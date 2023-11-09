Global Acrylic Coatings Market Set for Robust Growth, Expected to Reach $78.6 Billion by 2028, Driven by Rising Urbanization and Infrastructure Development

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acrylic Coatings: Technologies, End Users and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for acrylic coatings is on a trajectory of significant growth, with estimations indicating an increase from $61.9 billion in 2023 to reach $78.6 billion by 2028. This growth is expected to be driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2023 through 2028.

Acrylic coatings are witnessing high demand across various end-use industries worldwide, spurred by factors such as rising urbanization, infrastructure developments in developing nations, and the need to reduce volatile organic compounds (VOCs). However, fluctuating raw material prices may pose challenges during the forecast period.

The market is further segmented into two key categories:

Acrylic Coatings for Thermoplastics Segment: Estimated to increase from $42.8 billion in 2023 to $56.4 billion by 2028.

Anticipated CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 through 2028. Acrylic Coatings for Thermoset Segment: Estimated to increase from $19.1 billion in 2023 to $22.2 billion by 2028.

Expected CAGR of 3% from 2023 through 2028.

A notable trend in the paint and coatings industry is the shift in demand from developed regions like Europe and the U.S. to developing nations such as China and India. The industrial growth in emerging economies is a significant driver for the coatings industry. In regions worldwide, the coatings industry's growth is contingent on various factors, including economic activity levels and the state of the construction industry, which remains a primary consumer of paints and coatings.

Report Scope

The comprehensive report encompasses market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges shaping the global acrylic coatings market's trends. Key highlights include:

Discussion of technological and economic trends impacting the market.

Analysis of major drivers and regional dynamics.

Sales values presented in U.S. dollars, while volumes are in kiloton units.

Segmentation by type (thermoplastics and thermosets), substrate (concrete, metal, plastic, wood, and others), technology (waterborne, solvent-borne, powder, and others), end-use (building and construction, general industrial, automotive, furniture, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Detailed market share analysis.

Profiles of leading market participants, including Axalta Coatings, AkzoNobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Co., BASF SE, and Asian Paints.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $61.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $78.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Market Definition

Industry History

Industry Structure and Overview

Technology Overview

Value Chain Analysis

Binders

Solvents

Pigments

Additives

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand from Building and Construction Industry

Rising Demand of Wood and Furniture Applications

Rising Urbanization and Infrastructure Development in Developing Nations

Stringent Environment Regulations

Restraints

Performance Limitation

Competition from Other Coatings

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Lack of Consumer Awareness

Opportunities

Application in 3D Printing

Use in Digital Printing and Graphics

Chapter 5 Global Market for Acrylic Coatings by Type

Introduction

Thermoplastics

Thermosets

Chapter 6 Global Market for Acrylic Coatings by Substrate

Introduction

Concrete

Metal

Plastic

Wood

Others

Stucco

Masonry

Paper and Board

Chapter 7 Global Market for Acrylic Coatings by Technology

Introduction

Waterborne Coatings

Solvent-borne Coatings

Powder Coatings

Others

Radiation-Cured Coatings Technology

Nanocoating Technology

UV-Cured Technology

Chapter 8 Global Market for Acrylic Coatings by End-Use Industry

Introduction

Building and Construction

General Industrial

Automotive

Furniture

Others

Chapter 9 Global Market for Acrylic Coatings by Region

Introduction

Asia-Pacific Region

North America

Europe

Rest of the World

Chapter 10 Sustainability in Acrylic Coatings Industry: An ESG Perspective

Chapter 11 Emerging Technologies and Development

Chapter 12 Patent Analysis

Chapter 13 Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

Chapter 15 Appendix: Acronyms

