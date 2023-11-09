FLSmidth & Co. A/S financial calendar for 2024

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 18-2023

9 November 2023, Copenhagen, Denmark





For the year 2024, FLSmidth has planned the following dates for the release of financial reports and the annual general meeting:

21 February 2024: 2023 Annual Report

10 April 2024: 2024 Annual General Meeting

15 May 2024: Q1 2024 Interim Financial Report

15 August 2024: H1 2024 Interim Financial Report

12 November 2024: Q3 2024 Interim Financial Report





Contacts:

Investor Relations

Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Andreas Escherich Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com

Media Relations

Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com





About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining and cement industries. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact.

MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to reducing the sustainability footprint of the global mining and cement industries and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com .





