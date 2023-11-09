Global Satellite Ground Station Market Size To Worth USD 109.77 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 7.3%.

New York, United States, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Satellite Ground Station Market Size is to grow from USD 53.98 billion in 2022 to USD 109.77 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the projected period. Increasing demand for high-speed data connectivity, rising investments in space exploration and satellite technologies, and the emergence of advanced ground station solutions that offer improved efficiency and cost-effectiveness are all factors driving market growth.

The Global Satellite Ground Station Market refers to the global industry that focuses on the development, deployment, and operation of ground stations that communicate with space satellites. Ground stations are critical components of satellite communication, allowing data, signals, and information to be transmitted between satellites and various terrestrial locations such as other ground stations, data centers, and end-users. The market includes various ground station types, such as fixed, mobile, and transportable stations, each catering to specific communication needs and operational flexibility. Antennas, radio frequency (RF) equipment, tracking systems, and data processing units are all important parts of a ground station. However, ground station setup and maintenance can be prohibitively expensive, especially for small businesses and organisations with limited financial resources.

Global Satellite Ground Station Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Platform (Fixed, Portable, Mobile), By Function (Communication, Earth Observation, Space Research, Navigation), By End User (Defense, Government, Commercial), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The fixed segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global satellite ground station market during the forecast period.

The global satellite ground station market is divided into three platforms: fixed, portable, and mobile. The fixed segment will likely account for the majority of the global satellite ground station market throughout the forecast period. Their dominance is due to their widespread adoption in established communication networks, as well as their capacity to handle essential and ongoing communication services.

The communication segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global satellite ground station market during the forecast period.

The global satellite ground station market is segmented by function into communication, earth observation, space research, and navigation. The communication segment is anticipated to account for the greatest portion of the global satellite ground station market throughout the forecast period. Communication services such as telecommunication, broadcasting, and internet connectivity have resulted in a significant increase in demand for ground station services.

The commercial segment is expected to dominate the market share during the forecast period.

The global satellite ground station market is divided into three segments based on end user: defense, government, and commercial. The commercial segment is projected to have the largest market share throughout the forecast period. Demand for satellite communication and broadcasting services fueled growth in this segment, particularly from telecommunications and media companies.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global satellite ground station market in 2022.

The region is home to major satellite operators, government space agencies, and private companies involved in satellite communications and Earth observation. With its strong presence of satellite operators, manufacturers, and technology providers, the United States in particular plays a pivotal role in this market. Additionally, Canada and Mexico contribute to regional market growth by hosting various ground stations for various satellite missions.

Europe is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate in the global satellite ground station market throughout the forecast period. The European Space Agency (ESA) and private European space companies play critical roles in driving technological advancements and satellite communication services in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Satellite Ground Station Market include AIRBUS, Cobham SATCOM, ESS Weathertech, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Maxar Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Orbit Communications Systems Ltd., Safran, and Others.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) of Thailand has approved the launch of Globalstar, Inc.'s mobile satellite services throughout the country, including permission to operate its new ground station at Thaicom's Teleport Centre in Bangkok.

Key Target Audience

Market Players

Investors

End-users

Government Authorities

Consulting And Research Firm

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Satellite Ground Station Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Satellite Ground Station Market, By Platform

Fixed

Portable

Mobile

Global Satellite Ground Station Market, By Function

Communication

Earth Observation

Space Research

Navigation

Global Satellite Ground Station Market, By End User

Defense

Government

Commercial

Global Satellite Ground Station Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



