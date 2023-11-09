Quantum Internet-of-Things (QIoT) Expected to Boost Quantum Sensor Market: Challenges and Opportunities Explored

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Sensors: Market Evolution 2023 to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The quantum sensors market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected increase from $743 million in 2023 to $1.9 billion by 2032, according to this report. The report explores the opportunities and strategies in the quantum sensor market, encompassing various sensor devices and end-user sectors.

Market Evolution and Scope:

The report delves into the rapidly expanding quantum sensor market, covering devices such as CSACs and Quantum Clocks, Quantum Magnetic Sensors, Quantum Gravitometers, Quantum LiDAR, Single-Photon Detectors, and more. These sensors find applications across diverse sectors, including Defense, Medical/Healthcare, Internet-of-Things (IoT), Computer and Communications, Smart Grids, Navigation and Transportation, Construction, Oil and Gas, Financial Services, and R&D.

Key companies making strides in the quantum sensor space include SandboxAQ (a Google spinout), Infleqtion, Bosch, AOSense, Atomionics, Element 6, GEM Systems, Honeywell, Miraex, M Squared Lasers, Muquans/iXBlue, Nomad Atomics, NuCrypt, QLM, Qnami, QZabre, Single Quantum, and SBQuantum. The report profiles these firms and offers ten-year forecasts for quantum sensors, segmented by sensor type and end-user market, presented separately in an Excel sheet for report purchasers.

Key Highlights:

Market Dynamics: Quantum sensors are making significant strides in the medical/healthcare segment and magnetometers, with quantum magnetometers expected to dominate the market in 2023 but declining by 2032. The healthcare segment's dominance is also projected to decrease from 60% to approximately 6% by 2032. The report identifies navigation/transportation and construction as two key growth markets for quantum sensors.

Quantum sensors are making significant strides in the medical/healthcare segment and magnetometers, with quantum magnetometers expected to dominate the market in 2023 but declining by 2032. The healthcare segment's dominance is also projected to decrease from 60% to approximately 6% by 2032. The report identifies navigation/transportation and construction as two key growth markets for quantum sensors. Fundamental Role in SI Units: Quantum sensors play a fundamental role in the new definition of SI units, which are now precisely defined based on fundamental physical constants of nature rather than physical artifacts. This shift underscores the importance of quantum sensors in high-precision measurements.

Quantum sensors play a fundamental role in the new definition of SI units, which are now precisely defined based on fundamental physical constants of nature rather than physical artifacts. This shift underscores the importance of quantum sensors in high-precision measurements. Quantum Internet-of-Things (QIoT): The growth of the Quantum Internet-of-Things (QIoT) has the potential to significantly boost the quantum sensor market. Quantum sensors are expected to play a vital role at network nodes in a QIoT ecosystem, but challenges such as miniaturized quantum processing units and the development of a Quantum Internet need to be addressed.

Future Outlook:

The quantum sensor market is witnessing rapid growth and innovation, driven by advancements in quantum technology and expanding applications across various sectors. As quantum sensors continue to evolve, they are expected to have a transformative impact on industries ranging from healthcare to defense, offering unprecedented measurement precision.

Companies Mentioned

AOSense

Atomionics

Bosch

ColdQuanta

Element 6

GEM Systems

Honeywell

Infleqtion

M Squared Lasers

Miraex

Muquans/iXBlue

Nomad Atomics

NuCrypt

Peratech

QLM

Qnami

QZabre

SandboxAQ (a Google spinout)

SBQuantum

Single Quantum

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Introduction



Chapter Two: Quantum Sensing: Market Impact of Current Drivers and Trends and Recent Technological Developments

2.1 Quantum Sensing: Drivers and Trends

2.1.1 The Re-Definition of the S.I. Units: Immediate Impact

2.1.2 NIST-on-a-Chip (NoaC)

2.1.3 The Quantum Internet-of-Things

2.2 Quantum Clock Markets: Recent Quantum-Related Developments

2.2.1 Chip Scale Atomic Clocks

2.2.2. Ten-year Forecasts for Chip-Scale Atomic Clocks (CSACs)

2.3 Quantum Magnetometers

2.3.1 NV (Nitrogen Vacancies) Centers in Diamond

2.3.2 Optically Pumped (Vapor Cell) Magnetometers

2.3.3 Superconducting Quantum Interference Devices (SQUIDs)

2.3.4 Ten-Year forecast for Quantum Magnetometers

2.4 Quantum Gravimeters

2.4.1. Ten-year Forecast for Quantum Gravimeters

2.4.2 A Note on Quantum Accelerometers and Quantum Gyroscopes

2.5 Quantum Electric Field Sensors

2.6 Quantum Light Detectors

2.6.1 Single-Photon Detectors

2.6.2 Ten-year Forecast of Quantum Light Detectors

2.7 Quantum LiDAR

2.7.1 Entanglement-Enhanced Quantum LiDar

2.7.2 Ten-year Forecast of Quantum LiDAR

2.8 Quantum Radar

2.9 Key Takeaways from this Chapter



Chapter Three: Ten-Year Forecasts by Industry Sector

3.1 Quantum Sensing Applications and Markets by Sector

3.2 The Healthcare Industry: Quantum-Enhanced Medical Imaging

3.2.1 NMR and Quantum Sensors

3.2.2 MEG and Quantum

3.2.3 Ten-year Forecast of Quantum Imaging in the Healthcare Sector

3.3 The Defense-related markets for Quantum Sensors

3.3.1 Quantum Sensors and PNT in the Military

3.3.2 Ten-year Forecast of Quantum Sensor Technology in Defense Sector

3.4 Transportation Markets: Positioning, Navigation, and Timing

3.4.1 Quantum PNT and Marine Transportation

3.4.2 Quantum Sensors as a Replacement for GPS

3.4.3 Quantum Sensors in the Transportation Industry: Timing

3.4.4 Ten-Year Forecasts of Quantum Sensors in the Transportation Sector.

3.5 Telecommunication and Energy Networks

3.5.1 Telecommunication Networks: Timing and QKD

3.5.2 Energy Networks: Smart Grids and Quantum Sensors

3.6 The Financial Sector: Time Stamp

3.6.1 Ten-Year Forecasts for CSACs in the Financial Sector

3.7 The Construction, Surveying and Oil and Gas Industries

3.7.1 Civil Engineering, Surveying and Construction

3.7.2 Oil and Gas

3.8 R&D

3.8.1 Astronomy and Astrophysics

3.8.2 Geology and Material Science

3.9The Quantum Internet-of-Things (Q-IoT)

3.10 Key Takeaways from this Chapter

Chapter Four: Quantum Sensing Companies: Products, Strategy, and Competitive Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fwj1yn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.