Enterprise Asset Management Applications and Global Markets Report 2023-2028 with Competitive Analysis of Top Players - ABB., Hexagon, IBM., SAP, Oracle, and IPS Intelligent Process Solutions

Global Enterprise Asset Management is projected to reach a value of $10 billion by 2028 from $5.4 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13%

The report covers various segments of the enterprise asset management market, breaking it down by component, asset type, network type, deployment, organization size, end users and region. This report analyzes a variety of developing technologies and their feasibility at present.

Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) is a comprehensive plant operation solution that assists companies in efficiently managing their plants by ensuring continuous equipment functionality at the lowest cost. EAM solutions enable organizations to bring their assets online, manage them throughout their operational lifecycle, and facilitate equipment replacement.

Key functions of EAM solutions include maintenance planning for plant activities, tracking spare parts across multiple operational facilities, and monitoring capital and customer-funded projects. One of the primary benefits of EAM is achieving a higher return on investment (ROI) from plant and equipment assets.

The market for EAM is driven by the increasing demand for enhancing the performance and lifecycle of assets in enterprises. Factors such as the adoption of cloud deployment models, integration of big data with EAM, and the use of IoT platforms and devices for asset maintenance contribute to the growth of the EAM market.

Furthermore, there is a growing need for a comprehensive view of assets and a desire to extend the lifespan of assets using advanced technologies, which presents opportunities for market growth.

EAM solutions are undergoing significant technological transformation, integrating IoT, real-time analytics, AI, augmented reality, digital twins, and telematics to provide insights and optimize equipment and operational assets. EAM is evolving into a smart application that delivers real-time data-driven outcomes and sophisticated insights while interacting with devices.

The report also provides a regional analysis, focusing on major countries such as the U.S., China, Germany, and India, where advanced technologies and EAM opportunities are particularly promising. It covers emerging technologies, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) developments, and recent patents related to EAM.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, 2026, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimate of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global EAM market in USD millions, and a corresponding market share analysis based on component, asset type, deployment, size of enterprise, end-use industry, and region.

In-depth information (facts and figures) pertaining to the major factors influencing the market with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, future prospects and contributions to the overall market

Analysis of market growth opportunities with a holistic review of Porter's Five Forces and PESTLE analyses considering the micro-and macroeconomic factors prevailing in the market

Review of the impacts of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the global and regional markets for EAM systems and applications

Review of key patent grants and recent patent applications related to EAM, with emphasis on emerging technologies and upcoming developments

Updates on recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity, venture fundings, and other growth strategies from EAM vendors

Identifying the key players in the market, and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments, segmental revenues and operational integration

Profiles of the leading global players, including ABB Ltd., Hexagon AB, IBM Corp., SAP SE, Oracle Corp., and IPS Intelligent Process Solutions GmbH

Overview

Abb Ltd.

Accruent

Aptean

Assetworks Inc.

Aveva Group plc

Cgi Inc.

Emaint Enterprises LLC

Hexagon Ab

Ifs

Ibm Corp.

Ips Intelligent Process Solutions GmbH

Oracle Corp.

Rfgen Software

Sap Se

Ssg Insight Ltd.

Upkeep Technologies Inc.

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Outlook

Market Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Importance of Eam in Businesses

Working Process of Eam Solution

Benefits of Eam

EAM Application and Industries

Key Functions of EAM

Value Chain Analysis for the Global Market for Enterprise Asset Management

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Competitive Rivalry

Pestle Analysis

Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Market for Enterprise Asset Management

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on the Global Market for Enterprise Asset Management

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Drivers

Increasing Usage of IoT Platforms and Devices to Manage Enterprise Assets

Convergence of Technologies Such as Ai, IoT and Analytics

Growing Popularity of Saas-Based Eam Solutions

Demand for Effective Management of Enterprise Resources

Strategic Shift in Enterprises from Reactive to Predictive Approach

Ageing Infrastructure

Market Restraints

High Cost of Eam Solution

Cybersecurity Risk

Current Market Trends

The Ongoing Trend for Integrating Eam With Big Data

Increased Focus on Proactive Maintenance Practices

Market Opportunities

Growing Initiatives to Extend the Life Span of the Asset Using Advanced Technologies

Increasing Trend for Deploying Cloud-Based EAM Solutions

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Segment

Overview

Software

Services

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Asset Type

Overview

Production Equipment

Linear Assets

Facilities

Fleet

Others

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Deployment

Overview

On-Premise

Cloud

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Organization Size

Overview

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry

Overview

Oil and Gas

Machinery Manufacturing

Aerospace and Defense

Energy and Power

Metal and Mining

Retail

Automotive

Government Facilities

Others

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

South America

Chapter 11 ESG Development

Overview

Role of EAM in Achieving ESG Targets

Role of EAM in Improving Sustainability

Role of EAM in Addressing Net-Zero Targets

Digitalization and ESG Transformation

EAM Supports ESG

Case Study: Examples of Successful Implementation of ESG

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 12 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Technology Overview

Technological Trends in EAM

Chapter 13 Patent Analysis

Overview

Descriptions of Patents on Enterprise Asset Management

Chapter 14 M&A and Funding Outlook

M&A Analysis

Venture Capital in the Global Market for Enterprise Asset Management

Chapter 15 Competitive Intelligence

Overview

Market Share Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Product Launches

Partnerships

Mergers and Acquisitions

Product Mapping Analysis

Product Mapping Analysis by Deployment Model

