Global Cold Form Blister Packaging Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030 - Strong Demand for Unit-Dose Packaging for Patient Compliance Supports Growth

Global Cold Form Blister Packaging Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Cold Form Blister Packaging estimated at US$986.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Aluminum, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$805 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Polyvinyl Chloride segment is estimated at 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $137.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



The Cold Form Blister Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$137.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$335.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 242 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $986.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1600 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

Impact of COVID-19 on Packaging Sector

Megatrends amid COVID-19 with Potential to Reshape Blister Pack Design

Pharmaceutical Packaging Remains Stable

COVID-19 to Restructure the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Management

Exploding E-Commerce to Drive Demand for Packaging

Blister Packaging: An Overview

Exploding Consumerism in Developing Countries Spurs Revenue Growth

Blister Packaging: The Mainstay of Pharmaceutical Packaging

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market by Material (in %): 2020E

Cold Form Blister Packaging: A Preview

Cold Forming Blister Packs Vs Thermoforming Blister Packs

Pharma Packaging: Primary Market Driver

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Strong Demand for Unit-Dose Packaging for Patient Compliance Supports Growth

R&D Initiatives Set Perfect Stage for Market Growth

Companies Come Forward with Sustainable Solutions

Factors Supporting Cold Form Blister Pack Innovations

Introduction of New Packaging Formats and Materials Pose a Threat to Market Growth

Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand

Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs Augurs Well for Market Growth

Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2019, 2022 & 2025

Smart Blister Packaging for Clinical Trials to Push Patient Compliance to Medications

Contract Packaging Trend Augurs Well for Market Growth

Serialization Drives New Design Developments in Pharma Sector

Increasing Acceptance of Food Blister Packaging Brings the Food & Beverage Industry

Megatrends Wielding Influence on the Market

Aging Population & Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Spurs Pharma Product Sales, Driving Market Growth

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

