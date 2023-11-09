Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Quarterly total revenues reached RMB34.68 billion (US$4.75 billion)1

Quarterly deliveries reached 105,108 vehicles

BEIJING, China, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Operating Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2023

Total vehicle deliveries were 105,108 units in the third quarter of 2023, representing a 296.3% year-over-year increase.



Deliveries 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2022 Q4 105,108 86,533 52,584 46,319 Deliveries 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2021 Q4 26,524 28,687 31,716 35,221

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had 361 retail stores covering 131 cities, as well as 318 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 213 cities.



Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2023

Vehicle sales were RMB33.62 billion (US$4.61 billion) in the third quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 271.6% from RMB9.05 billion in the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of 20.2% from RMB27.97 billion in the second quarter of 2023.

Vehicle margin2 was 21.2% in the third quarter of 2023, compared with 12.0% in the third quarter of 2022 and 21.0% in the second quarter of 2023.

Total revenues were RMB34.68 billion (US$4.75 billion) in the third quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 271.2% from RMB9.34 billion in the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of 21.0% from RMB28.65 billion in the second quarter of 2023.

Gross profit was RMB7.64 billion (US$1.05 billion) in the third quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 546.7% from RMB1.18 billion in the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of 22.6% from RMB6.24 billion in the second quarter of 2023.

Gross margin was 22.0% in the third quarter of 2023, compared with 12.7% in the third quarter of 2022 and 21.8% in the second quarter of 2023.

Income from operations was RMB2.34 billion (US$320.6 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.13 billion loss from operations in the third quarter of 2022 and representing an increase of 43.9% from RMB1.63 billion income from operations in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations3 was RMB2.99 billion (US$410.3 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB1.72 billion non-GAAP loss from operations in the third quarter of 2022 and representing an increase of 46.5% from RMB2.04 billion non-GAAP income from operations in the second quarter of 2023.

Net income was RMB2.81 billion (US$385.5 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB1.65 billion net loss in the third quarter of 2022 and representing an increase of 21.8% from RMB2.31 billion net income in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income3 was RMB3.47 billion (US$475.2 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB1.24 billion non-GAAP net loss in the third quarter of 2022 and representing an increase of 27.1% from RMB2.73 billion non-GAAP net income in the second quarter of 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB14.51 billion (US$1.99 billion) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB508.3 million net cash used in operating activities in the third quarter of 2022 and representing an increase of 30.5% from RMB11.11 billion net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2023.

Free cash flow4 was RMB13.22 billion (US$1.81 billion) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with negative RMB1.96 billion free cash flow in the third quarter of 2022 and representing an increase of 37.5% from RMB9.62 billion free cash flow in the second quarter of 2023.



Key Financial Results

(in millions, except for percentages)

For the Three Months Ended % Change5 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 YoY QoQ RMB RMB RMB Vehicle sales 9,045.9 27,971.9 33,616.1 271.6% 20.2% Vehicle margin 12.0% 21.0% 21.2% 9.2% 0.2% Total revenues 9,342.3 28,652.7 34,679.5 271.2% 21.0% Gross profit 1,182.0 6,235.3 7,644.5 546.7% 22.6% Gross margin 12.7% 21.8% 22.0% 9.3% 0.2% (Loss)/income from operations (2,129.7) 1,625.9 2,339.4 N/A 43.9% Non-GAAP (loss)/income from operations (1,724.4) 2,043.3 2,993.8 N/A 46.5% Net (loss)/income (1,645.7) 2,310.1 2,812.9 N/A 21.8% Non-GAAP net (loss)/income (1,240.4) 2,727.5 3,467.3 N/A 27.1% Operating cash flow (508.3) 11,112.4 14,506.5 N/A 30.5% Free cash flow (non-GAAP) (1,958.6) 9,621.4 13,224.8 N/A 37.5%

Recent Developments

Delivery Update

In October 2023, the Company delivered 40,422 vehicles, representing an increase of 302.1% from October 2022. As of October 31, 2023, the Company had 372 retail stores covering 133 cities, in addition to 315 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 210 cities.



Safety Evaluation Results

In August 2023, the China Insurance Automotive Safety Index (“C-IASI”) Management Center published the safety evaluation results for Li L7 based on crash tests. Li L7 received a G rating, the highest safety rating, in three out of four evaluation categories — occupant safety, pedestrian safety, and assistance safety — and an M rating in the crashworthiness and repair economy category. In particular, Li L7’s 99.8% score in C-IASI’s assistance safety evaluation marked a historical high among all SUV models.



ESG Performance

In September 2023, the Company’s “AA” rating was raised to the highest “AAA” rating by MSCI ESG Research in recognition of the Company’s accomplishments in sustainable development and social responsibility.



Termination of At-The-Market Offering

On September 27, 2023, the Company terminated the equity distribution agreement dated June 28, 2022 between the Company and certain sales agents in connection with the Company’s previously announced at-the-market offering program (the “ATM Offering”) on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, effective immediately after the close of business on the same day, U.S. Eastern Time. The Company has terminated the ATM Offering because it does not intend to further raise additional capital or sell additional securities under the ATM Offering. The Company is not subject to any penalties or liabilities relating to this termination.



As of the date of this press release, the Company has sold 13,502,429 American depositary shares (“ADSs”) representing 27,004,858 Class A ordinary shares of the Company under the ATM Offering, raising gross proceeds of US$536.4 million before deducting fees and commissions payable to the sales agents of US$5.4 million and certain other offering expenses.



The Company has used and currently still intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM Offering for (i) research and development of next-generation electric vehicle technologies including technologies for BEVs, smart cabin, and autonomous driving, (ii) development and manufacture of future platforms and car models, and (iii) working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

CEO and CFO Comments

Mr. Xiang Li, chairman and chief executive officer of Li Auto, commented, “In response to the evolving market demand in the third quarter, we continued to strengthen synergies across production, supply, and sales, while enhancing our production capability. With these efforts, we achieved a number of breakthroughs across our delivery performance during the quarter, becoming China’s first emerging new energy automaker to reach the milestone of 500,000 cumulative deliveries. Each of our three Li L series models recorded over 10,000 monthly deliveries for three consecutive months since August, maintaining our position as the sales champion among SUVs and NEVs priced over RMB300,000 in China. As we further expand our business scale, we will continue to maintain our profitability at a healthy level, while investing in research and development to propel the long-term growth of our business.”

“Our super flagship 5C BEV model, Li MEGA, is steadily progressing towards its targeted launch in December 2023, with deliveries to commence in February 2024. We believe that the launch of Li MEGA, equipped with an 800-volt platform and 5C-rate charging capability, will usher in a new era of success for Li Auto in the BEV market and, together with EREV technology, will accelerate the large-scale transition from traditional ICE vehicles. At the same time, to better align with our BEV strategy, we are accelerating our super charging network expansion to provide users with more accessible and reliable energy replenishment experiences.”

Mr. Tie Li, chief financial officer of Li Auto, added, “We are pleased to have sustained our growth momentum in both our topline and bottom line in the third quarter. Driven by record-high vehicle deliveries, our third quarter revenues surged to RMB34.68 billion, up 271.2% year over year. As we continued to optimize operating efficiency and implement disciplined cost management, our gross margin remained healthy at 22.0%, while net income rose to RMB2.81 billion and free cash flow reached RMB13.22 billion, boosting our cash position to RMB88.52 billion, each representing a new quarterly high. Looking forward, our growing profitability and ample cash position will further support our unwavering investment in research and development, and enhance our sustainable, long-term competitiveness.”

Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2023

Revenues

Total revenues were RMB34.68 billion (US$4.75 billion) in the third quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 271.2% from RMB9.34 billion in the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of 21.0% from RMB28.65 billion in the second quarter of 2023.

Vehicle sales were RMB33.62 billion (US$4.61 billion) in the third quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 271.6% from RMB9.05 billion in the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of 20.2% from RMB27.97 billion in the second quarter of 2023. The increase in vehicle sales over the third quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2023 was mainly attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries.

Other sales and services were RMB1.06 billion (US$145.7 million) in the third quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 258.7% from RMB296.4 million in the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of 56.2% from RMB680.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. The increase in revenue from other sales and services over the third quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2023 was mainly attributable to the increased sales of accessories and provision of services, which is in line with higher accumulated vehicle sales, and the increased sales of charging stalls, which is in line with higher vehicle deliveries.



Cost of Sales and Gross Margin

Cost of sales was RMB27.03 billion (US$3.71 billion) in the third quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 231.3% from RMB8.16 billion in the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of 20.6% from RMB22.42 billion in the second quarter of 2023. The increase in cost of sales over the third quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2023 was mainly attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries.

Gross profit was RMB7.64 billion (US$1.05 billion) in the third quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 546.7% from RMB1.18 billion in the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of 22.6% from RMB6.24 billion in the second quarter of 2023.

Vehicle margin was 21.2% in the third quarter of 2023, compared with 12.0% in the third quarter of 2022 and 21.0% in the second quarter of 2023. Excluding the impact of inventory provision and losses on purchase commitments related to Li ONE in the third quarter of 2022, the vehicle margin remained stable over the third quarter of 2022.

Gross margin was 22.0% in the third quarter of 2023, compared with 12.7% in the third quarter of 2022 and 21.8% in the second quarter of 2023. The increase in gross margin over the third quarter of 2022 was mainly attributable to the increase of vehicle margin.



Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were RMB5.31 billion (US$727.1 million) in the third quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 60.2% from RMB3.31 billion in the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of 15.1% from RMB4.61 billion in the second quarter of 2023.

Research and development expenses were RMB2.82 billion (US$386.1 million) in the third quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 56.1% from RMB1.80 billion in the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of 16.1% from RMB2.43 billion in the second quarter of 2023. The increase in research and development expenses over the third quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by increased employee compensation as a result of our growing number of staff as well as increased expenses to support our expanding product portfolios and technologies.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB2.54 billion (US$348.7 million) in the third quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 68.8% from RMB1.51 billion in the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of 10.2% from RMB2.31 billion in the second quarter of 2023. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses over the third quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by increased employee compensation as a result of our growing number of staff as well as increased rental expenses associated with the expansion of our sales and servicing network.



Income/(Loss) from Operations

Income from operations was RMB2.34 billion (US$320.6 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.13 billion loss from operations in the third quarter of 2022 and representing an increase of 43.9% from RMB1.63 billion income from operations in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB2.99 billion (US$410.3 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB1.72 billion non-GAAP loss from operations in the third quarter of 2022 and representing an increase of 46.5% from RMB2.04 billion non-GAAP income from operations in the second quarter of 2023.



Net Income/(Loss) and Net Earnings/(Loss) Per Share

Net income was RMB2.81 billion (US$385.5 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB1.65 billion net loss in the third quarter of 2022 and representing an increase of 21.8% from RMB2.31 billion net income in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income was RMB3.47 billion (US$475.2 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB1.24 billion non-GAAP net loss in the third quarter of 2022 and representing an increase of 27.1% from RMB2.73 billion non-GAAP net income in the second quarter of 2023.

Basic and diluted net earnings per ADS6 attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB2.86 (US$0.39) and RMB2.67 (US$0.37) in the third quarter of 2023, respectively, compared with RMB1.68 for both basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders in the third quarter of 2022, and RMB2.34 and RMB2.18 basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders in the second quarter of 2023, respectively. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders3 were RMB3.53 (US$0.48) and RMB3.29 (US$0.45) in the third quarter of 2023, respectively, compared with RMB1.27 for both non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders in the third quarter of 2022, and RMB2.76 and RMB2.58 non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders in the second quarter of 2023, respectively.



Cash Position, Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

Cash position7 was RMB88.52 billion (US$12.13 billion) as of September 30, 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB14.51 billion (US$1.99 billion) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB508.3 million net cash used in operating activities in the third quarter of 2022 and representing an increase of 30.5% from RMB11.11 billion net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2023.

Free cash flow was RMB13.22 billion (US$1.81 billion) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with negative RMB1.96 billion free cash flow in the third quarter of 2022 and representing an increase of 37.5% from RMB9.62 billion free cash flow in the second quarter of 2023.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company expects:

Deliveries of vehicles to be between 125,000 and 128,000 vehicles, representing an increase of 169.9% to 176.3% from the fourth quarter of 2022.

Total revenues to be between RMB38.46 billion (US$5.27 billion) and RMB39.38 billion (US$5.40 billion), representing an increase of 117.9% to 123.1% from the fourth quarter of 2022.



This business outlook reflects the Company’s current and preliminary view on its business situation and market conditions, which is subject to change.

Li Auto Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss)/Income

(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 RMB RMB RMB US$ Revenues: Vehicle sales 9,045,883 27,971,944 33,616,140 4,607,475 Other sales and services 296,402 680,783 1,063,315 145,739 Total revenues 9,342,285 28,652,727 34,679,455 4,753,214 Cost of sales: Vehicle sales (7,962,903) (22,084,087) (26,491,089) (3,630,906) Other sales and services (197,412) (333,362) (543,882) (74,545) Total cost of sales (8,160,315) (22,417,449) (27,034,971) (3,705,451) Gross profit 1,181,970 6,235,278 7,644,484 1,047,763 Operating expense: Research and development (1,804,335) (2,425,600) (2,817,206) (386,130) Selling, general and administrative (1,507,362) (2,309,210) (2,543,770) (348,653) Other operating income, net — 125,402 55,870 7,658 Total operating expenses (3,311,697) (4,609,408) (5,305,106) (727,125) (Loss)/Income from operations (2,129,727) 1,625,870 2,339,378 320,638 Other (expense)/income: Interest expense (36,637) (28,440) (11,698) (1,603) Interest income and investment income, net 307,921 430,262 439,800 60,280 Others, net 156,529 324,291 183,585 25,162 (Loss)/Income before income tax (1,701,914) 2,351,983 2,951,065 404,477 Income tax benefit/(expense) 56,176 (41,885) (138,191) (18,941) Net (loss)/income (1,645,738) 2,310,098 2,812,874 385,536 Less: Net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests (5,417) 16,945 (10,357) (1,420) Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc. (1,640,321) 2,293,153 2,823,231 386,956 Net (loss)/income (1,645,738) 2,310,098 2,812,874 385,536 Other comprehensive income/(loss) Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax 312,572 (120,809) 21,998 3,015 Total other comprehensive income/(loss) 312,572 (120,809) 21,998 3,015 Total comprehensive (loss)/income (1,333,166) 2,189,289 2,834,872 388,551 Less: Net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests (5,417) 16,945 (10,357) (1,420) Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc. (1,327,749) 2,172,344 2,845,229 389,971 Weighted average number of ADSs Basic 975,026,517 980,693,361 985,819,450 985,819,450 Diluted 975,026,517 1,053,852,487 1,059,821,062 1,059,821,062 Net (loss)/earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic (1.68) 2.34 2.86 0.39 Diluted (1.68) 2.18 2.67 0.37 Weighted average number of ordinary shares Basic 1,950,053,033 1,961,386,723 1,971,638,899 1,971,638,899 Diluted 1,950,053,033 2,107,704,975 2,119,642,125 2,119,642,125 Net (loss)/earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic (0.84) 1.17 1.43 0.20 Diluted (0.84) 1.09 1.34 0.18





Li Auto Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands) As of December 31,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 38,478,016 72,992,984 10,004,521 Restricted cash 1,940,142 696,226 95,426 Time deposits and short-term investments 18,031,395 14,428,431 1,977,581 Trade receivable 48,381 86,764 11,892 Inventories 6,804,693 6,026,648 826,021 Prepayments and other current assets 1,689,860 3,503,577 480,205 Total current assets 66,992,487 97,734,630 13,395,646 Non-current assets: Long-term investments 1,484,491 1,140,764 156,355 Property, plant and equipment, net 11,187,898 13,667,625 1,873,304 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 3,538,911 4,421,974 606,082 Intangible assets, net 832,620 841,512 115,339 Goodwill 5,484 5,484 752 Deferred tax assets 74,767 — — Other non-current assets 2,421,293 2,323,638 318,481 Total non-current assets 19,545,464 22,400,997 3,070,313 Total assets 86,537,951 120,135,627 16,465,959 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short‑term borrowings 390,750 6,309,495 864,788 Trade and notes payable 20,024,329 40,561,033 5,559,352 Amounts due to related parties 7,190 9,354 1,282 Deferred revenue, current 569,234 1,245,519 170,713 Operating lease liabilities, current 696,454 958,694 131,400 Accruals and other current liabilities 5,684,644 8,663,890 1,187,486 Total current liabilities 27,372,601 57,747,985 7,915,021 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings 9,230,807 1,594,120 218,492 Deferred revenue, non-current 581,598 747,201 102,412 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,946,367 2,594,798 355,647 Deferred tax liabilities 77,809 42,082 5,768 Other non-current liabilities 2,142,462 3,459,513 474,166 Total non-current liabilities 13,979,043 8,437,714 1,156,485 Total liabilities 41,351,644 66,185,699 9,071,506 Total Li Auto Inc. shareholders’ equity 44,858,701 53,611,565 7,348,076 Noncontrolling interests 327,606 338,363 46,377 Total shareholders’ equity 45,186,307 53,949,928 7,394,453 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 86,537,951 120,135,627 16,465,959





Li Auto Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(All amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 RMB RMB RMB US$ Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities (508,260) 11,112,395 14,506,532 1,988,284 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 119,880 7,573,941 (4,424,152) (606,380) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 3,458,522 (1,853,582) 1,371,433 187,971 Effect of exchange rate changes 404,582 138,186 (20,252) (2,775) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,474,724 16,970,940 11,433,561 1,567,100 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 37,095,020 45,284,709 62,255,649 8,532,847 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 40,569,744 62,255,649 73,689,210 10,099,947 Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities (508,260) 11,112,395 14,506,532 1,988,284 Capital expenditures (1,450,310) (1,491,029) (1,281,759) (175,680) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) (1,958,570) 9,621,366 13,224,773 1,812,604





Li Auto Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 RMB RMB RMB US$ Cost of sales (8,160,315) (22,417,449) (27,034,971) (3,705,451) Share-based compensation expenses 8,235 9,449 10,662 1,461 Non-GAAP cost of sales (8,152,080) (22,408,000) (27,024,309) (3,703,990) Research and development expenses (1,804,335) (2,425,600) (2,817,206) (386,130) Share-based compensation expenses 231,207 247,064 431,294 59,114 Non-GAAP research and development expenses (1,573,128) (2,178,536) (2,385,912) (327,016) Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,507,362) (2,309,210) (2,543,770) (348,653) Share-based compensation expenses 165,863 160,928 212,443 29,118 Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses (1,341,499) (2,148,282) (2,331,327) (319,535) (Loss)/Income from operations (2,129,727) 1,625,870 2,339,378 320,638 Share-based compensation expenses 405,305 417,441 654,399 89,693 Non-GAAP (loss)/income from operations (1,724,422) 2,043,311 2,993,777 410,331 Net (loss)/income (1,645,738) 2,310,098 2,812,874 385,536 Share-based compensation expenses 405,305 417,441 654,399 89,693 Non-GAAP net (loss)/income (1,240,433) 2,727,539 3,467,273 475,229 Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc. (1,640,321) 2,293,153 2,823,231 386,956 Share-based compensation expenses 405,305 417,441 654,399 89,693 Non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc. (1,235,016) 2,710,594 3,477,630 476,649 Weighted average number of ADSs Basic 975,026,517 980,693,361 985,819,450 985,819,450 Diluted 975,026,517 1,053,852,487 1,059,821,062 1,059,821,062 Non-GAAP net (loss)/earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic (1.27) 2.76 3.53 0.48 Diluted (1.27) 2.58 3.29 0.45 Weighted average number of ordinary shares Basic 1,950,053,033 1,961,386,723 1,971,638,899 1,971,638,899 Diluted 1,950,053,033 2,107,704,975 2,119,642,125 2,119,642,125 Non-GAAP net (loss)/earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders8 Basic (0.63) 1.38 1.76 0.24 Diluted (0.63) 1.29 1.64 0.23

__________________________________________



1 All translations from Renminbi (“RMB”) to U.S. dollars (“US$”) are made at a rate of RMB7.2960 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on September 29, 2023 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

2 Vehicle margin is the margin of vehicle sales, which is calculated based on revenues and cost of sales derived from vehicle sales only.

3 The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses. See “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

4 Free cash flow represents operating cash flow less capital expenditures, which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

5 Except for vehicle margin and gross margin, where absolute changes instead of percentage changes are presented.

6 Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.

7 Cash position includes cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, time deposits and short-term investments, and long-term time deposits included in long-term investments.

8 Non-GAAP basic net earnings/loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods. Non-GAAP diluted net earnings/loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares, dilutive potential ordinary shares outstanding during the periods, including the dilutive effects of convertible senior notes as determined under the if-converted method and the dilutive effect of share-based awards as determined under the treasury stock method.