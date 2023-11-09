VGP Trading Update

Regulated Information – Inside Information

9 November 2023, 7:00 am, Antwerp, Belgium: VGP NV (‘VGP’ or ‘the Group’) today published its trading update for the first ten months of 2023, reporting solid growth, enhanced liquidity and exciting new development prospects.

€54.3 million of new and renewed leases signed year-to-date (of which € 18.1 million during the past 4 months) bringing the annualised committed leases for the year to date to €341.2 million 1 (+ € 38 million compared to 31 December 2022, which is +13% YTD and +17% y-o-y). Recently we have benefited from a strong rise in demand in our portfolio.

Photovoltaic capacity grew exponentially to 173MWp operational or under construction and with a further 95MWp being planned. Once built, the renewable energy production will exceed our annual tenant electricity consumption. This contributed to the four-star GRESB developer rating, the second highest among peers in the European logistics segment



