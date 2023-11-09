Global Exterior Wall Systems Market Size To Exceed USD 504.73 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 7.7%

New York, United States , Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Exterior Wall Systems Market Size is to Grow from USD 239.4 Billion in 2022 to USD 504.73 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during the projected period.

The most significant feature of a structure is its wall systems. An exterior wall system is a vital idea in building construction and design that produces an outside covering around the concrete or masonry structure to protect it from environmental influences. Exterior wall systems act as barriers to protect the inside from both natural and man-made damage. It is a construction or enclosure that provides shelter, which was previously the major priority. However, since technology and human expectations have advanced, building enclosures increasingly need the application of current ideas and resources in their design. Furthermore, growth in the exterior wall systems business is being driven by the rise of the construction market. The expansion of construction operations around the world will boost the exterior wall systems industry. Because of the rapid expansion of industrial operations, new commercial, non-commercial, and residential structures have been built. Moreover, the growing desire for sustainability will have a substantial impact on the market for exterior wall systems in the future. Furthermore, regulatory structures promote the adoption of exterior wall systems. As a result, the sector offers several potential for expansion.

The curtain wall segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the global exterior wall systems market is segmented into ventilated, non-ventilated, and curtain walls. Among these, the curtain wall segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. Curtain wall systems are constructed of lightweight materials, which reduces construction costs. The curtain wall facade carries no mechanical strain from the structure in addition to its own dead load weight.

The glass panel segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of material type, the global exterior wall systems market is segmented into glass panel, ceramic tile, vinyl, metal panel, brick & stone, fiber cement, gypsum/plasterboard, EIFS, wood, fiberglass panel, HPL, GRC, and others. Among these, the glass panel segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 43.6% over the forecast period. Construction glass has weather-resistant properties as well as characteristics such as transparency, u-value, durability, climate-controlled, flexibility, recyclable, solar thermal co-efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and acoustic control, all of which contribute to the dependability and appearance of a structure's exterior.

The commercial segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 57.2% over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global exterior wall systems market is segmented into commercial, industrial, and residential. Among these, the commercial segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 57.2% over the forecast period. The increased demand for outside wall systems as a result of expanding architectural homogeneity, as well as the durability, safety, and higher visual appeal of the facade systems, are driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, factors such as rising living standards, urbanization activities, and increased real estate investment all contribute to the growth of the commercial category.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is dominating the market with more than 38.7% market share over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific exterior wall system market has been primarily driven by China, India, and other developing countries experiencing tremendous growth in their construction sectors. On the other hand, North America is predicted to expand the fastest during the forecast period. This is due to the increased need for energy-efficient solutions, which, when paired with modern building processes, reduces time complexity significantly.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Industrial Display Market include DuPont, Saint-Gobain, Sika AG, CRH, Dow, Etex Group, CSR Limited, Owens Corning, Evonik Industries, 3A Composite Holding, Exterior Wall Systems Global, Inc., Cornerstone Building Brands, Avient Corporation, Alcoa Corporation, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Nichiha Corporation, Schweiter Technologies AG, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., and among others.

Recent Development

On May 2023, Exceler Building Solutions, situated in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, has raised $5 million through an Opportunity Zone Fund meant to invest in the future of green construction as well as the company's ongoing operations and expansion strategy. The Fund's goal is to raise $20 million in total. The money will be utilized to drive the company's growth while providing investors with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to defer, decrease, or eliminate capital gains tax requirements by investing in the Exceler Opportunity Zone Growth Fund.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032.

Exterior Wall Systems Market, Type Analysis

Ventilated

Non-Ventilated

Curtain Wall

Exterior Wall Systems Market, Material Type Analysis

Glass Panel

Ceramic Tile

Vinyl

Metal Panel

Brick & Stone

Fiber Cement

Gypsum/Plasterboard

EIFS

Wood

Fiberglass Panel

HPL

GRC

Others

Exterior Wall Systems Market, Application Analysis

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Exterior Wall Systems Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



