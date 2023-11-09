Global Two Wheeler Accessories Aftermarket to Total US$ 45,608.96 Million by 2033, Rising at an 8.60% CAGR | Future Market Insights

The two wheeler accessories aftermarket is led by India, projecting a 9.70% CAGR until 2033. The pro, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2023 and 2033, respectively, the two wheeler accessories aftermarket is expected to be worth US$ 19,987.20 million and US$ 45,608.96 million. Sales of two wheeler accessories aftermarket are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.60% over the projection period. As the popularity of electric two-wheelers rises, so does the need for speciality accessories to meet the specific requirements of electric riders. Examples of these accessories include improved battery packs, portable chargers, and regenerative braking systems.

The integration of technology into two wheelers opens doors for smart accessories. GPS navigation systems, connected helmets with heads up displays, and theft prevention devices are areas ripe for innovation. As environmental consciousness grows, there is an opportunity for accessories such as sustainable, biodegradable seat covers and eco-friendly cleaning products that resonate with eco conscious riders.

Offering tailor made accessories and customization services, such as paint jobs or personalized leather seats, can cater to the desire for individuality among riders. The aftermarket can explore recycling and upcycling options for old accessories, contributing to sustainability and reducing waste.

Key Takeaways:

  • The two wheeler accessories aftermarket is led by the India, projecting an 9.70% CAGR until 2033.
  • Germany is at the forefront, anticipating 8.30% CAGR growth by 2033.
  • United States is poised for an 8.00% CAGR by 2033.
  • The protective gear segment is set to dominate with a market share 30.0% through 2023.
  • FMI predicts the standard motorcycle segment to hold a market share of 30.5% in 2023.

“The two wheeler accessories aftermarket is a dynamic sector, offering riders a diverse range of customizations, from safety gear to aesthetic enhancements, catering to their unique needs and preferences,” says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

How Key Players Are Revolutionizing the Two Wheeler Accessories Aftermarket?

In the fast paced world of two wheeler accessories, key players are at the forefront of a revolution. They are reshaping the aftermarket with innovation and customer centric strategies. These industry leaders are embracing technological advancements, offering a wide range of high quality, customizable accessories that cater to diverse consumer preferences.

Key players are streamlining distribution channels, enhancing e commerce platforms, and creating robust supply chains to meet the growing demand efficiently. They also invest in R&D, developing innovative safety and style solutions, from smart helmets to advanced riding gear.

By focusing on sustainability, quality, and affordability, they are making two wheelers safer, more stylish, and personalized for every rider, setting new industry standards and redefining the two wheeler accessories landscape.

Two Wheeler Accessories Aftermarket Report Coverage:

AttributeDetails
Estimated Size in 2023US$ 19,987.20 million
Projected Valuation in 2033US$ 45,608.96 million
Value-based CAGR 2023 to 20338.60 % 
Forecast Period2023 to 2033
Historical Data Available for2018 to 2022
AnalysisValue in US$ million
Key Regions Covered
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • South Asia and Pacific
  • East Asia
  • The Middle East & Africa
Key Segments Covered
  • Product
  • Two wheeler Type
  • Sales channel
  • Region
Key Countries Profiled
  • The United States
  • Canada
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Germany
  • The United Kingdom
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Poland
  • Czech Republic
  • Romania
  • India
  • Bangladesh
  • Australia
  • New Zealand
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • GCC countries
  • South Africa
  • Israel
Key Companies Profiled
  • TVS Motor Company
  • Yamaha Motor Company Ltd.
  • Hero Motocorp Ltd.
  • Harley Davidson
  • Vega Auto Accessories Ltd.
  • Studds Accessories Ltd.
  • OM Steel Industries
  • Osram Licht AG
  • AGV Sports Group
  • Steelbird Hi- Tech India Pvt. Ltd.
  • YF Protector Co. Ltd
  • Alpinestars USA Inc.
  • AltRider LLC.
  • Cobra USA Inc.
  • Motorsport Aftermarket Group
  • Rizoma S.r.l
  • Scorpion Sports Inc.

Product Portfolio:

  • TVS Motor Company, a renowned name in the automotive industry, offers a diverse portfolio of innovative two wheelers. With a legacy of engineering excellence, TVS Motor Company combines style, performance, and reliability, catering to the needs of a global audience.
  • Yamaha Motor Company Ltd. symbolizes innovative design and precision engineering in motorcycles. With a commitment to delivering exhilarating experiences, Yamaha product range blends technology and passion, crafting motorcycles that stand out on the road.
  • Hero Motocorp Ltd. is a leading player in the two wheeler industry, focusing on creating affordable, high quality motorcycles. Their commitment to sustainability and innovation is reflected in their versatile lineup, making them the preferred choice for riders seeking efficiency and reliability.

More Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the two wheeler accessories aftermarket, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the two wheeler accessories aftermarket, the report is segmented on the basis of Product (Handle Accessories, Handlebars, Grips, Electrical & Electronics, Lightings, Horns, Frames & Fittings, Crash Protection, Windshield, Foot Pegs, Protective Gear, Helmets, Professional Body Wear, Bags & Carriage Frames, Exhaust Accessories, Seat Covers and Security Systems), two wheeler type (Standard Motorcycle, Cruiser Motorcycle, Sports Motorcycle, Standard Scooter, Maxi Scooter and Mopeds), Sales Channel (Online Two Wheeler Accessories Aftermarket, Authorized Outlets Two Wheeler Accessories Aftermarket and Independent Outlets Two Wheeler Accessories Aftermarket) across 7 major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa). 

Two Wheeler Accessories Aftermarket Segmentation:

By Product:

  • Handle Accessories
    • Handlebars
    • Grips
  • Electrical & Electronics
    • Lightings
    • Horns
  • Frames & Fittings
    • Crash Protection
    • Windshield
    • Foot Pegs
  • Protective Gear
    • Helmets
    • Professional Body Wear
  • Bags & Carriage Frames
  • Exhaust Accessories
  • Seat Covers
  • Security Systems

By Two Wheeler Type:

  • Standard Motorcycle
  • Cruiser Motorcycle
  • Sports Motorcycle
  • Standard Scooter
  • Maxi Scooter
  • Mopeds

By Sales Channel:

  • Online
  • Authorized Outlets
  • Independent Outlets

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • South Asia & Pacific
  • East Asia
  • The Middle East & Africa

Author By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Automotive Domain:

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

