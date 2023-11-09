Worldline20231109 - Press release - update shareholding base

Update of share ownership

based on notifications of by-laws thresholds

La Défense, November 9, 2023 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN] updates information regarding its shareholding structure .

Worldline has updated the information regarding its share ownership based on the notifications of crossings of by-laws thresholds received since July 1, 2023.

This update may be consulted on the Company’s website at the following address worldline.com in the Stock section of the Investors section.

FORTHCOMING EVENTS

February 28, 2024 FY 2023 results





