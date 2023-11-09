Global Protein Assays Market Report 2023: A $4.2 Billion Market by 2027 - Long-term Forecast to 2032

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Assays Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global protein assays market is expected to grow from $2.22 billion in 2022 to $2.60 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.99%. The protein assays market is expected to reach $4.20 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.70%.

The protein assays market research report provides protein assays market statistics, including protein assays industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a protein assays market share, detailed protein assays market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the protein assays industry. This protein assays market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Various technologies are used in protein assays, such as absorbance-based protein assays, colorimetric protein assays, and fluorescence-based protein assays. Protein assays are used in several end-user industries, such as the pharmaceutical industry, the biotechnology industry, clinical laboratories, hospitals, and academic research institutes.

The rapid development of healthcare infrastructure is expected to drive the protein assay market going forward. Healthcare infrastructure refers to an infrastructure that comprises cutting-edge equipment, specialized medical personnel, such as doctors and nurses, as well as developed pharmaceutical enterprises.

Protein assays are useful for the diagnosis of many conditions, including kidney and cardiovascular diseases, and cancers and hence, the development of healthcare infrastructure will drive the market for protein assays. For a group of 20 OECD nations, preliminary projections indicate that health spending grew by about 6% in 2021. Therefore, the rapid development of healthcare infrastructure is driving the growth of the protein assay market.



Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the protein assay market. Major companies operating in the protein assay market are focused on innovating new technologies to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in November 2020, NanoString Technologies Inc., a US-based biotech company offering discovery and translational research solutions, launched GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) for next-generation sequencing (NGS) readout, enabling multi-analyte analysis for both nCounter and NGS readout.

Users of the GeoMx Cancer Transcriptome Atlas will receive supplemental protein content prepared for NGS readout from these assays. On both formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded and fresh frozen tissue, these novel protein assays have been evaluated for multi-plex performance.

The GeoMx Protein Assays for NGS Readout have made it simple for users to compare the levels of protein expression in our prostate cancer samples to the findings from the GeoMx Cancer Transcriptome Atlas. The company's Technology Access Program offers immediate access to GeoMx DSP protein readouts using NGS.



North America was the largest region in the protein assays market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Major players in the protein assays market are

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Lonza Geoup AG

Abcam PLC

PerkinElmer Inc.

BioVision Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology Inc.

Geno Technology Inc.

GE HealthCare

Promega Corporation

Novus Biologicals LLC

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Soltec Ventures (Soltec Bio Science)

Takara Bio Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.6 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $4.2 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Protein Assays Market Characteristics



3. Protein Assays Market Trends And Strategies



4. Protein Assays Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Protein Assays Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Protein Assays Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Protein Assays Market



5. Protein Assays Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Protein Assays Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Protein Assays Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Protein Assays Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Protein Assays Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Reagents And Kits

Instruments

6.2. Global Protein Assays Market, Segmentation By Technology Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Absorbance Based Protein Assays

Colorimetric Protein Assays

Fluorescence Based Protein Assays

6.3. Global Protein Assays Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biotechnology Industry

Clinical Laboratories

Hospitals

Academic Research Institutes

7. Protein Assays Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Protein Assays Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Protein Assays Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jql50q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment