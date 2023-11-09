Global Synthetic Data Generation Markets Report 2023-2028: Analysis of Generative Adversarial Networks, Deep Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback, & Variational Autoencoders

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Data Generation: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for synthetic data generation was valued at $381.3 million in 2022. It is estimated that the revenue will grow to $2.1 billion during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.

The report offers an extensive examination of the global synthetic data generation market, including an overview of the market's current state and a thorough analysis of the products and strategies employed by the companies operating within it.

The report leverages the year 2022 as a foundational reference point and proceeds to furnish estimated market data for the years spanning 2023 through 2028. Revenue projections for this period are categorized based on several key factors, including component, deployment, data type, industry, and geographical region.

The synthetic data generation market is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by its focus on crafting synthetic data that closely mirrors real-world information. Synthetic data serves the purpose of closely emulating authentic data sets while safeguarding privacy and confidentiality. Its generation involves the application of advanced algorithms and techniques, equipping organizations with the capacity to produce extensive and diverse datasets without relying on sensitive or personally identifiable information.

This burgeoning market for synthetic data generation is propelled by the growing demand among organizations across various industries for cost-effective and privacy-compliant alternatives to authentic data. Such synthetic data finds application in training machine learning models, conducting simulations, and facilitating data-driven research endeavors.



In this report, the global market is segmented by component, deployment, data type, industry and geographic region. Components are categorized into solutions and services. The solution segment was valued at $243.2 million in 2022 and, at a CAGR of 31.1%, is forecast to reach $1.2 billion by the end of 2028.



Data types include tabular data, text data, image and video data, and others. The latter includes time series data and sound generation data. Tabular data accounted for 36.4% of the global market in 2022, a share valued at $138.7 million. The tabular data segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.6% over the forecast period.



In this report the global market for synthetic data generation has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World (RoW). In 2022, North America accounted for 36.1% of the global market, a share valued at $137.5 million.

The key factors driving the North American market are the presence of many leading global companies, a robust technology infrastructure and high adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Following North America, the European market for synthetic data generation was valued at $112.9 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.8% to reach $575.9 million through 2028.

The report also focuses on the drivers and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report looks at the current trends in the global market, and concludes with profiles of the major players in the market.

Report Includes

Estimation of market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Evaluation and forecast the synthetic data generation market size in dollar value terms, and corresponding market share analysis by component, deployment, data type, industry, and region

Assessment of the key drivers and constraints that will shape the market for synthetic data generation and discussion on the upcoming market opportunities and areas of focus to forecast the market into various segments and sub-segments

Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other advantages

Review of the key patent grants and new technologies in the synthetic data generation sector

Insight into the recent industry strategies, such as M&A deals, joint ventures, collaborations, and license agreements currently focused on synthetic data generation products and services

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including

Amazon Inc

Google Inc

IBM Corp

Microsoft Corp

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Overview

Regulatory Framework

Synthetic Data Generation Tools

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Generative Adversarial Networks

Deep Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (Drlhf)

Variational Autoencoders

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component, Deployment, Data Type and Industry

Synthetic Data Generation Market by Component

Solutions

Services

Synthetic Data Generation Market by Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

Synthetic Data Generation Market by Data Type

Tabular Data

Text Data

Image and Video Data

Other Data Types

Synthetic Data Generation Market by Industry

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (Bfsi)

Healthcare

Retail and E-Commerce

It and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Other Industries

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Esg Developments

Esg Issues in Synthetic Data Generation

Carbon Footprint/Environmental Impact

Electricity

Synthetic Data Generation Industry Esg Performance Analysis

Case Study

Concluding Remarks Research

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Market Share Analysis

Recent Developments

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Amazon Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Databricks

Google Inc.

Ibm Corp.

Informatica Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Mostly Ai Solutions Mp GmbH

Mphasis Ltd.

Nvidia Corp.

Openai Lp

Sogeti (Division of Capgemini Group)

Synthesia Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mqw4uo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.