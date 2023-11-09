Renault Group: Nissan's contribution to Renault Group's Q3 2023 earnings

Press Release



November 9, 2023



Nissan contributes €654 million for third quarter 2023 to Renault Group’s earnings

Nissan released today its results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023/2024 (April 1st, 2023 to March 31st, 2024).

Nissan’s results, published in Japanese accounting standards, for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023/2024 (July 1st to September 30th, 2023), after IFRS restatements, will have a positive contribution to Renault Group’s third quarter 2023 net income estimated at €654 million1.

1 Based on an average exchange rate of 157,2 yen/euro for the period under review.

