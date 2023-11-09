South Africa Professional Bodies Activity Report 2023 with Profiles of 100+ Associations

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Activities of Professional Bodies in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on activities of professional bodies in South Africa includes information on the numbers of bodies and memberships, relevant information on employment, high demand occupations, incentives and subsidies, employment trends, revenue and expenditure trends, and the key issues faced by the industry.

There are 103 profiles of professional bodies including major associations such as The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants, the Health Professions Council of South Africa and Law Society of South Africa, and a plethora of professions including the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, Association of Christian Religious Practitioners, Institute of Mine Surveyors of Southern Africa, Ocularists Association of Southern Africa, South African Geomatics Council and the South African Sports Coaching Association.



Professional bodies play an important role in the professional development and standards of skilled occupations. The more than 100 statutory bodies recognised by the South African Qualifications Authority have over one million members on their databases.

Professional bodies are vulnerable to economic downturns, which can be reflected in membership numbers and revenue. The changing nature of work, driven by technological change, is seeing growing demand for managers and professionals, indicating that the pool of professionals is expected to grow.



Emigration



There have been numerous reports of a wave of emigration of professionals. Government ended official monitoring of emigration trends in 2003, but various indicators mentioned in the report, including house sales and emigration as a critical risk factor of businesses, shows that emigration is clearly an issue.

However, stakeholders say professional employment and professional body membership in South Africa is in many cases stable or slowly increasing, likely because of strong membership acquisition programmes of students.



Technology and Innovation



Professional bodies are increasingly investing in digitisation, automation, and information systems. Digitalisation challenges include accessing sufficient skills, cyber security risks and high expenditure on implementation.

A research paper noted that numbers of professional, managerial and sales occupations have grown in the past years, while other categories including technicians and artisans have declined, reflecting skills-based technological change.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Trade

3.5. Corporate Actions

3.6. Regulations

3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development



4. INTERNATIONAL



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Unforeseen Events

5.2. Economic Environment

5.3. Labour

5.4. Environmental Issues

5.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation

5.6. Government Support



6. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

6.1. Competition

6.2. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. REFERENCES

9.1. Publications

9.2. Websites

COMPANY PROFILES

Actuarial Society of South Africa

African Institute of Interior Design Professions NPC (The)

Allied Health Professions Council of South Africa (The)

Association for Office Professionals of South Africa NPC (The)

Association for Skills Development in South Africa NPC

Association for Supportive Counsellors and Holistic Practitioners NPC

Association of BBBEE Professionals NPC

Association of Certified Fraud Examiners South Africa Chapter NPC

Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (South Africa) NPC (The)

Association of Christian Religious Practitioners NPC

Association of Southern African Professional Archaeologists (The)

Batseta Council of Retirement Funds for South Africa NPC

Chartered Governance Institute of Southern Africa NPC

Chartered Institute for Business Accountants NPC

Chartered Institute of Government Finance Audit and Risk Officers NPC

Chartered Institute of Management Accountants NPC (The)

Chartered Institute of Professional Practitioners and Trainers NPC

Chartered Statisticians of South Africa NPC

CIPS Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

COMENSA NPC

Compliance Institute Southern Africa NPC

Contact Centre Management Group (Pty) Ltd

Corporate Counsel Association of South Africa NPC

Council of Equine and Equestrian Professionals of South Africa NPC

Employee Assistance Professionals Association of South Africa NPC

Engineering Council of South Africa

Environmental Assessment Practitioners Association of South Africa (The)

Federation of African Professional Staffing Organisations NPC

Financial Planning Institute of Southern Africa NPC (The)

Forum for Immigration Practitioners South Africa NPC

Health Professions Council of South Africa (The)

IITPSA NPC

Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors

Information Systems Audit and Control Association South Africa Chapter NPC

Institute for Local Government Management of South Africa (The)

Institute for Timber Construction South Africa NPC

Institute for Work at Height NPC

Institute of Accounting and Commerce NPC (The)

Institute of Bankers in South Africa NPC (The)

Institute of Business Advisors Southern Africa NPC

Institute of Chartered IT Professionals NPC

Institute of Commercial Forensic Practitioners NPC

Institute of Credit Management NPC

Institute of Directors in South Africa NPC (The)

Institute of Internal Auditors-South Africa NPC (The)

Institute of Loss Adjusters of Southern Africa NPC

Institute of Management Consultants and Master Coaches of South Africa NPC (The)

Institute of Mine Surveyors of Southern Africa NPC

Institute of People Management NPC

Institute of Risk Management South Africa (The)

Insurance Institute of South Africa NPC (The)

Law Society of South Africa

Library and Information Association of South Africa

Marketing Association of South Africa NPC (The)

Ocularists Association of Southern Africa NPC

Plumbing Industry Registration Board NPC

Professional Hunters' Association of South Africa

Project Management South Africa

Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority

Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa NPC

Registration of Exercise Professional of South Africa (Pty) Ltd

S A Institute of Auctioneers NPC

SA Board for People Practices

SAINT Professional Body for NDT NPC

South African Association of Health and Skin Care Professionals NPC

South African Career Development Association

South African Chefs Association NPC

South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions

South African Council for Social Service Professions

South African Council for the Architectural Profession

South African Council for the Landscape Architectural Profession

South African Council for the Project and Construction Management Professions (The)

South African Council for the Property Valuers Profession

South African Council for the Quantity Surveying Profession (The)

South African Dental Technicians Council

South African Facilities Management Association NPC

South African Geomatics Council

South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (The)

South African Institute of Financial Markets

South African Institute of Medicolegal Experts NPC

South African Institute of Occupational Safety and Health NPC

South African Institute of Physics

South African Institute of Professional Accountants

South African Institute of Stockbrokers

South African Institute of Taxation NPC

South African National Space Agency

South African Nursing Council

South African Pharmacy Council

South African Professional Firearm Trainers Council NPC

South African Restructuring and Insolvency Practitioners Association NPC

South African Reward Association

South African Sports Coaching Association NPC

South African Veterinary Council

South-African Professional Institute of Kinderkinetics NPC

Southern African Asset Management Association NPC

Southern African Communications Industries Association NPC

Southern African Emergency Services Institute NPC

Southern African Institute for Occupational Hygiene (The)

Southern African Institute of Government Auditors (The)

Southern African Marketing Research Association NPC

Turnaround Management Association Southern Africa Chapter NPC

Vehicle Damage Quantification Governance Body of South Africa NPC

Water Institute of Southern Africa NPC

