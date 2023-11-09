eGain to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences to Discuss AssistGPT, its First-of-its-Kind Solution for Automating Knowledge for Customer Engagement

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), a knowledge automation platform for customer engagement, today announced it will be participating in the following investor conferences:



Roth 12th Annual New York Technology Conference

Wednesday, November 15th (one-on-one meetings only)

Yale Club in New York City

Craig-Hallum 14th Annual Alpha Select Investor Conference

Thursday, November 16th (one-on-one meetings only)

Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel

eGain management will host in-person one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at these conferences. Meetings can be scheduled through the firms hosting the conferences or through MKR Investor Relations, eGain’s investor relations firm, at egan@mkr-group.com.

Ashu Roy, eGain’s CFO, commented, “We look forward to discussing our recently launched eGain AssistGPT™, a first-of-its-kind solution that leverages generative AI to automate knowledge management, reducing human effort by up to 80% and enabling businesses to confidently use AI in the context of reliable knowledge content. Generative AI is rejuvenating interest in knowledge management platforms, and we believe this will drive demand for our products in our current fiscal year and beyond.”

“Last year Gartner recommended knowledge management as the number one technology for businesses looking to invest in projects that improve business cost and agent experience, and we are excited to note that they recently named eGain a visionary in their recently published 2023 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement.”

About eGain

eGain Knowledge Hub automates and orchestrates customer engagement across touch points. Powered by AI and analytics, our secure cloud solution delivers personalized digital-first experiences, quick business value, and easy innovation. Visit www.egain.com for more info.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

MKR Investor Relations

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

Phone: 323-468-2300

Email: egan@mkr-group.com