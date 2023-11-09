Global Rum Market Report 2024-2028: Market to Grow by $9.1 Billion - Growing Demand for Premium Rums and Expanding International Trade

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rum Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The rum market is forecasted to grow by USD 9.1 bn during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.06% during the forecast period.

This study identifies the increasing sales of rum on e-commerce platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the rum market growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by growing demand for premium varieties of rum, expanding international trade and distribution networks, and increasing disposable income in emerging markets. Also, rising demand for rum-based cocktails and growing demand from millennials will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the rum market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rum market vendors. Also, the rum market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Atom Supplies Ltd.

Bacardi Ltd.

Campari Group

Cayman Spirits Co

Demerara Distillers Ltd

Diageo Plc

LT Group Inc.

LYON RUM Windon Distilling

MAINE CRAFT DISTILLING

Mohan Meakin Ltd.

Nova Scotia Spirit Co

Pernod Ricard SA

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

The Edrington Group Ltd.

Tobacco Barn Distillery LLC

Westerhall Estate Ltd.

William Grant and Sons Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global rum market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Gold and dark rum - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 White rum - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Spiced rum - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.6 Market opportunity by Product



7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Off trade - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 On trade - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors



