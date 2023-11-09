Global Hyperlocal Services Market Report 2023: A $5.6 Billion Market by 2028 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyperlocal Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Hyperlocal services refer to facilities that are provided within a limited geographical area. It involves the operation of a courier agent picking up products from a seller and then delivering them directly to the customer's address.

It is widely used for delivering food and beverages, drugs, personal items, and electronic gadgets, and home utility services, including plumbing, electrical repair, carpentry, laundry, and personal tutors.

Hyperlocal services assist retailers, restaurants, and hotels in engaging and managing their businesses effectively. It also helps increase operational transparency and provide efficient and effortless deliveries in minimum time.





The rapid proliferation of smartphones, coupled with significant growth in the e-commerce industry, is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Hyperlocal services are widely accessed through e-commerce platforms or businesses for the fast delivery of goods and services.

In addition, the increasing investment in e-commerce businesses is boosting the adoption of hyperlocal services, which, in turn, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of hyperlocal services due to hectic schedules and work-from-home (WFH) culture, changing consumer lifestyles, and rapid urbanization are favoring the market growth.

Additionally, recent technological advancements in the logistics and automotive sectors through the adoption of automation, augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI), data collection, and visibility to reduce costs and provide a faster and seamless delivery experience are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Moreover, the rapidly changing consumer preference towards online platforms that enhance the convenience and offer doorstep delivery, discounts, and combo deals is providing an impetus to market the growth.

Other factors, including increasing investments in start-up businesses, rising adoption of farm-to-home concept for acquiring fresh produce, and standardization of animal by-products (ABPs), are anticipated to drive the market growth.

