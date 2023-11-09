Global Two Wheeler Accessories Aftermarket to Total US$ 45,608.96 Million by 2033, Rising at an 8.60% CAGR | Future Market Insights

The two wheeler accessories aftermarket is led by India, projecting a 9.70% CAGR until 2033. The pro, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2023 and 2033, respectively, the two wheeler accessories aftermarket is expected to be worth US$ 19,987.20 million and US$ 45,608.96 million. Sales of two wheeler accessories aftermarket are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.60% over the projection period. As the popularity of electric two-wheelers rises, so does the need for speciality accessories to meet the specific requirements of electric riders. Examples of these accessories include improved battery packs, portable chargers, and regenerative braking systems.



The integration of technology into two wheelers opens doors for smart accessories. GPS navigation systems, connected helmets with heads up displays, and theft prevention devices are areas ripe for innovation. As environmental consciousness grows, there is an opportunity for accessories such as sustainable, biodegradable seat covers and eco-friendly cleaning products that resonate with eco conscious riders.

Offering tailor made accessories and customization services, such as paint jobs or personalized leather seats, can cater to the desire for individuality among riders. The aftermarket can explore recycling and upcycling options for old accessories, contributing to sustainability and reducing waste.

Key Takeaways:

The two wheeler accessories aftermarket is led by the India, projecting an 9.70% CAGR until 2033.

is led by the India, projecting an until 2033. Germany is at the forefront, anticipating 8.30% CAGR growth by 2033.

growth by 2033. United States is poised for an 8.00% CAGR by 2033.

by 2033. The protective gear segment is set to dominate with a market share 30.0% through 2023.

through 2023. FMI predicts the standard motorcycle segment to hold a market share of 30.5% in 2023.



“The two wheeler accessories aftermarket is a dynamic sector, offering riders a diverse range of customizations, from safety gear to aesthetic enhancements, catering to their unique needs and preferences,” says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

How Key Players Are Revolutionizing the Two Wheeler Accessories Aftermarket?

In the fast paced world of two wheeler accessories, key players are at the forefront of a revolution. They are reshaping the aftermarket with innovation and customer centric strategies. These industry leaders are embracing technological advancements, offering a wide range of high quality, customizable accessories that cater to diverse consumer preferences.

Key players are streamlining distribution channels, enhancing e commerce platforms, and creating robust supply chains to meet the growing demand efficiently. They also invest in R&D, developing innovative safety and style solutions, from smart helmets to advanced riding gear.

By focusing on sustainability, quality, and affordability, they are making two wheelers safer, more stylish, and personalized for every rider, setting new industry standards and redefining the two wheeler accessories landscape.

Two Wheeler Accessories Aftermarket Report Coverage:

Attribute Details Estimated Size in 2023 US$ 19,987.20 million Projected Valuation in 2033 US$ 45,608.96 million Value-based CAGR 2023 to 2033 8.60 % Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Analysis Value in US$ million Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa Key Segments Covered Product

Two wheeler Type

Sales channel

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled TVS Motor Company

Yamaha Motor Company Ltd.

Hero Motocorp Ltd.

Harley Davidson

Vega Auto Accessories Ltd.

Studds Accessories Ltd.

OM Steel Industries

Osram Licht AG

AGV Sports Group

Steelbird Hi- Tech India Pvt. Ltd.

YF Protector Co. Ltd

Alpinestars USA Inc.

AltRider LLC.

Cobra USA Inc.

Motorsport Aftermarket Group

Rizoma S.r.l

Scorpion Sports Inc.

Product Portfolio:

TVS Motor Company, a renowned name in the automotive industry, offers a diverse portfolio of innovative two wheelers. With a legacy of engineering excellence, TVS Motor Company combines style, performance, and reliability, catering to the needs of a global audience.

Yamaha Motor Company Ltd. symbolizes innovative design and precision engineering in motorcycles. With a commitment to delivering exhilarating experiences, Yamaha product range blends technology and passion, crafting motorcycles that stand out on the road.

Hero Motocorp Ltd. is a leading player in the two wheeler industry, focusing on creating affordable, high quality motorcycles. Their commitment to sustainability and innovation is reflected in their versatile lineup, making them the preferred choice for riders seeking efficiency and reliability.



More Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the two wheeler accessories aftermarket, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the two wheeler accessories aftermarket, the report is segmented on the basis of Product (Handle Accessories, Handlebars, Grips, Electrical & Electronics, Lightings, Horns, Frames & Fittings, Crash Protection, Windshield, Foot Pegs, Protective Gear, Helmets, Professional Body Wear, Bags & Carriage Frames, Exhaust Accessories, Seat Covers and Security Systems), two wheeler type (Standard Motorcycle, Cruiser Motorcycle, Sports Motorcycle, Standard Scooter, Maxi Scooter and Mopeds), Sales Channel (Online Two Wheeler Accessories Aftermarket, Authorized Outlets Two Wheeler Accessories Aftermarket and Independent Outlets Two Wheeler Accessories Aftermarket) across 7 major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa).

Two Wheeler Accessories Aftermarket Segmentation:

By Product:

Handle Accessories Handlebars Grips

Electrical & Electronics Lightings Horns

Frames & Fittings Crash Protection Windshield Foot Pegs

Protective Gear Helmets Professional Body Wear

Bags & Carriage Frames

Exhaust Accessories

Seat Covers

Security Systems



By Two Wheeler Type:

Standard Motorcycle

Cruiser Motorcycle

Sports Motorcycle

Standard Scooter

Maxi Scooter

Mopeds

By Sales Channel:

Online

Authorized Outlets

Independent Outlets



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa



Author By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Automotive Domain:

Two Wheeler Aftermarket Components & Consumables Market Outlook: The global market is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 29.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 58 billion by 2033, trailing a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2033.

is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 29.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 58 billion by 2033, trailing a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2033. ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket Growth: It is expected to expand its roots at a steady CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Automotive Coolant Aftermarket Forecast: As per the latest market research conducted by FMI, is expected to record a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. APEJ Automotive Aftermarket Revenue: FMI forecasts revenue growth to expand from US$ 150 billion in 2023 to US$ 264 billion by 2033

Motorcycle Lead Acid Battery Market Overview: The market is anticipated to rise from US$ 5.4 billion in 2023, projected to surpass US$ 9.1 billion by 2033.



