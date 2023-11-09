Global Mining Lubricants Industry Report 2023-2030 - Need for Continuous Maintenance of Mining Equipment Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mining Lubricants - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Mining Lubricants Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2030
The global market for Mining Lubricants estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The analysis is divided into different categories, including Mineral Oil & Bio-based Lubricants, Synthetic Lubricants, Surface Mining, Underground Mining, Engine, Hydraulic, Transmission, Gear, Coal Mining, Iron Ore Mining, Bauxite Mining, and Other End-Uses.
Mineral Oil & Bio-based Lubricants, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Synthetic Lubricants segment is estimated at 3.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The dataset offers both recent and historic data, along with a 16-year perspective (2014, 2023, and 2030), allowing stakeholders to gain insights into market trends and the percentage breakdown of sales values for various regions and end-uses within the mining lubricants market. It is a valuable resource for those interested in understanding the dynamics and opportunities in the mining lubricants industry.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $413.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Mining Lubricants market for the years 2014 through 2030. It includes annual sales data in US$ Thousand and percentage CAGR for Mining Lubricants across various geographic regions, such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.
The Mining Lubricants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$413.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$985.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- A Prelude to Mining Lubricants
- Type of Mining Lubricants
- Mineral Oil & Bio-based Lubricants
- Synthetic Lubricants
- Mining Techniques
- Lubricant Usage by Equipment Function
- Engine
- Hydraulic
- Transmission
- Gear
- End-Use Application Sectors for Mining Lubricants
- Coal Mining
- Iron Ore Mining
- Bauxite Mining
- Other End-Uses
- Mining Industry Growth Promises Lucrative Opportunities for Mining Lubricants Market
- Recent Market Activity
- Mineral Oil & Bio-Based Lubricants Command Global Market
- Coal Mining Occupies Leading Share of Global Demand
- Asia-Pacific (including China) Exhibits Massive Gains
- India Remains Strong Mining Lubricants Market in Asia-Pacific
- World Mining Lubricants Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
- Global Mining Lubricants Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025
- Economic Scenario and its Impact on Mining Lubricant Market
- Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
- Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether
- Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Years 2012 through 2019
- Market Restraints for the Global Mining Lubricants Industry
- Competitive Scenario & Key Developments
- Synthetic Lubricants (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019
- Mining Lubricants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Demand for Mining Equipment to Catalyze Global Mining Lubricants Market
- Industrial Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Promises Bright Prospects
- Need for Continuous Maintenance of Mining Equipment Driving Growth
- Increase in Coal-Fired Thermal Power Generation Buoys Mining Lubricants Demand
- Iron Ore Mining: A Key Market for Mining Lubricants
- Iron Ore Reserves
- Global Iron Ore Reserves (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Crude Reserves by Geographic Region
- A Quick Review of the Steel Industry, The Leading Consumer of Iron Ore
- Global Crude Steel Production in Million Metric Tons (2007-2019)
- Global Steel Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Crude Steel Production by Region
- Bauxite Mining: An Important End-Use Sector of Lubricants
- Global Bauxite Reserves (2018): Breakdown of Mine Reserves in Million Metric Tons by Leading Countries
- Rising Demand for Quality Mining Lubricants Steering Growth
- Mounting Pressure to Push Profits and Cut Costs Spur Demand for Mining Lubricants
- Automatic Lubrication Records Significant Demand due to Advantages over Manual Systems
- Advantages of Automated Lubrication over Manual Lubrication
- Renewed Focus on Environmental Protection Triggers Demand for Bio-Based Lubricants
- Rising Significance Drives Biodegradable Lubricants Demand
- Increasing Investment in Mining Sector of Emerging Economies Propel the Market
- Stringent Regulations with Profound Impact on Mining Sector
- Important Federal Laws Governing Mining Industry
