in 2Q 2023); EBITDA/t was $136/t, well above the longer-term historical averages for the Group, reflecting the benefits of portfolio optimization and strategic projects

Similarly, net income remains well above longer term historical averages at $0.9bn in 3Q 2023 (vs. $1.9bn in 2Q 2023) reflecting the lower cost balance sheet and significant contribution from the share of JV and associates net income ($0.3bn in 3Q 2023 vs. $0.4bn in 2Q 2023)

This is reflected in the 3Q 2023 basic EPS of $1.11/sh and the last 12 months rolling ROE 3 of 9.4%; book value per share 4 stands at $66/sh

of 9.4%; book value per share stands at $66/sh The Company ended the quarter with net debt of $4.3bn (gross debt of $10.5bn less cash and cash equivalents of $6.3bn) which is $0.2bn lower than at the end of June 30, 2023; and strong liquidity at end of September 30, 2023 of $11.8bn

The Company has repurchased 26.2m shares during 9M 2023 including 7.1m from the current 85m share buy back program

Outlook

The Company remains positive on the medium/long-term steel demand outlook and supported by its strong financial position remains focused on safety and executing its strategy of growth with capital returns

FY 2023 capex is expected to be towards the mid-point of the previously communicated guidance range ($4.5bn-$5.0bn); strategic growth projects remain on track and estimated to deliver $1.3bn of additional normalized 12 EBITDA; the Company's decarbonization projects are progressing; and our XCarb products are gaining commercial momentum

EBITDA; the Company’s decarbonization projects are progressing; and our XCarb products are gaining commercial momentum The Company continues to expect a working capital release for the year (9M 2023 working capital investment of $0.9bn) and expects 4Q 2023 FCF to remain healthy

Financial highlights (on the basis of IFRS1):

(USDm) unless otherwise shown 3Q 23 2Q 23 3Q 22 9M 23 9M 22 Sales 16,616 18,606 18,975 53,723 62,953 Operating income 1,203 1,925 1,651 4,320 10,578 Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent 929 1,860 993 3,885 9,041 Basic earnings per common share (US$) 1.11 2.21 1.11 4.59 9.76 Operating income/tonne (US$/t) 88 136 122 102 244 EBITDA 1,865 2,605 2,660 6,292 12,903 EBITDA /tonne (US$/t) 136 183 196 149 298 Crude steel production (Mt) 15.2 14.7 14.9 44.4 45.8 Steel shipments (Mt) 13.7 14.2 13.6 42.3 43.3 Total Group iron ore production (Mt) 10.7 10.5 10.6 32.0 34.6 Iron ore production (Mt) (AMMC and Liberia only) 6.7 6.4 6.9 19.8 21.1 Iron ore shipment (Mt) (AMMC and Liberia only) 6.3 6.6 6.9 20.3 21.1 Shares outstanding fully diluted basis in millions 838 839 816 838 816



Safety and sustainable development

Devastating accident in Kazakhstan

ArcelorMittal has been devastated by the sequence of fatal accidents in Kazakhstan, culminating most recently in the disastrous explosion at the Kostenko mine on October 28, 2023, resulting in 46 deaths. These accidents took place despite intensified focus over the past two years on improving safety across the Group.

The Company is providing medical, emotional and financial support to the colleagues rescued from the accident. Assistance to bereaved families includes covering all funeral and memorial expenses, a one-off payment equivalent to ten years’ salary, purchasing housing, repaying personal loans (deceased and family members), and covering education fees for children up to the age of 23. In addition, the Company is providing post-traumatic psychological support and developing individual health recovery plans.

ArcelorMittal has owned ArcelorMittal Temirtau since 1995, and over the last 20 years has invested over $5 billion capex into the maintenance and enhancement of the asset, including safety. Much of the safety spend in recent years has been directed to our mining business, for state-of-the-art sensors to monitor gas levels and personnel tracking systems so we can identify the location of miners at all times, and drilling equipment that enables us to study and better understand the geology of our mines. We have also significantly enhanced the volume and quality of our safety training, working with external experts. We are devastated, that despite our considerable efforts we have had 5 fatal accidents in the last two years.

We are commissioning a comprehensive 3rd party audit of all our safety practices

A full internal review of ArcelorMittal’s Group-wide safety program is underway. In addition, the Company is in the process of commissioning a 3rd party to undertake a comprehensive audit of all the Group’s safety practices. The scope of the audit will cover our complete management of health and safety: from policies, governance, processes and procedures, standards, in field assessments of both occupational health and safety and process safety, training, competencies, and our performance. The recommendations of the audit will be published.

While the audit is underway, we are building on and accelerating our existing safety improvement activities

In recent years, the Company has relaunched its safety strategy with a focus on twin pillars of risk management and cultural change:

The Group’s health and safety policy strengthened and relaunched, including enhanced governance at the Board Sustainability Committee, since the beginning of 2022

In April 2023, an external consultant conducted a safety perception survey (covering 220,000 personnel including contractors), resulting in new bespoke action plans developed for all sites and segments

Leaders have been required to demonstrate more progress in safety culture maturity, with mandatory leadership shop floor presence, and site safety training programs

We have intensified training/coaching programs, including with external support, to improve quality of leadership’s safety routines (i.e. shop floor interactions) as well as increased cross training to benchmark and align best practices

Fatality Prevention Standards (“FPS”) are internally audited and will now be externally audited

Where seriously unsafe incident takes place or a plant is deemed to be at risk of a serious incident or fatality, we have established a ‘quarantine’ process of intensified communication and safety interactions

The Group’s steel operations (excluding CIS) are fatality free for own employees in 2023 year-to-date15 and including contractors, the fatality frequency rate ("FFR") has also considerably improved and is 40% better than the record World Steel Association average.

Sustainable development highlights:

ArcelorMittal renewable energy projects continue to progress supporting the decarbonization of our facilities in India, Brazil and Argentina: ArcelorMittal’s renewable energy project (975MW nominal capacity) in India is progressing and on track for completion in 1H 2024. Installation has started with >10% of solar panels installed, 10 windmills have been erected (representing 10% of total) and transmission lines are being rolled out with ~50% of the towers in place. Once complete, the project is expected to provide over 20% of AMNS India’s Hazira plant electricity requirements reducing carbon emissions by ~1.5Mt per year; In Brazil, construction of 554MW wind power project JV with Casa dos Ventos starting in 4Q 2023 with completion expected in 2025. The JV is expected to provide 38% of ArcelorMittal Brasil’s future electricity needs in 2030; and In Argentina, the $0.2 billion JV with PCR (the first hybrid solar and wind energy project in the country) entered commercial operations in October 2023 generating 36MW and is expected to add a further 75MW by year end. This is anticipated to provide >30% of Acindar's electricity requirements in 2024.

ArcelorMittal continues to expand the grades of steel available under the XCarb recycled and renewably produced ("RRP") umbrella. On July 18, 2023, ArcelorMittal launched low-carbon emissions steel plate (up to 18 tonnes) for the civil engineering sector (e.g. box girders for road and rail bridges). The steel is produced using almost 100% scrap steel and 100% renewable electricity, resulting in approximately 60% lower CO2 emissions compared with steel made via the conventional steelmaking route (blast furnace).

ArcelorMittal’s decarbonization projects, transforming from blast furnace to DRI EAF, are advancing to FEED stage. ArcelorMittal has approved the capex to commence onsite preparation works at Dunkirk (France) and Gent (Belgium) and to increase the connectivity to third- party energy supplies in anticipation of future increased requirements. These are the first steps in ArcelorMittal’s plan to decarbonize our assets towards our overarching aim of being net zero by 2050.





Analysis of results for 3Q 2023 versus 2Q 2023 and 3Q 2022

Total steel shipments in 3Q 2023 were -3.7% lower at 13.7Mt as compared with 14.2Mt for 2Q 2023, reflecting lower shipments in NAFTA (-3.0%), Europe shipments (-10.1%) reflecting seasonality and inventory replenishment offset in part by improved volume in ACIS (+13.4%). Total steel shipments in 3Q 2023 were +0.8% higher as compared with 13.6Mt in 3Q 2022. Excluding the impacts of ArcelorMittal Pecém, steel shipments in 3Q 2023 were -4.3% lower as compared to 3Q 2022.

Sales in 3Q 2023 were -10.7% lower at $16.6 billion as compared to $18.6 billion in 2Q 2023 and lower than $19.0 billion for 3Q 2022. As compared to 2Q 2023, sales were impacted by lower average steel selling prices (-7.5%) and lower steel shipment volumes (as discussed above). Sales in 3Q 2023 were -12.4% lower as compared to 3Q 2022 primarily due to lower average steel selling prices (-12.5%).

Depreciation for 3Q 2023 was lower at $662 million, slightly lower than $680 million for 2Q 2023, but higher than $628 million in 3Q 2022 (largely due to the consolidation of ArcelorMittal Pecém).

There were no exceptional items for 3Q 2023 and 2Q 2023. Exceptional items for 3Q 2022 of $0.4 billion included $0.5 billion of non-cash inventory related charges to reflect the net realizable value of inventory under IFRS with declining market prices in Europe and partially offset by a $0.1 billion purchase gain on the acquisition of a Hot Briquetted Iron (‘HBI’) plant in Texas.

On October 22, 2023, ArcelorMittal signed a preliminary non-binding agreement to transfer ownership of ArcelorMittal Temirtau14 to the Republic of Kazakhstan. The ArcelorMittal Temirtau assets are recorded on ArcelorMittal’s balance sheet as of September 30, 2023 at a value of $1.8 billion; neither this agreement nor the accident at the Kostenko mine on October 28, 2023, had a retrospective impact on this carrying value as both events are considered as non-adjusting subsequent events. The functional currency of ArcelorMittal Temirtau is the Tenge and therefore carrying values are subject to foreign exchange translation gains and losses recognized in equity upon translation into the US dollar, the currency in which ArcelorMittal’s financial statements are presented. Since the acquisition of this asset in 1995, ArcelorMittal has recorded approximately $1.3 billion of foreign exchange losses in equity. Upon disposal of the foreign operation, such cumulative foreign exchange differences are recycled in profit and loss (i.e. total equity remains unchanged). Additionally, if and when a binding agreement is entered into and the transaction is closed, ArcelorMittal Temirtau’s net assets will be deconsolidated.

Operating income for 3Q 2023 was $1.2 billion as compared to $1.9 billion in 2Q 2023 and $1.7 billion in 3Q 2022. The lower operating income in 3Q 2023 as compared to 2Q 2023 reflected a decline in steel spreads (as the pace of the decline in steel prices was greater than the reduction in the raw material basket) and lower steel shipments.

Income from associates, joint ventures and other investments for 3Q 2023 was $285 million as compared to $393 million in 2Q 2023 (which included $0.1 billion income from AMNS India arising from recognition of a deferred tax asset) and $59 million in 3Q 2022. 3Q 2023 results improved as compared to 3Q 2022 with higher contributions from AMNS India and Calvert.

Net interest expense in 3Q 2023 was $31 million as compared to $47 million in 2Q 2023 and $37 million in 3Q 2022.

Foreign exchange and other net financing loss in 3Q 2023 was $224 million as compared to $133 million in 2Q 2023 and $247 million in 3Q 2022. 3Q 2023 included a foreign exchange loss of $99 million as compared to $60 million in 2Q 2023 and $108 million in 3Q 2022.

ArcelorMittal recorded an income tax expense of $272 million (including deferred tax benefit of $10 million) in 3Q 2023, as compared to an income tax expense of $231 million (including deferred tax benefit of $85 million) in 2Q 2023 and an income tax expense of $371 million (including deferred tax benefit of $23 million) in 3Q 2022.

ArcelorMittal recorded net income in 3Q 2023 of $929 million as compared to $1,860 million in 2Q 2023 and $993 million for 3Q 2022.

ArcelorMittal's basic earnings per common share for 3Q 2023 was lower at $1.11 as compared to $2.21 in 2Q 2023 and stable compared to $1.11 in 3Q 2022.

Analysis of segment operations

NAFTA

(USDm) unless otherwise shown 3Q 23 2Q 23 3Q 22 9M 23 9M 22 Sales 3,188 3,498 3,438 10,036 10,851 Operating income 520 662 616 1,637 2,487 Depreciation (125) (127) (114) (378) (300) Exceptional items — — 92 — 92 EBITDA 645 789 638 2,015 2,695 Crude steel production (kt) 2,122 2,244 2,126 6,542 6,246 Steel shipments* (kt) 2,527 2,604 2,339 7,974 7,248 Average steel selling price (US$/t) 1,043 1,116 1,191 1,049 1,278

* NAFTA steel shipments include slabs sourced by the segment from Group companies (mainly the Brazil segment) and sold to the Calvert JV (eliminated in the Group consolidation). These shipments can vary between periods due to slab sourcing mix and timing of vessels. 3Q'23 393kt 2Q'23 360kt; 3Q'22 241kt; 9M'23 1,227kt and 9M'22 901kt

NAFTA segment crude steel production declined by -5.4% to 2.1Mt in 3Q 2023 as compared to 2.2Mt in 2Q 2023 primarily due to maintenance in Long Products Canada, and was stable as compared to 3Q 2022.

Steel shipments in 3Q 2023 decreased by -3.0% to 2.5Mt as compared to 2.6Mt in 2Q 2023 and were +8.0% higher than 3Q 2022 primarily due to higher slab shipments sourced from Brazil and sold to Calvert JV (+1.4% year-on-year excluding this effect).

Sales in 3Q 2023 decreased by -8.8% to $3.2 billion, as compared to $3.5 billion in 2Q 2023 primarily on account of lower average steel selling prices (-6.5%) and lower steel shipments (-3.0%). Sales declined by -7.3% in 3Q 2023 as compared to $3.4 billion in 3Q 2022 primarily on account of lower average steel selling prices (-12.4%) offset in part by higher steel shipment volumes (+8.0%).

Exceptional items for 3Q 2022 of $0.1 billion were the purchase gain recognized on the acquisition of the HBI plant in Texas.

Operating income in 3Q 2023 decreased by -21.4% to $520 million as compared to $662 million in 2Q 2023 and was -15.6% lower as compared to $616 million in 3Q 2022.

EBITDA in 3Q 2023 of $645 million was -18.2% lower as compared to $789 million in 2Q 2023, primarily due to a negative price-cost effect and lower steel shipments. EBITDA in 3Q 2023 was broadly stable as compared to $638 million in 3Q 2022.

Brazil6

(USDm) unless otherwise shown 3Q 23 2Q 23 3Q 22 9M 23 9M 22 Sales 3,560 3,826 3,486 10,454 10,838 Operating income 414 553 598 1,290 2,473 Depreciation (87) (105) (57) (264) (186) EBITDA 501 658 655 1,554 2,659 Crude steel production (kt) 3,669 3,732 2,969 10,453 9,094 Steel shipments (kt) 3,599 3,583 2,837 10,119 8,877 Average steel selling price (US$/t) 932 1,001 1,137 970 1,137

Brazil segment crude steel production decreased by -1.7% to 3.7Mt in 3Q 2023 as compared to 2Q 2023. On a scope adjusted basis (i.e. excluding the impact of ArcelorMittal Pecém consolidated as from March 9, 2023), 3Q 2023 crude steel production of 2.9Mt declined by -2.7% as compared to 3.0Mt in 3Q 2022.

Steel shipments in 3Q 2023 at 3.6Mt was stable as compared to 2Q 2023 and +26.8% higher as compared to 2.8Mt in 3Q 2022 primarily due to the impact of ArcelorMittal Pecém. On a scope adjusted basis (i.e. excluding ArcelorMittal Pecém), steel shipments in 3Q 2023 increased by +2.1% as compared to 3Q 2022.

Sales in 3Q 2023 decreased by -6.9% to $3.6 billion as compared to $3.8 billion in 2Q 2023, primarily due to a -6.9% decrease in average steel selling prices. Sales in 3Q 2023 were +2.1% higher than $3.5 billion at 3Q 2022 primarily on account of the impact of ArcelorMittal Pecém offset in part by -18.1% decline in average steel selling prices.

Operating income in 3Q 2023 of $414 million was -25.2% lower as compared to $553 million in 2Q 2023 and -30.9% lower than $598 million in 3Q 2022.

EBITDA in 3Q 2023 decreased by -24.0% to $501 million as compared to $658 million in 2Q 2023 due to negative price-cost effect. EBITDA in 3Q 2023 was -23.6% lower than $655 million in 3Q 2022 primarily due to negative price-cost effect offset in part by the contribution from ArcelorMittal Pecém.

Europe

(USDm) unless otherwise shown 3Q 23 2Q 23 3Q 22 9M 23 9M 22 Sales 8,894 10,518 10,694 30,315 37,186 Operating income 160 556 158 1,093 4,302 Depreciation (313) (309) (300) (916) (952) Exceptional items — — (473) — (473) EBITDA 473 865 931 2,009 5,727 Crude steel production (kt) 7,475 6,943 7,998 22,197 24,948 Steel shipments (kt) 6,538 7,274 7,079 21,564 23,380 Average steel selling price (US$/t) 1,020 1,097 1,150 1,059 1,222

Europe segment crude steel production increased by +7.7% to 7.5Mt in 3Q 2023 as compared to 6.9Mt in 2Q 2023, which had been impacted by the blast furnace outages in Gijon, Spain (BF A) and Dunkirk, France (BF4). The two furnaces were restarted in mid-July 2023, but due to slow ramp ups, crude steel production in 3Q 2023 was -6.5% lower as compared to 8.0Mt in 3Q 2022. 4Q 2023 production will be impacted by production cuts including BF1 at Fos (France), reline of BF#A at Gent (Belgium) and planned maintenance of BF#2 at Bremen (Germany).

Steel shipments decreased by -10.1% to 6.5Mt in 3Q 2023 as compared to 7.3Mt in 2Q 2023 primarily due to seasonal demand impacts including weaker construction-related demand and metal stock replenishment. These same factors and the weaker economic environment impacted shipments in 3Q 2023 which were -7.7% lower as compared to 7.1Mt in 3Q 2022.

Sales in 3Q 2023 declined by -15.4% to $8.9 billion, as compared to $10.5 billion in 2Q 2023, primarily due to a -7.1% decrease in average steel selling prices and a -10.1% decline in steel shipments. Sales declined by -16.8% as compared to $10.7 billion in 3Q 2022 primarily due to lower average steel selling prices (-11.3%) and lower steel shipments (-7.7%).

Exceptional items for 3Q 2022 of $473 million related to non-cash inventory charges under IFRS to reflect the net realizable value of inventory in light of declining market prices.

Operating income in 3Q 2023 was $160 million as compared to $556 million in 2Q 2023 and $158 million in 3Q 2022.

EBITDA in 3Q 2023 of $473 million decreased by -45.3% as compared to $865 million in 2Q 2023, mainly due to lower steel shipments and a negative price-cost effect. EBITDA in 3Q 2023 decreased by -49.2% as compared to $931 million in 3Q 2022 due to lower steel shipments and a negative price cost effect, offset partly by lower energy costs.

ACIS

(USDm) unless otherwise shown 3Q 23 2Q 23 3Q 22 9M 23 9M 22 Sales 1,389 1,389 1,569 4,223 5,139 Operating (loss)income (92) (64) (55) (332) 268 Depreciation (71) (73) (93) (216) (304) EBITDA (21) 9 38 (116) 572 Crude steel production (kt) 1,925 1,768 1,842 5,176 5,555 Steel shipments (kt) 1,698 1,497 1,675 4,695 4,964 Average steel selling price (US$/t) 681 727 773 714 845

ACIS segment crude steel production in 3Q 2023 was 1.9Mt, an increase of +8.9% as compared to 1.8Mt in 2Q 2023 and +4.5% higher than 3Q 2022 primarily due to increased production in Ukraine.

Steel shipments in 3Q 2023 were +13.4% higher at 1.7Mt (in all three units) as compared to 1.5Mt in 2Q 2023 and were +1.3% higher as compared to 1.7Mt in 3Q 2022.

Sales in 3Q 2023 were stable at $1.4 billion as compared to 2Q 2023, primarily due to higher steel shipments offset by lower average steel selling prices (-6.4%). Sales declined by -11.5% in 3Q 2023 as compared to $1.6 billion in 3Q 2022 primarily on account of lower average steel selling prices (-12.0%) offset in part with higher steel shipments (+1.3%).

Operating loss in 3Q 2023 was $92 million as compared to $64 million in 2Q 2023 and $55 million in 3Q 2022.

EBITDA loss was $21 million in 3Q 2023 as compared to EBITDA of $9 million in 2Q 2023 primarily due to lower average steel selling prices offset in part by higher steel shipments. EBITDA is lower as compared to $38 million in 3Q 2022 primarily due to lower average steel selling prices (-12.0%).

Mining

(USDm) unless otherwise shown 3Q 23 2Q 23 3Q 22 9M 23 9M 22 Sales 729 680 742 2,313 2,680 Operating income 275 225 254 874 1,228 Depreciation (57) (56) (57) (169) (177) EBITDA 332 281 311 1,043 1,405 Iron ore production (Mt) 6.7 6.4 6.9 19.8 21.1 Iron ore shipment (Mt) 6.3 6.6 6.9 20.3 21.1

Note: Mining segment comprises iron ore operations of ArcelorMittal Mines Canada and ArcelorMittal Liberia.

Iron ore production in 3Q 2023 was +4.4% higher at 6.7Mt as compared to 6.4Mt in 2Q 2023, with higher production in ArcelorMittal Mines Canada (AMMC)7 more than offsetting the impact of a severe wet season on production in Liberia. Nevertheless, production was -3.4% lower than 6.9Mt in 3Q 2022.

Iron ore shipments were -1.6% lower at 6.3Mt in 3Q 2023 as compared to 6.6Mt in 2Q 2023 and -7.4% lower as compared to 6.9Mt in 3Q 2022, primarily due to the severe wet season in Liberia.

Operating income in 3Q 2023 was higher by +22.0% at $275 million as compared to $225 million in 2Q 2023 and higher by +8.2% as compared to $254 million in 3Q 2022.

EBITDA in 3Q 2023 of $332 million was higher as compared to $281 million in 2Q 2023, with the effect of higher iron ore reference prices (+3.1%). EBITDA in 3Q 2023 was +6.7% higher as compared to $311 million in 3Q 2022, primarily due to higher iron ore reference prices (+9.8%) and lower freight costs offset in part by lower iron ore shipments (-7.4%) and lower quality premia.





Joint ventures

ArcelorMittal has investments in various joint ventures and associate entities globally. The Company considers the Calvert (50% equity interest) and AMNS India (60% equity interest) joint ventures to be of particular strategic importance, warranting more detailed disclosures to improve the understanding of their operational performance and value to the Company.

Calvert

(USDm) unless otherwise shown 3Q 23 2Q 23 3Q 22 9M 23 9M 22 Production (100% basis) (kt)* 1,178 1,198 1,055 3,602 3,306 Steel shipments (100% basis) (kt)** 1,063 1,157 1,030 3,390 3,324 EBITDA (100% basis)*** 105 142 2 284 590

* Production: all production of the hot strip mill including processing of slabs on a hire work basis for ArcelorMittal Group entities and third parties, including stainless steel slabs.

** Shipments: including shipments of finished products processed on a hire work basis for ArcelorMittal Group entities and third parties, including stainless steel products.

*** EBITDA of Calvert presented here on a 100% basis as a stand-alone business and in accordance with the Company's policy, applying the weighted average method of accounting for inventory.

Calvert’s hot strip mill (“HSM”) production during 3Q 2023 decreased by -1.7% to 1.2Mt as compared to 2Q 2023, and increased by +11.7% as compared to 1.1Mt in 3Q 2022.

Steel shipments in 3Q 2023 of 1.1Mt declined by -8.1% as compared to 1.2Mt in 2Q 2023 primarily due to lower demand from service centers and lower tolling and higher by +3.2% as compared to 1.0Mt in 3Q 2022.

EBITDA*** during 3Q 2023 of $105 million represented a decline as compared to $142 million in 2Q 2023 primarily due to a negative price cost effect.

AMNS India

(USDm) unless otherwise shown 3Q 23 2Q 23 3Q 22 9M 23 9M 22 Crude steel production (100% basis) (kt) 1,942 1,792 1,663 5,500 5,061 Steel shipments (100% basis) (kt) 1,874 1,679 1,634 5,383 4,877 EBITDA (100% basis) 533 563 204 1,437 1,039

Crude steel production in 3Q 2023 increased by +8.4% to 1.9Mt as compared to 1.8Mt in 2Q 2023 and +16.8% higher as compared to 1.7Mt in 3Q 2022 (which had been impacted by planned maintenance).

Steel shipments in 3Q 2023 were 11.6% higher at 1.9Mt as compared 1.7Mt in 2Q 2023 and +14.7% higher as compared to 1.6Mt in 3Q 2022.

EBITDA during 3Q 2023 of $533 million was -5.3% lower as compared to $563 million in 2Q 2023, primarily due to lower average steel selling prices offset in part by higher steel shipments and lower costs. 3Q 2023 EBITDA was higher as compared to $204 million in 3Q 2022, due to higher steel shipments and lower costs including the gain from the unwinding of a natural gas hedge.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Net cash provided by operating activities in 3Q 2023 was $1,281 million as compared to $2,087 million in 2Q 2023 and $1,981 million in 3Q 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities in 3Q 2023 includes a working capital investment of $269 million as compared to a release of $178 million in 2Q 2023 and an investment of $580 million in 3Q 2022. The Company has invested $866 million in working capital over the first nine months of 2023 but continues to expect an overall working capital release for the full year.

Capex in 3Q 2023 amounted to $1,165 million compared with $1,060 million in 2Q 2023 and $784 million in 3Q 2022. FY 2023 capex is expected to be towards the mid-point of the previously communicated guidance range ($4.5 billion - $5.0 billion)8,11.

Net cash provided by other investing activities in 3Q 2023 of $187 million and $45 million in 2Q 2023 mainly related to asset sales. Net cash used in other investing activities in 3Q 2022 was $19 million mainly related to investment in Form Energy Inc. (through the XCarbTM innovation fund)9.

Net cash provided by financing activities in 3Q 2023 was $102 million which include ArcelorMittal share buybacks totalling $38 million (1.4 million shares purchased during this quarter)13. Net cash used in financing activities in 2Q 2023 was $1,490 million which included a $812 million note repayment at maturity and ArcelorMittal share buybacks totalling $227 million ($149 million for 5.7 million shares purchased during 2Q 2023 and $78 million related to 1Q 2023 purchases settled in early April 2023). Net cash used in financing activities in 3Q 2022 was $219 million and included the issuance of a €600 million 4 year note which was offset by the repurchase of 31 million shares for a total amount of $712 million (of which $649 million was paid by the end of September 2022 and $63 million settled in early October 2022).

During 3Q 2023, the Company paid $66 million mainly to minority shareholders of AMMC as compared to $12 million in 2Q 2023 and $124 million in 3Q 2022 mainly paid to minority shareholders of AMMC.

Gross debt remained stable at $10.5 billion as of September 30, 2023 (with cash and cash equivalents of $6.3 billion), as compared to June 30, 2023 (with cash and cash equivalents of $5.9 billion), and $11.6 billion as of December 31, 2022 (with cash and cash equivalents of $9.4 billion). Net debt decreased by $0.2 billion to $4.3 billion as of September 30, 2023, as compared to $4.5 billion as of June 30, 2023, and increased by $2.1 billion from $2.2 billion as of December 31, 2022.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had liquidity of $11.8 billion consisting of cash and cash equivalents of $6.3 billion and $5.5 billion of available credit lines as compared to liquidity of $11.4 billion as of June 30, 2023 (consisting of cash and cash equivalents of $5.9 billion and $5.5 billion of available credit lines10). As of September 30, 2023, the average debt maturity was 5.9 years.

Recent developments

On October 22, 2023, a preliminary agreement was signed with the Government of Kazakhstan for the transfer of ownership of ArcelorMittal Temirtau14 to the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Company is focused on concluding this transaction as soon as possible.

Outlook

Based on year-to-date developments and the current economic outlook, ArcelorMittal continues to forecast global ex-China apparent steel consumption (“ASC”) to grow by between +1.0% to +2.0% in 2023 as compared to 2022. Within this forecast, we expect ASC in Europe to be below the bottom end of our previous forecast range (-0.5% to +1.5%) due to weak demand for long products given weaker construction activity, whilst ASC in India is expected to be above the top end of the previous forecast range (+6.0% to +8.0%).

Production in 1H 2023 was impacted by operational incidents at European operations, limiting shipments and also reducing metal stock inventories. Production in 2H 2023 is being impacted by scheduled BF relines in Gent (Belgium) and Bremen (Germany). Given the prevailing low spread environment, the Company is prioritizing the replenishment of its metal stock during 2H 2023, to be well positioned to respond to customer demand in an improved spread environment with expected service and delivery performance. Given these factors, the Company expects steel shipments in 2023 to be broadly stable as compared to 2022.

The Company remains positive on the medium/long-term steel demand outlook and, supported by its strong financial position remains focused on executing its strategy of growth with capital returns. FY 2023 capex is expected to be towards the mid-point of the previously communicated guidance range ($4.5 billion-$5.0 billion); strategic growth projects remain on track and estimated to deliver $1.3 billion of additional normalized EBITDA12.

The Company continues to expect a working capital release for the year (9M 2023 working capital investment of $0.9 billion) and expects FCF to remain healthy in 4Q 2023.

ArcelorMittal Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position1

In millions of U.S. dollars Sept 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 6,289 5,943 9,414 Trade accounts receivable and other 4,479 4,774 3,839 Inventories 18,852 20,036 20,087 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,505 3,636 3,778 Total Current Assets 33,125 34,389 37,118 Goodwill and intangible assets 4,885 5,074 4,903 Property, plant and equipment 33,494 33,682 30,167 Investments in associates and joint ventures 11,171 11,142 10,765 Deferred tax assets 8,884 8,901 8,554 Other assets 2,180 2,235 3,040 Total Assets 93,739 95,423 94,547 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 2,310 1,809 2,583 Trade accounts payable and other 12,315 13,454 13,532 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,826 5,791 6,283 Total Current Liabilities 20,451 21,054 22,398 Long-term debt, net of current portion 8,233 8,651 9,067 Deferred tax liabilities 2,573 2,722 2,666 Other long-term liabilities 4,943 5,087 4,826 Total Liabilities 36,200 37,514 38,957 Equity attributable to the equity holders of the parent 55,406 55,720 53,152 Non-controlling interests 2,133 2,189 2,438 Total Equity 57,539 57,909 55,590 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 93,739 95,423 94,547

ArcelorMittal Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations1

Three months ended Nine months ended In millions of U.S. dollars unless otherwise shown Sept 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Sept 30, 2022 Sept 30, 2023 Sept 30, 2022 Sales 16,616 18,606 18,975 53,723 62,953 Depreciation (B) (662) (680) (628) (1,972) (1,944) Impairment items (B) — — — — — Exceptional items (B) — — (381) — (381) Operating income (A) 1,203 1,925 1,651 4,320 10,578 Operating margin % 7.2 % 10.3 % 8.7 % 8.0 % 16.8 % Income from associates, joint ventures and other investments 285 393 59 996 1,196 Net interest expense (31) (47) (37) (142) (141) Foreign exchange and other net financing (loss) (224) (133) (247) (474) (570) Income before taxes and non-controlling interests 1,233 2,138 1,426 4,700 11,063 Current tax expense (282) (316) (394) (880) (1,989) Deferred tax benefit 10 85 23 188 237 Income tax expense (net) (272) (231) (371) (692) (1,752) Income including non-controlling interests 961 1,907 1,055 4,008 9,311 Non-controlling interests income (32) (47) (62) (123) (270) Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent 929 1,860 993 3,885 9,041 Basic earnings per common share ($) 1.11 2.21 1.11 4.59 9.76 Diluted earnings per common share ($) 1.10 2.20 1.11 4.57 9.73 Weighted average common shares outstanding (in millions) 838 842 892 847 926 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (in millions) 841 845 895 850 929 OTHER INFORMATION EBITDA (C = A-B) 1,865 2,605 2,660 6,292 12,903 EBITDA Margin % 11.2 % 14.0 % 14.0 % 11.7 % 20.5 % Total Group iron ore production (Mt) 10.7 10.5 10.6 32.0 34.6 Crude steel production (Mt) 15.2 14.7 14.9 44.4 45.8 Steel shipments (Mt) 13.7 14.2 13.6 42.3 43.3

ArcelorMittal Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash flows1

Three months ended Nine months ended In millions of U.S. dollars Sept 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Sept 30, 2022 Sept 30, 2023 Sept 30, 2022 Operating activities: Income attributable to equity holders of the parent 929 1,860 993 3,885 9,041 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations: Non-controlling interests income 32 47 62 123 270 Depreciation 662 680 628 1,972 1,944 Exceptional items — — 381 — 381 Income from associates, joint ventures and other investments (285) (393) (59) (996) (1,196) Deferred tax benefit (10) (85) (23) (188) (237) Change in working capital (269) 178 (580) (866) (3,635) Other operating activities (net) 222 (200) 579 387 1 Net cash provided by operating activities (A) 1,281 2,087 1,981 4,317 6,569 Investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangibles (B) (1,165) (1,060) (784) (3,163) (1,968) Other investing activities (net) 187 45 (19) (1,699) (982) Net cash used in investing activities (978) (1,015) (803) (4,862) (2,950) Financing activities: Net proceeds(payments) relating to payable to banks and long-term debt 262 (1,011) 592 (1,139) 1,360 Dividends paid to ArcelorMittal shareholders — (185) — (185) (332) Dividends paid to minorities (C) (66) (12) (124) (131) (302) Share buyback (38) (227) (649) (742) (2,649) Lease payments and other financing activities (net) (56) (55) (38) (540) (132) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 102 (1,490) (219) (2,737) (2,055) Net increase(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 405 (418) 959 (3,282) 1,564 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (85) 64 (451) 127 (814) Change in cash and cash equivalents 320 (354) 508 (3,155) 750 Free cash flow (D=A+B+C) 50 1,015 1,073 1,023 4,299

Appendix 1: Product shipments by region1

(000'kt) 3Q 23 2Q 23 3Q 22 9M 23 9M 22 Flat 1,938 2,046 1,743 6,192 5,354 Long 667 667 676 2,025 2,081 NAFTA 2,527 2,604 2,339 7,974 7,248 Flat 2,328 2,363 1,519 6,431 4,909 Long 1,283 1,234 1,345 3,734 4,034 Brazil 3,599 3,583 2,837 10,119 8,877 Flat 4,483 5,049 4,978 15,000 16,636 Long 1,945 2,068 1,967 6,161 6,388 Europe 6,538 7,274 7,079 21,564 23,380 CIS 1,052 905 1,170 2,858 3,305 Africa 649 593 503 1,842 1,662 ACIS 1,698 1,497 1,675 4,695 4,964

Note: “Others and eliminations” are not presented in the table

Appendix 2: Capital expenditures1

(USDm) 3Q 23 2Q 23 3Q 22 9M 23 9M 22 NAFTA 72 122 97 309 299 Brazil 243 215 154 625 367 Europe 409 350 242 1,110 640 ACIS 103 117 135 326 332 Mining 207 204 128 579 290 Others 131 52 28 214 40 Total 1,165 1,060 784 3,163 1,968

Appendix 3: Debt repayment schedule as of September 30, 2023

(USD billion) 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 >2027 Total Bonds — 0.9 1.0 1.0 1.2 2.6 6.7 Commercial paper 0.7 0.2 — — — — 0.9 Other loans 0.3 0.4 0.6 0.2 0.5 0.9 2.9 Total gross debt 1.0 1.5 1.6 1.2 1.7 3.5 10.5

Appendix 4: Reconciliation of gross debt to net debt

(USD million) Sept 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Gross debt 10,543 10,460 11,650 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (6,289) (5,943) (9,414) Net debt 4,254 4,517 2,236 Net debt / LTM EBITDA 0.6 0.5 0.2



Appendix 5: Terms and definitions

Unless indicated otherwise, or the context otherwise requires, references in this earnings release to the following terms have the meanings set out next to them below:

Apparent steel consumption: calculated as the sum of production plus imports minus exports.

Average steel selling prices: calculated as steel sales divided by steel shipments.

Cash and cash equivalents: represents cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments.

Capex: represents the purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangibles.

Crude steel production: steel in the first solid state after melting, suitable for further processing or for sale.

Depreciation: refers to amortization and depreciation.

EPS: refers to basic or diluted earnings per share.

EBITDA: operating results plus depreciation, impairment items and exceptional items.

EBITDA/tonne: calculated as EBITDA divided by total steel shipments.

Exceptional items: income / (charges) relate to transactions that are significant, infrequent or unusual and are not representative of the normal course of business of the period.

FEED: Front End Engineering Design, or FEED, is an engineering and project management approach undertaken before detailed engineering, procurement, and construction. This crucial phase helps manage project risks and thoroughly prepare for the project's execution. It directly follows the pre-feed phase during which the concept is selected, and the feasibility of available options is studied.

Foreign exchange and other net financing income(loss): include foreign currency exchange impact, bank fees, interest on pensions, impairment of financial assets, revaluation of derivative instruments and other charges that cannot be directly linked to operating results.

FFR: refers to Fatality Frequency Rate and is calculated on the number of fatalities per 1,000,000 worked hours.

Free cash flow (FCF): refers to net cash provided by operating activities less capex less dividends paid to minority shareholders

Gross debt: long-term debt and short-term debt.

Impairment items: refers to impairment charges net of reversals.

Iron ore reference prices: refers to iron ore prices for 62% Fe CFR China.

Kt: refers to thousand metric tonnes.

Liquidity: cash and cash equivalents plus available credit lines excluding back-up lines for the commercial paper program.

LTIF: refers to lost time injury frequency rate equals lost time injuries per 1,000,000 worked hours, based on own personnel and contractors.

Mt: refers to million metric tonnes.

Net debt: long-term debt and short-term debt less cash and cash equivalents.

Net debt/LTM EBITDA: refers to Net debt divided by EBITDA for the last twelve months.

Net interest expense: includes interest expense less interest income

On-going projects: refer to projects for which construction has begun (excluding various projects that are under development), even if such projects have been placed on hold pending improved operating conditions.

Operating results: refers to operating income(loss).

Own iron ore production: includes total of all finished production of fines, concentrate, pellets and lumps and includes share of production.

Price-cost effect: a lack of correlation or a lag in the corollary relationship between raw material and steel prices, which can either have a positive (i.e. increased spread between steel prices and raw material costs) or negative effect (i.e. a squeeze or decreased spread between steel prices and raw material costs).

PSIF: PSIFs are precursors of severe accidents: unsafe situations or events, that we detect proactively, before they could lead to a fatality or injury.

Shares outstanding fully diluted basis: refers to shares outstanding (shares issued less treasury shares) plus shares underlying Mandatorily Convertible Subordinated Notes ("MCNs") which were converted into shares in May 2023.

Shipments: information at segment and Group level eliminates intra-segment shipments (which are primarily between Flat/Long plants and Tubular plants) and inter-segment shipments respectively. Shipments of Downstream Solutions are excluded.

Working capital change (working capital investment / release): Movement of change in working capital - trade accounts receivable plus inventories less trade and other accounts payable.

