JLT Mobile Computers AB acquires the property for its headquarters in Växjö, Sweden

Växjö, Sweden, 9 November 2023 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of rugged computers for demanding environments, announces today that it has acquired all shares in the property company Fjällrenen Fastighets AB from Jan Olofsson, the main shareholder of JLT. Fjällrenen Fastighets AB owns the property Fjällrenen 6 in Växjö, which currently serves as JLT's headquarters. The decision to acquire the property was made during the company's annual meeting in May earlier this year (press release 2023-05-05).

JLT is currently leasing the property and operating part of its business there under a lease agreement that extends until 2026. The property comprises a building with an area of approximately 725 square meters, housing offices, personnel areas, conference rooms, and production space. JLT's testing center, a crucial resource for product development, is also located on the premises.

The purpose of this acquisition is to enable JLT to independently develop the property in line with the specific needs of its operations.

The purchase price corresponds to the adjusted equity, with the property valued at 7,200,000 Swedish kronor, reduced by the deferred tax liability relative to the property's tax residual value. The consideration consisted of cash funds.

Reader Enquiries



JLT Mobile Computers Group Press Contact Certified Adviser Per Holmberg, CEO PRismaPR, Monika Cunnington Eminova Fondkommission AB Tel.: +46 70 361 3934 Tel.: +44 20 8133 6148 Tel.: +46 08 684 211 10 per.holmberg@jltmobile.com

www.jltmobile.com monika@prismapr.com

www.prismapr.com adviser@eminova.se

www.eminova.se

About JLT Mobile Computers

Reliable performance, less hassle. JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. Almost 30 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden, France, and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at jltmobile.com.



