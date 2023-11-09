Global Biofuel Additives Market Report 2023-2028: Biofuel Additives Find Growing Use in Aviation, Energy, and Marine Sectors

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biofuel Additives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biofuel additives market size reached US$ 16.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 26.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during 2023-2028.

Biofuel additives have a wide range of applications, including as emulsifiers, antioxidants, octane improvers, corrosion inhibitors, cetane improvers, dyes and markers, detergents, and dispersant variants.

These additives can be derived from lignocellulosic or conventional feedstock and exhibit specific properties such as density, viscosity, and solubility. Compared to traditional additives, biofuel additives have higher oxygen content, are cost-effective, non-toxic, and do not produce harmful chemicals.

The global automotive industry's significant growth is contributing to a positive market outlook. The increasing demand for biofuel additives on a global scale is primarily driven by their eco-friendly attributes, such as enhanced energy conservation, improved air quality, and reduced greenhouse gas emissions. Furthermore, technological advancements, such as the development of hydrodynamic cavitation techniques for more efficient biodiesel production, are bolstering market growth.

The market is also benefiting from the growing demand for low-emission engines and government initiatives aimed at sustainable development. Additionally, increased usage of biofuel additives in sectors like aviation, energy, power, and marine, along with rising awareness of the adverse effects of fossil fuels, is fostering a favorable market environment.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global biofuel additives market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global biofuel additives market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the biofuel type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global biofuel additives market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $16.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $26.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Afton Chemical Corporation (NewMarket Corporation)

BASF SE

Biofuel Systems Group Ltd.

Chemiphase International Ltd.

Chevron Corporation

Clariant AG

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

E-ZOIL

Fuel Quality Services Inc.

Infineum International Limited

The Lubrizol Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Type:

Antioxidants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Cold Flow Improvers

Detergents and Dispersants

Octane and Cetane Improvers

Dyes and Markers

Others

Breakup by Biofuel Type:

Bioethanol

Biodiesel

Breakup by Application:

Diesel Fuel Additives

Heavy Fuel Oil Additives

Shipping Fuel Additives

Gasoline Fuel Additives

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7xt4ho

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment