Global Decorative Concrete Market Size to Exceed USD 31.3 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 6.2%

New York, United States , Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Decorative Concrete Market Size is expected to reach USD 31.3 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022 to 2032

Decorative concrete is a type of concrete that is utilized as a construction medium as well as an attractive ornamental feature. Decorative concrete adds texture, color, or a combination of the two to plain gray concrete. Decorative concrete is manufactured from a range of materials, each with its own set of color and texture features. Decorative concrete is incredibly useful and can be used in a wide range of applications. A surge in worldwide development and new infrastructure operations is expected to keep the decorative concrete industry growing for the foreseeable future. Innovations and product developments by market players, on the other hand, are likely to provide a plethora of growth potential for the decorative concrete market over the forecast time period. A surge in worldwide development and new infrastructure operations is expected to keep the decorative concrete industry growing for the foreseeable future. Innovations and product developments by market players, on the other hand, are likely to provide a plethora of growth potential for the decorative concrete market over the forecast time period.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Decorative Concrete Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Concrete Overlays, Colored Concrete, Polished Concrete, Stamped Concrete, Stained Concrete, Epoxy Concrete, Others), By Application (Floors, Walls, Driveways & Sidewalks, Patios, Pool Decks, Others), By End-Use (Residential, Non-Residential), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032".

The stamped concrete segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the global decorative concrete market is segmented into the concrete overlays, colored concrete, polished concrete, stamped concrete, stained concrete, epoxy concrete, and others. Among these, the stamped concrete segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 47.6% over the forecast period. Given its properties, it is frequently used in the residential sector for new construction or restorations. It offers a large range of things with specific designs or colors. This type of concrete is easy to maintain and affordable.

The floors segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global decorative concrete market is segmented into floors, walls, driveways & sidewalks, patios, pool decks, and others. Among these, the floors segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. Decorative concrete is increasingly being used to create floors both inside and outside of buildings. Decorative concrete can replace traditional flooring materials due to its long life, sturdiness, and long-term viability.

The non-residential segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 57.2% over the forecast period.

On the basis of end-use, the global decorative concrete market is segmented into residential and non-residential. Among these, the non-residential segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 57.2% over the forecast period. The market for decorative concrete materials, notably flooring, is larger in the non-residential category. Furthermore, the increased use of decorative concrete to add slip resistance to surfaces in pool decks, parking lots, and retail sites is expected to drive segment sales growth.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America is dominating the market with more than 51.3% market share over the forecast period. Technological improvements in the architecture and building sectors are propelling the decorative concrete market in North America to new heights. The usage of appealing and aesthetically interesting flooring systems in residential settings has been a significant driving force in the decorative concrete market. On the contrary, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow the fastest during the forecast period. This is due to greater infrastructure upgrades linked with significant transitions from rural to urban areas in many regional countries. During the forecast period, the Europe market is expected to rise at a significant CAGR.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Decorative Concrete Market include Huntsman International LLC, Heidelberg Cement AG, RPM International Inc., DuPont, Sika AG, CEMEX, Ultratech Cement Limited, PPG Industries, Inc., S.A.B. de C.V., BASF SE, RPM International Inc., Arkema SA, The Sherwin Williams Company, 3M Company, Deco-Crete, LLC, Seacoast Concrete, Boral Limited, LafargeHolcim Ltd., and others.

Recent Market Developments

On July 2022, Elvisridge Capital LLC, has announced the acquisition of Innovative Concrete Technology Corporation ("ICT"), a market leader in coatings, sealants, and systems that rejuvenate, protect, and beautify concrete and hardscapes. Their products are commonly utilized on pool decks, patios, driveways, interior flooring and counter tops, as well as commercial applications such hotels, condominiums, and restaurant floors.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Decorative Concrete Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Decorative Concrete Market, Type Analysis

Concrete Overlays

Colored Concrete

Polished Concrete

Stamped Concrete

Stained Concrete

Epoxy Concrete

Others

Decorative Concrete Market, Application Analysis

Floors

Walls

Patios

Pool Decks

Driveways & Sidewalks

Others

Decorative Concrete Market, End-Use Analysis

Residential

Non-Residential

Decorative Concrete Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



