Intelligent Power Module Market Size, Share, Competition Analysis, Outlook, and Forecasts, 2023-2030 | According to RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Intelligent Power Module Market size is valued at US$ 2.4 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The intelligent power modules combine cutting-edge IGBTs, MOSFETs, next-generation Gate Driver ICs, and cutting-edge thermomechanical technology to give increased power density, improved system ruggedness, and system reliability boost system performance and energy efficiency. Owing to these benefits, IPMs are widely used in the renewable energy sector.

Globally, the number of renewable energy projects is increasing, which also adds to market growth. Demand for intelligent power modules is driven by government programs to encourage the use of renewable energy. By 2040, solar and wind energy are estimated to meet one-third of worldwide power needs.

Furthermore, renewable energy is anticipated to grow significantly as more than 100 nations generate electricity from wind, and wind energy production is expected to increase tenfold globally. In addition, the increasing government initiatives and investment in the renewable energy segment are also creating a favorable market scenario for the growth of the studied market.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the intelligent power module market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the intelligent power module market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Intelligent Power Module Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on type, the IGBT category is anticipated to pose significant demand growth as it offers several benefits including cost savings for companies.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 2.4 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 4.3 billion Growth Rate 8.8% Dominant Segment IGBT Category Leading Region North America Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions

Increasing government support

Technological advancements

Growth of the renewable energy sector Companies Profiled Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Infineon Technologies AG

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd

Fairchild Semiconductors (ON Semiconductor)

Semikron Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG

ROHM Co. Ltd

Vincotech GmbH

Future Electronics Inc.

ST Microelectronics NV

Powerex Inc.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players, some of the key developments in the intelligent power module market include,

In April 2022, Infineon Technologies launched a 600V, 15A intelligent power module (IPM) for home appliances, focusing on drives for room air conditioners.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the intelligent power module market growth include Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd, Fairchild Semiconductors (ON Semiconductor), Semikron Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG, ROHM Co. Ltd, Vincotech GmbH, Future Electronics Inc., ST Microelectronics NV, and Powerex Inc., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the intelligent power module market based on type, application, and region

Global Intelligent Power Module Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type IGBT MOSFET

Global Intelligent Power Module Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Consumer Electronics Servo Drives Transportation Renewable Energy Others

Global Intelligent Power Module Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Intelligent Power Module Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Intelligent Power Module Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Intelligent Power Module Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Intelligent Power Module Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Intelligent Power Module Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Intelligent Power Module Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Intelligent Power Module Report:

What will be the market value of the intelligent power module market by 2030?

What is the market size of the intelligent power module market?

What are the market drivers of the intelligent power module market?

What are the key trends in the intelligent power module market?

Which is the leading region in the intelligent power module market?

What are the major companies operating in the intelligent power module market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the intelligent power module market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoints to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

