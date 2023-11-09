Global CD19 Antibody Market Projected to Exceed $10 Billion by 2028, Driven by Promising Pipeline of Therapies

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global CD19 Antibody Market & Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global CD19 antibody market is on track to reach a staggering value of over USD 10 billion by 2028, as revealed in the recently published "Global CD19 Antibody Market & Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2028" report. This comprehensive report provides a deep dive into the CD19 antibody market, highlighting key insights and developments in the field.

Key Report Highlights:

Market Opportunity: The global CD19 antibody market is projected to exceed USD 10 billion by 2028, showcasing its remarkable growth potential. Commercially Approved CD19 Antibodies: Currently, there are 10 approved CD19 antibodies available in the market, indicating a diverse range of treatment options for patients. Sales Insights: The report provides comprehensive annual, quarterly, and regional sales data for approved CD19 antibodies, offering valuable insights into market performance. Dosage and Price Information: Detailed information on the dosage and pricing of approved CD19 antibodies is available, helping stakeholders make informed decisions. Clinical Pipeline: There are over 190 CD19 antibodies in clinical trials, highlighting the extensive research and development efforts in this field. Clinical Trials Insights: The report offers insights into global CD19 antibodies clinical trials by company, indication, and phase, providing a comprehensive view of ongoing research. Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape section provides insights into 30 companies actively involved in the CD19 antibody market, showcasing the dynamic nature of the industry.

CD19-targeting therapies have emerged as a revolutionary class of immunotherapies in the past decade, capturing the attention of both the clinical and commercial spheres in the global pharmaceutical industry. Notably, the market for CD19-targeting therapies witnessed a remarkable 50% increase in 2021 and a 40% increase in 2022, attributed to rapid regulatory approvals and a promising pipeline of investigational CD19-targeting therapies.

These therapies, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies, have made a significant impact on cancer treatment. They are primarily used to treat B-cell malignancies such as non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), and large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL).

CAR-T therapies like Kymriah and Yescarta have demonstrated remarkable clinical efficacy, leading to high response rates and prolonged remissions in patients, despite challenges such as cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and neurotoxicity, which researchers have found ways to manage.

One key advantage of CD19-targeting therapies is their potential for long-lasting responses, significantly improving patients' quality of life. These therapies represent a significant step toward personalized medicine, tailored to each patient's unique immune system and cancer cell characteristics.

Pharmaceutical giants like Novartis, Amgen, and Gilead have played a substantial role in the development and commercialization of CD19-targeting therapies. Smaller biotech firms, such as Viela Bio (now part of Amgen), are also making innovative contributions to the market.

To date, nine CD19-targeting therapies have received approval from regulatory bodies, including bispecific antibodies, monoclonal antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, and CAR-T therapies. While eight of them have FDA approvals, Carteyva has received regional approval in China, marketed by JW Therapeutics.

The continued success of these therapies has encouraged robust research and development efforts, resulting in numerous investigational CD19-targeting therapies entering clinical trial pipelines. These therapies primarily target hematological cancers, autoimmune diseases, and disorders of the immune system.

Regulatory bodies have been pivotal in encouraging CD19-targeting therapy development by granting special drug designations. For instance, the FDA granted Fast Track designation to candidates like KYV-101, IMPT-314, and CABA-201, developed by Kyverna Therapeutics, ImmPACT Bio, and Cabaletta Bio, respectively. The FDA's acceptance of IND applications for many candidates further underscores their potential.

Collaborations in research and development are driving the creation of innovative CD19-targeting therapies, potentially offering advantages over approved counterparts. Proprietary platforms are being leveraged to streamline development, reducing costs and time.

The CD19-targeting therapy market is vibrant and dynamic, driven by competition, innovation, and expanding therapeutic potential. As research explores new indications, the full therapeutic potential of CD19 protein remains to be uncovered. New market entrants are increasing competition, expected to drive innovation in this dynamic landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Approved CD19 Targeting Therapies

3. Global CD19 Antibodies Market Dynamics

3.1 Current Market Trends & Developments

3.2 Future Growth Avenues

4. CD19 Targeting Therapies Clinical Trials & Market Insight by Indication

4.1 Hematological Cancers

4.1.1 Leukemia

4.1.2 Lymphoma

4.2 Solid Cancers

4.3 Immune System Diseases

5. CD19 Targeting Therapies Market Dynamics by Region

5.1 US

5.2 China

5.3 EU

5.4 Canada

5.5 Australia

6. Global CD19 Market Sales & Price insight By Approved Drugs

6.1 Blincyto - 1st CD19 Targeting Therapy

6.1.1 Overview & Patent Insight

6.1.2 Pricing & Dosage Insight

6.1.3 Sales Analysis

6.2 Kymriah - 1st Anti-CD19 CAR T Cell Therapy

6.2.1 Overview

6.2.2 Pricing & Dosage Insight

6.2.3 Sales Analysis

6.3 Yescarta

6.3.1 Overview & Patent Insight

6.3.2 Pricing & Dosage

6.3.3 Sales Analysis

6.4 Uplizna - 1st Anti-CD19 Monoclonal Antibody

6.4.1 Overview & Patent Insight

6.4.2 Pricing & Dosage

6.4.3 Sales Analysis

6.5 Tecartus

6.5.1 Overview

6.5.2 Pricing & Dosage

6.5.3 Sales Analysis

6.6 Monjuvi

6.6.1 Overview & Patent Insight

6.6.2 Pricing & Dosage

6.6.3 Sales Analysis

6.7 Breyanzi

6.7.1 Overview & Patent Insight

6.7.2 Pricing & Dosage

6.7.3 Sales Analysis

6.8 Zynlonta - 1st CD19-Targeted ADC Therapy

6.8.1 Overview & Patent Insight

6.8.2 Pricing & Dosage

6.8.3 Sales Analysis

6.9 Carteyva

6.9.1 Overview & Patent Insight

6.9.2 Sales Analysis

6.10 NexCAR19 - 1st CD19 Targeting CAR T Cell Therapy

7. Global CD19 Antibodies Clinical Trials Overview

7.1 By Country

7.2 Indication

7.3 Phase

7.4 Therapy Class

8. Global CD19 Antibodies Clinical Trials By Company, Indication & Phase

8.1 Research

8.2 Preclinical

8.3 Phase-I

8.4 Phase-I/II

8.5 Phase-II

8.6 Phase-III

8.7 Preregistration

8.8 Registered

9. Commercially Approved CD19 Antibodies Clinical Insight

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 AbbVie

10.2 Aleta Biotherapeutics

10.3 Autolus

10.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb

10.5 Cabaret Biotech

10.6 Cellectis

10.7 Cellular Biomedicine Group

10.8 Chongqing Precision Biotech Co., Ltd

10.9 CRISPR Therapeutics

10.10 Eureka Therapeutics

10.11 EXUMA Biotech

10.12 Fate Therapeutics

10.13 Galapagos NV

10.14 Gilead Sciences

10.15 Gracell Biotechnology

10.16 Guangzhou Bio-gene Technology

10.17 Hebei Senlang Biotechnology

10.18 ImmPACT Bio

10.19 Immvira Pharma

10.20 Innovative Cellular Therapeutics

10.21 Juventas Cell Therapy

10.22 Kite Pharma

10.23 Kyverna Therapeutics

10.24 MedTherapy

10.25 Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center

10.26 Nanjing Bioheng Biotech

10.27 Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics

10.28 Poseida Therapeutics

10.29 Precision Biosciences

10.30 Sana Biotechnology

