Latest Market Report on Biodigester Market | Biodigester Market Analysis, Trends, Installed Capacity, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast, 2023-2030

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Biodigester Market is valued at US$ 33.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 6.7% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

A biodigester, also known as a biogas digester or anaerobic digester, is a biological system that facilitates the decomposition of organic materials, such as food waste, agricultural residues, and animal manure, in the absence of oxygen (anaerobic conditions). This decomposition process results in the production of biogas, which primarily consists of methane (CH4) and carbon dioxide (CO2).

Growing awareness and concern about environmental issues, including greenhouse gas emissions and pollution, have led to increased interest in sustainable waste management solutions like biodigesters. Biodigesters help reduce methane emissions and minimize the environmental impact of organic waste.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global biodigester market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, operating temperature, technology, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global biodigester market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global biodigester market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Biodigester Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of operating temperature, mesophilic digesters are expected to dominate the biodigester market, principally due to the more stability mesophilic digesters offers relative to thermophilic digesters.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 33.3 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 52.3 billion Growth Rate 6.7% Key Market Drivers Rising environmental concerns

Rising energy needs

Rising trends in renewable energy Companies Profiled Balmoral Tanks Ltd

Bioelektra SE

PlanET Biogas

Biogts Energy(shanghai)Co.,Ltd.

Home Biogas

Greenlane Renewables

bioconstruct GmbH

IES Biogas

AB Holding S.p.a.

Veolia Water Technologies

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global biodigester market include,

In January 2023, PlanET Biogas formed a new company, PlanET Organics. The new company focuses on nutrient recovery technologies and food waste processing.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global biodigester market growth include Balmoral Tanks Ltd, Bioelektra SE, PlanET Biogas, Biogts Energy(shanghai)Co., Ltd., Home Biogas, Greenlane Renewables, bioconstruct GmbH, IES Biogas, AB Holding S.p.a., and Veolia Water Technologies, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global biodigester market based on type, operating temperature, technology, end user and region

Global Biodigester Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Aerobic Anaerobic

Global Biodigester Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Operating Temperature Mesophilic digesters (30 – 38°C) Thermophilic digesters (50 – 60°C)

Global Biodigester Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Technology Wet Fermentation Dry Fermentation

Global Biodigester Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Manufacturing Facilities and Other Industrial Agricultural Farms Households Municipal Businesses Others

Global Biodigester Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America BiodigesterMarketValue (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America BiodigesterMarket Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe BiodigesterMarket Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe BiodigesterMarket Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific BiodigesterMarket Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa BiodigesterMarket Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Biodigester Report:

What will be the market value of the global biodigester market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global biodigester market?

What are the market drivers of the global biodigester market?

What are the key trends in the global biodigester market?

Which is the leading region in the global biodigester market?

What are the major companies operating in the global biodigester market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global biodigester market?

