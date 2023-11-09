Global Cold Form Blister Packaging Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030 - Strong Demand for Unit-Dose Packaging for Patient Compliance Supports Growth

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Form Blister Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Cold Form Blister Packaging Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030
The global market for Cold Form Blister Packaging estimated at US$986.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Aluminum, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$805 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Polyvinyl Chloride segment is estimated at 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $137.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
The Cold Form Blister Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$137.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$335.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Cold Form Blister Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- Impact of COVID-19 on Packaging Sector
- Megatrends amid COVID-19 with Potential to Reshape Blister Pack Design
- Pharmaceutical Packaging Remains Stable
- COVID-19 to Restructure the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Management
- Exploding E-Commerce to Drive Demand for Packaging
- Blister Packaging: An Overview
- Exploding Consumerism in Developing Countries Spurs Revenue Growth
- Blister Packaging: The Mainstay of Pharmaceutical Packaging
- Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market by Material (in %): 2020E
- Cold Form Blister Packaging: A Preview
- Cold Forming Blister Packs Vs Thermoforming Blister Packs
- Pharma Packaging: Primary Market Driver
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Strong Demand for Unit-Dose Packaging for Patient Compliance Supports Growth
- R&D Initiatives Set Perfect Stage for Market Growth
- Companies Come Forward with Sustainable Solutions
- Factors Supporting Cold Form Blister Pack Innovations
- Introduction of New Packaging Formats and Materials Pose a Threat to Market Growth
- Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand
- Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2019, 2022 & 2025
- Smart Blister Packaging for Clinical Trials to Push Patient Compliance to Medications
- Contract Packaging Trend Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Serialization Drives New Design Developments in Pharma Sector
- Increasing Acceptance of Food Blister Packaging Brings the Food & Beverage Industry
- Megatrends Wielding Influence on the Market
- Aging Population & Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Spurs Pharma Product Sales, Driving Market Growth
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
