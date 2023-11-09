NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) OR IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT. THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS DOCUMENT IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS (IN PARTICULAR, THE UNITED STATES AND THE UNITED KINGDOM) MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW.

9 November 2023

SSCP Lager BidCo AB (publ) contemplates issuance of new senior secured floating rate notes and announces a conditional tender offer of the outstanding 2019/2024 notes

SSCP Lager BidCo AB (publ) (“SSCP Lager BidCo” or the “Company”) has mandated Nordea Bank Abp and Pareto Securities AS as joint bookrunners to arrange debt investor meetings from and including 13 November 2023 to investigate the possibility to issue new senior secured floating rate notes denominated in SEK with an expected issue amount of up to SEK 1,200,000,000 and an expected tenor of 3 years under a total framework amount of SEK 1,800,000,000 (the “New Notes”). A capital market transaction may follow, subject to, among other things, prevailing market conditions.

The net proceeds from the contemplated issue of the New Notes will be used to refinance the outstanding SEK 900,000,000 notes issued under the 2019/2024 senior secured floating rate notes due 2024 with

ISIN SE0013358686 of which a nominal amount of SEK 90,000,000 is currently held by the Company (the “Outstanding Notes”), to finance a shareholder distribution, and for general corporate purposes.

In conjunction with the contemplated issue of the New Notes, SSCP Lager BidCo has today announced an invitation to holders of the Outstanding Notes, to tender any and all of their Outstanding Notes for purchase by the Company for cash at a price of 100.734 per cent. of the nominal amount together with any accrued and unpaid interest (the “Tender Offer”). The Outstanding Notes will be repurchased subject to the terms described in the tender information document dated 9 November 2023 which is available on the Company’s website via the link below (the “Tender Information Document”).

The Tender Offer expires upon book close of the book building process for the New Notes, unless extended, re-opened, withdrawn or terminated at the sole discretion of the Company. The Company will announce the expiration date as soon as practicable after the book building process for the New Notes has opened. Settlement of the Tender Offer is expected to occur on or around ten business days following book close of the New Notes. SSCP Lager BidCo’s repurchase of any Outstanding Notes is conditional upon a successful issue of the New Notes and subject to the terms in the Tender Information Document. The Company will, in connection with the allocation of the New Notes, consider, among other factors, whether or not the relevant investor seeking an allocation of the New Notes has, prior to such allocation, validly tendered Outstanding Notes pursuant to the Tender Offer, subject to the terms in the Tender Information Document.

SSCP Lager BidCo further contemplates to exercise its right to make an early redemption of the Outstanding Notes not being tendered in the Tender Offer, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Outstanding Notes and conditional upon a successful issue of New Notes (including receipt of proceeds). The Outstanding Notes will in such an early redemption event be redeemed at a price equal to 100.734 per cent. of the nominal amount together with any accrued and unpaid interest.

The Tender Information Document is available on SSCP Lager BidCo’s website, via the following link: https://logent.se/investor-relations/

The Company has mandated Nordea Bank Abp and Pareto Securities AS to act as arrangers and joint bookrunners in respect of the issuance of the New Notes and dealer managers in connection with the Tender Offer. Hannes Snellman Attorneys Ltd acts as legal advisor to the Company and Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå KB acts as legal advisor to the joint bookrunners and dealer managers.

For further information, please contact:

Linda Aidanpää Baronnet, CEO, telephone number: +46 70 785 87 25, linda.aidanpaa@logent.se

Johan Wallmander, acting CFO, telephone number: +46 70 351 77 24, johan.wallmander@logent.se



This information is information that SSCP Lager BidCo AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 9 November 2023, at 08:00 CET.

About Logent Group

Logent is a comprehensive and independent logistics partner, with a Nordic base and with global networks. We have a wide range of services and create value for our customers through guaranteed cost and quality improvements. Our services include Logistics Services such as Warehouse Management, Transport Management and Customs, Port and Combined Terminals, Staffing Services and Consulting Services. This means that Logent has grown to a turnover of about SEK 2.4 billion from the start in 2006 and employs approximately 3,800 people.

