South Africa Sports and Outdoor Leisure Goods Retail Trade Report 2023 Featuring Cape Union Mart, Foschini Retail, Camp and Climb, Mr Price, Masstores, and MoreGolf

This report examines retail trade in sports goods and outdoor equipment, and includes information on the state of the industry, notable players, corporate actions, online sales and trade.

Although sports clothing is excluded from company profiles, as it is classified by Stats SA under a different code, it is discussed in the report as most sport stores sell clothing and footwear.

There are profiles of 15 companies including French sports equipment retailer Decathlon, local large retailers such as Cape Union Mart, Foschini Retail (which owns Sportscene and Totalsports) and Camp and Climb, general retailers that sell sports equipment such as Mr Price and Masstores and golf equipment companies such as MoreGolf.



Retail Trade in Sports and Outdoor Leisure Goods



After experiencing a boom during the pandemic as more people pursued outdoor activities and tried to stay healthy, sports goods and outdoor gear retailers have reported that sales of some goods have begun to slow as consumers struggle in a poor economic environment.

The long-term outlook remains positive, as more South Africans take up outdoor and sports activities. Sales are being driven by the health and wellness trend, and online sales are growing. The shortage of local manufacturers means retailers are dependent on imports, which have been subject to delays and increases in shipping prices with logistics challenges driven by the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.



Trends



An increased focus by customers on health and wellness has driven sales of outdoor equipment such as fishing and hiking gear, and wearable tech such as fitness trackers is increasingly popular.

Loadshedding has driven sales of power banks and lights sold by outdoor stores. Sports stores are increasingly selling general casualwear, while several general retailers and supermarkets are stocking sports items such as gym mats and gym equipment.

There has been a progressive long-term shift from small, local sports goods stores to large retailers and sporting goods superstores that have a wide product line under one roof.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Economic Environment

6.2. Labour

6.3. Environmental Issues

6.4. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.5. Input Costs



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites

COMPANY PROFILES

Camp and Climb CC

Cape Union Mart International (Pty) Ltd

Decathlon South Africa Sports (Pty) Ltd

Foschini Retail Group (Pty) Ltd

FrontierCo (Pty) Ltd

Golfers Club (Pty) Ltd (The)

Holdsport (Pty) Ltd

Masstores (Pty) Ltd

MoreGolf (Pty) Ltd

Mr Price Group Ltd

Naturehike (Pty) Ltd

Outdoor Investment Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Six Sons (Pty) Ltd

Solly M Sports (Pty) Ltd

Trappers Franchising (Pty) Ltd

