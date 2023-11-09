West Africa Mining Industry Report 2023: Local and International Influencing Factors, Industry Associations, Outlook, Competitive Environment

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Mining Sector in West Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers mining in West Africa, including the countries comprising the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas). It includes information on mining, exploration and deposits in each country, developments, notable players, corporate actions, trade and influencing factors such as the economic environment and security risks.

There are profiles of companies mining in the region such as major global companies AngloGold Ashanti, ArcelorMittal, Barrick Gold, Newmont, Orano and Rusal, and regional Simfer, Marampa Mines, Leo Lithium and Firefinch.

West Africa contains known deposits of various minerals, and many more are still to be discovered as the region is generally underexplored. Due to increasing demand for gold and for critical minerals needed for the energy transition, developed countries' desire to reduce their dependence on China for many critical minerals, and China's need for minerals to feed its manufacturing industries, the region's mineral production is growing, and dozens of companies are actively exploring..



Developments



In 2022, Ghana regained the title of Africa's largest gold producer from South Africa, with its increase in production reflecting the reopening and expansion of mines and reduced smuggling.

In 2023, construction restarted on the Simandou iron ore mining, railway and deep water port project in Guinea. Simandou's north and south mines are expected to produce 100Mt, which will make Guinea the fifth largest iron ore producer globally and the largest in Africa, based on 2022 figures.



Challenges



Challenges include security risks, especially in Burkina Faso, southern Mali and western Niger, and a general lack of infrastructure.

Artisanal and small scale mining forms a large part of the mining industry in the region, but is often associated with smuggling, revenue loss, child labour, human rights abuse, and environmental and human health and safety concerns.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. REGION INFORMATION



3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

3.1. Industry Value Chain

3.2. Geographic Position

3.3. Size of the Industry



4. LOCAL

4.1. State of the Industry

4.2. Key Trends

4.3. Key Issues

4.4. Notable Players

4.5. Trade

4.6. Corporate Actions

4.7. Regulations

4.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development



5. AFRICA



6. INTERNATIONAL



7. INFLUENCING FACTORS

7.1. Economic Environment

7.2. Lack of Infrastructure

7.3. Security Risks

7.4. Labour

7.5. Environmental Issues

7.6. Input Costs

7.7. Government Support

7.8. Technology, R&D and Innovation

7.9. Unforeseen Events



8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

8.1. Competition

8.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

8.3. Barriers to Entry



9. INDUSTRY SUMMARY



10. OUTLOOK



11. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



