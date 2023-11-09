Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

9 November 2023 at 12.35 p.m.

Correction to Aktia Bank Plc:s Interim report January-September 2023

Aktia Bank Plc:s Interim report was not included as an appendix in the stock exchange release regarding the Interim report January-September 2023, which was published by Aktia Bank Plc earlier today.

The entire Interim Report is attached to this release.

AKTIA BANK PLC

For more information:

Outi Henriksson, CFO, tel. +358 10 247 6236



ir@aktia.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Central media

www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 June 2023 amounted to EUR 13.8 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.3 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.

Attachment