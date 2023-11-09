Vietnam Cloud Based Infrastructure as a Service Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028F: Government Initiatives and Increasing Demand for Cost-Effective Solutions Spurs Growth

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Cloud Based Infrastructure as a Service Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Vietnam cloud based infrastructure as a service market is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR to 2028

Vietnam is witnessing a rapid adoption of cloud technology, and the cloud based infrastructure as a service market in Vietnam is one of the world's fastest growing markets.

With IaaS, companies can outsource the physical storage and computing power for their applications, access standardized technology components, and benefit from advanced scalability and automation capabilities. This allows companies to quickly deploy new applications and services without the cost of hardware and software, thereby increasing their operational efficiency and accelerating innovation without capital expenditure.



In addition to reducing latency and increasing performance, IaaS offers business cost savings advances, making it a popular choice for companies looking to adopt cloud technology. Currently, most of Vietnamese companies adopt IaaS, the market is expected to grow exponentially. With cloud, technology provides more efficient and cost-effective solutions.



Increasing Demand for Cost-Effective Solutions



The Vietnam cloud based infrastructure as a service market is driven by the rising demand for cost-effective solutions. This demand is shaped by several factors that are significant to the market landscape in Vietnam. For businesses in Vietnam, cost-effectiveness is a crucial consideration.

Budget constraints and limited resources make it challenging for organizations, particularly startups, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and even larger enterprises, to invest in traditional on-premises infrastructure. However, the pay-as-you-go model of IaaS allows businesses to pay only for the resources they consume, reducing upfront capital expenditure and enabling organizations to allocate their funds more efficiently.



Moreover, the scalability and flexibility of IaaS contribute to its cost-effectiveness. The ability to scale infrastructure up or down based on current needs reduces wastage and leads to optimal resource utilization and cost savings. With on-demand availability of computer, storage, and networking resources, businesses can respond quickly to fluctuating workloads and seasonal demands without incurring unnecessary costs.



IaaS also eliminates the need for businesses to manage and maintain their own hardware and software infrastructure, which significantly reduces operational costs associated with infrastructure maintenance, system administration, and IT staff requirements. This allows businesses to focus on their resources and expertise on core competencies, innovation, and value-added activities.



Rising Adoption of Cloud Computing



Cloud computing has become increasingly popular in Vietnam, with the country following the trend of rising cloud usage globally. The benefits of cloud computing, such as cost reduction, scalability, flexibility, and improved collaboration, have contributed to the growth of the Vietnam cloud based infrastructure as a service market, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years.



For starters, increasing efforts to digitize various sectors are one of the major drivers promoting cloud computing utilization in Vietnam. Companies and organizations in Vietnam are utilizing cloud-based solutions to modernize their business practices by streamlining processes, increasing efficiency, and lowering infrastructure costs. Government programs such as Digital Vietnam and Smart Cities support the use of cloud-based infrastructure in industries such as e-governance, healthcare, education, and finance.



The increased demand for data processing and storage capacity is a crucial factor. To store, handle, and analyze the enormous volume of digital data produced by organizations, consumers, and the Internet of Things (IoT), a strong and scalable infrastructure is necessary. Businesses can offload their data management requirements to cloud IaaS providers, who provide the necessary infrastructure, such as servers, storage, and networking resources, allowing them to focus on their core competencies.



Furthermore, cloud computing has gain popularity in Vietnam as the country's smartphone and internet penetration rates have increased. The availability of low-cost smartphones and data plans has resulted in a huge growth in the number of internet users and users of digital services. Cloud computing allows these users to access programs, data, and services from anywhere, at any time, without the need for a major local infrastructure.



In addition, the COVID-19 outbreak has accelerated Vietnam's utilization of cloud services. When businesses transitioned to remote work and online operations, the cloud emerged as a major facilitator, providing the necessary infrastructure and technologies for collaboration, communication, and remote access to resources. This experience has proved cloud computing's adaptability and endurance, which will increase its use in the post-pandemic period.



In conclusion, factors such as digitalization aspirations, data storage requirements, smartphone penetration, and the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic are driving the use of cloud computing in Vietnam. These factors have contributed to the growth of the Vietnam cloud based infrastructure as a service market, which is expected to continue during the forecast period. As businesses and organizations in Vietnam learn about the benefits of cloud computing, the need for cloud infrastructure services is expected to increase, which, in turn, will boost the country's creativity and economic growth during the forecast period.



Government Initiatives and Digital Transformation



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.2% Regions Covered Vietnam

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Vietnam cloud based infrastructure as a service market

Amazon Data Services Vietnam Pvt Ltd

Apollo Global Management Vietnam Pvt Ltd

MICROSOFT VIETNAM CORPORATION PVT LTD

Dell Vietnam Pvt Ltd

IBM Vietnam Pvt Ltd

Netmagic Solutions Pvt Ltd

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Pvt Ltd

NTT Communications Pvt Ltd

Cisco Systems Vietnam Pvt Ltd

VMWare Software Pvt Ltd

Report Scope:



Vietnam Cloud Based Infrastructure as a Service Market, By Type

Public

Private

Vietnam Cloud Based Infrastructure as a Service Market, By Solution

Network as a Service

Disaster Recovery as a Service

Managed Hosting Services

Vietnam Cloud Based Infrastructure as a Service Market, By Organization Type

Small & Medium Business

Large Enterprises

Vietnam Cloud Based Infrastructure as a Service Market, By End-User Industry

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Education

Defense

Others

Vietnam Cloud Based Infrastructure as a Service Market, By Region:

Central Vietnam

North Vietnam

South Vietnam

